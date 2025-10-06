All Ombudsman Arizona Charter High School Campuses Achieve Microsoft Showcase School Status, Advancing Innovative Technology Programs for Alternative Education

PHOENIX, Oct. 06, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ombudsman Arizona Charter High School, a leader in alternative learning for high school students, proudly announces that all of its Arizona campuses have been designated as Microsoft Showcase Schools this year, recognizing a district-wide commitment to educational innovation and technology-driven learning.

"This recognition reflects our commitment to preparing every student with the digital skills and confidence needed for success beyond high school. By integrating Microsoft tools into daily learning, we are empowering students to earn industry-recognized certifications, strengthen their career readiness, and open doors to future opportunities.” – Dorothy Cohen, Regional Program Administrator

This prestigious status now applies to every Ombudsman Arizona Charter High School location, including Charter East, West, Metro, Hiaki, Northeast, Northwest, Valencia, and the Online Academy. Each campus successfully completed a rigorous application process, demonstrating best-in-class use of Microsoft 365 to enhance student engagement, streamline collaboration, and improve educational outcomes across both in-person and virtual programs.

“As a showcase school focused on using Microsoft tools, students are able to navigate technology and courses better than with other platforms. Being a showcase school allows us to collaborate differently and integrate technology into all of our courses naturally.” – Marley J., Ombudsman Student

Ombudsman integrates Microsoft 365 technology throughout its curriculum and assessments, equipping students with proficiency in vital software like Word, Excel, and PowerPoint. Students also master advanced tools, including Microsoft Teams for communication and OneNote for project management. Each campus encourages students to pursue Microsoft certifications by covering exam fees, helping them unlock career pathways that often require college-level credentials.

“With all of the Microsoft virtual tools we have easily accessible to the students here, working on schoolwork is so much simpler.” – Dylan S., Ombudsman Student

About Ombudsman Charter Schools:

Ombudsman Arizona Charter High School, a division of ChanceLight, operates multiple charter campuses, drop-in centers, and an online academy, providing highly personalized, technology-rich blended learning for students seeking alternatives to traditional education. Ombudsman empowers students at risk of dropping out, those recovering credits, and individuals balancing adult responsibilities with their studies. For more information, visit www.ArizonaDiploma.com.