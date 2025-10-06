State Bar of Texas Names Rev First-Ever AI Partner

AUSTIN, Texas, Oct. 06, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rev , the world’s leading platform for legal transcription accuracy and secure discovery review, today announced a new partnership with the State Bar of Texas , becoming the organization’s first-ever AI partner. Through the partnership, the 116,000-plus members of the State Bar of Texas will have access to discounted subscriptions to Rev’s platform, which provides secure and reliable transcription and legal AI workflow tools.

The partnership is formed at a critical time as the State Bar of Texas proactively guides its members on the ethical and responsible use of artificial intelligence. This new member benefit complements the recently launched State Bar of Texas AI Toolkit , a comprehensive resource designed to help Texas attorneys navigate an increasingly complex legal landscape with new technology.

“The State Bar of Texas has shown real leadership in guiding attorneys through the responsible use of AI,” said Jason Chicola, Founder and CEO of Rev. “At Rev, our mission is to ensure justice isn’t lost to inefficiency or oversight, and this partnership brings attorneys the accuracy, security, and innovation they need to protect the integrity of every case.”

Rev’s platform delivers the world’s most accurate legal transcripts, proven to outperform competitors by nearly 50% on challenging audio. Beyond transcription, Rev ingests and indexes bulk discovery files — including PDFs, Word documents, and TXTs — to help attorneys cut through overwhelming evidence at speed and scale. With citations-first AI and enterprise-grade security — SOC 2 Type II, HIPAA, and GDPR compliance, plus a strict no third-party LLM training policy — Rev gives legal teams a defensible, confidential foundation for faster, more precise review.

“We are excited to announce this partnership with Rev,” State Bar of Texas Executive Director Trey Apffel said. “This new member benefit — our first since the launch of the State Bar of Texas AI Toolkit — underscores our commitment to providing lawyers with access to relevant technology tools to support their practices.”

As part of the partnership, Rev is offering members of the State Bar of Texas discounted annual subscriptions to its legal AI platform.

To further support attorneys in their adoption of AI, Rev will also be hosting a CLE event entitled “AI, Ethics, and the Fear of Breaching Privilege" on Thursday, November 13 at 5:00 PM in Austin. This free course is approved for 1 hour of ethics credit. Register here .

To learn more about Rev, visit rev.com .

About Rev

At Rev, we believe the pursuit of justice should never be slowed by administrative burden or compromised by weak technology. Our platform transforms hours of hearings, calls, and interviews into accurate, searchable transcripts that surface the details capable of shifting entire cases. With multimedia capture, human and AI transcription, multi-file discovery analysis, and bulk file management, Rev unifies the entire evidence workflow in one secure system.

Legal teams — from AM Law 100 firms to leading court reporting agencies — trust Rev to protect attorney-client privilege while delivering unmatched accuracy in legal terminology. Since 2010, we’ve processed 7+ billion words and built models that guarantee zero third-party AI training, ensuring your data is never exposed. Backed by HIPAA and SOC2 compliance, Rev provides the secure, reliable foundation attorneys need to focus on what truly matters: achieving fair, just outcomes for their clients and the communities they serve. For more information, visit rev.com .

About the State Bar of Texas

The State Bar of Texas is a public corporation and an administrative agency of the judicial branch of state government that provides educational programs for the legal profession and the public, administers the minimum continuing legal education program for attorneys, and manages the attorney discipline system. For more information, follow us on X (formerly Twitter) and Instagram @statebaroftexas , like us on Facebook at facebook.com/statebaroftexas , or visit texasbar.com .

