TransPerfect’s GlobalLink Technology Sweeps G2 Research Report on TMS in 11 Categories

NEW YORK, Oct. 06, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TransPerfect, the world’s largest provider of language and AI solutions for global business, today announced that its GlobalLink® technology has been recognized as a leader in Enterprise Translation Management and Enterprise Website Translation Tools in the G2 Fall 2025 Report.

GlobalLink’s recognition is based on user feedback collected by G2, with reviewers frequently noting its speed, ease of use, and responsive customer support. The fall report follows similar recognition in G2’s Spring 2025 Report, where GlobalLink was also named a leader across multiple categories.

In the G2 report, GlobalLink received 17 honors across 11 categories:

Leader – Enterprise Translation Management

Leader – Enterprise Website Translation Tools

Leader – Software Localization Tools

Leader – Translation Management

Leader – Website Translation Tools

Leader – Localization

Leader – Mid-Market Translation Management

Best Support – Mid-Market Website Translation Tools

Best Relationship – Enterprise Translation Management

Best Relationship – Enterprise Website Translation Tools

Easiest to Do Business With – Mid-Market Website Translation Tools

Easiest to Use – Mid-Market Website Translation Tools

Best Meets Requirements – Mid-Market Website Translation Tools

Regional Leader – United Kingdom Translation Management

Regional Leader – Enterprise EMEA Translation Management

Regional Leader – Enterprise Europe Translation Management

Users Most Likely to Recommend – Mid-Market Website Translation Tools



TransPerfect President and Co-CEO Phil Shawe remarked, “We’re grateful to our clients for sharing their experiences and to G2 for highlighting that feedback. Seeing GlobalLink recognized across multiple categories reflects the real impact it delivers for teams managing multilingual content.”

GlobalLink is TransPerfect’s award-winning technology suite combining translation, AI-powered content creation, workflow automation, and system integrations in one scalable enterprise solution.

About G2 Reports

G2 is one of the largest peer-to-peer software review platforms, reaching over 90 million software buyers annually. The platform hosts more than 2.5 million trusted user reviews for over 180,000 software and service companies. G2 Reports are released quarterly and rank software based on verified user reviews, customer satisfaction, and market presence. Learn more at https://www.g2.com/products/globallink/reviews.

About TransPerfect

TransPerfect is the world’s largest provider of language and AI solutions for global business. From offices in over 150 cities on six continents, TransPerfect offers a full range of services in 200+ languages to clients worldwide. More than 6,000 global organizations employ TransPerfect’s GlobalLink® technology to simplify the management of multilingual content. With an unparalleled commitment to quality and client service, TransPerfect is fully ISO 9001 and ISO 17100 certified. TransPerfect has global headquarters in New York, with regional headquarters in London and Hong Kong. For more information, please visit our website at www.transperfect.com.

