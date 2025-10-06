Dragon Gate Investment Partners Announces Federal Trademark Registration of “Interstellar Communication”

New York, NY, Oct. 06, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Dragon Gate Investment Partners (New York Limited Liability Company) is pleased to announce that the United States Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO) has officially registered the service mark “Interstellar Communication” under Registration No. 7969257. The mark appears on the Principal Register in International Class 35, covering advisory services to investors on communication strategies.

Trademark Details:



Trademark: Interstellar Communication

Registration Number: 7969257

Application Filing Date: July 28, 2022

Registration Date: September 30, 2025

International Class: 35 (Investor advisory and communication strategy services)

First Use in Commerce: March 21, 2023

Mark Type: Service Mark, Standard Characters

The trademark application, filed on July 28, 2022, coincided with a strategic decision to focus exclusively on the space sector, particularly satellite technology, space exploration, and related commercial applications. Since then, the firm has concentrated on strengthening communication strategies and making targeted investments in companies positioned to drive growth across the industry. This initiative reflects a disciplined approach to aligning capital with high-potential opportunities in an underrecognized sector.

By 2022, it had become increasingly clear that many space-related companies were trading at valuations below their intrinsic potential, largely due to limited investor visibility and market understanding. To address this disconnect, the firm is working directly with management teams to expand investor outreach, refine strategic messaging, and provide capital support. This strategy is designed to narrow the gap between technological advancement and market recognition, unlocking stronger valuations while supporting the sector’s long-term growth trajectory.

About Dragon Gate Investment Partners

Headquartered in New York City’s midtown Manhattan, Dragon Gate Investment Partners is an investment firm with a focus on space related technology and art that can transform our world and shape the future. Our team has well-earned reputation of excellence in providing sensible and cost-effective business solutions for a wide breadth of clientele, including public companies, financial institutions, and high-net-worth individuals.

