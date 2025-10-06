VIRTUS Diversified REIT Announces Strategic Sale of RVilla Caledonia Residence

TORONTO, Oct. 06, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Virtus Capital Corporation, the asset manager of Virtus Diversified REIT (VREIT), is pleased to announce the strategic disposition of its RVilla Caledonia Residence property, a retirement home located at 339 Argyle St S, Caledonia, Ontario. The sale was finalized as of September 2025, for a purchase price of $6,125,000.00.

The property, which was acquired by VREIT in May 2022 for $4,800,000, has delivered strong cashflow and value appreciation for unitholders over the holding period. This transaction aligns with VREIT’s active management strategy, allowing the REIT to monetize a well-performing asset and re-allocate capital to other growth opportunities.

“This strategic disposition is a clear indicator of our proactive and astute investment strategy,” said Aurelio Baglione, CEO of Virtus. “The current market conditions offer opportunities to re-deploy the capital to higher-yielding properties which we have targeted and identified.”

“The successful sale of the RVilla Caledonia property highlights our team's expertise in identifying and executing profitable transactions,” commented Josh Will, President of Virtus. “We've unlocked significant value for our unitholders by knowing when to exit a position. This is not just a sale; it’s a calculated move that proves our ability to capitalize on market opportunities and reinforce our financial strength.”

VREIT is dedicated to generating long-term unitholder value and is committed to actively managing its portfolio, which includes both the acquisition and management of quality assets, and the strategic disposition of properties to secure profits.

For more information about Virtus Diversified REIT and its investment opportunities, please visit www.vreit.ca.

About Virtus Diversified REIT

Virtus Diversified REIT is focused on acquiring quality properties in strong secondary and tertiary markets across Canada and the United States. The company’s goal is to build a strong and stable commercial, industrial, retail, and multi-unit residential portfolio, enhancing overall portfolio incomes by diversifying the tenant base and geographic diversity. The long-term goal is to maximize the unit value with ongoing management through future acquisitions, repositioning, and competitive financing.

Some of Virtus Diversified REIT’s anchor tenants include companies such as Crown Corporation, BJ’s Wholesale Club, Canadian Tire, Shoppers Drug Mart, No Frills, Walmart, and Dollarama.

Contact Information

Josh Will

info@vreit.ca

www.vreit.ca

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/425c6d63-32f7-4077-b377-76d9fefb495f