ThoughtSpot Appoints Travis Guerre as General Counsel

MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif., Oct. 06, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ThoughtSpot , the Agentic Analytics Platform company, today announced the appointment of Travis Guerre as its General Counsel. Guerre, who has been with ThoughtSpot for the last seven years and served as the company's Head of Legal, will lead ThoughtSpot's global legal strategy, overseeing all legal, corporate governance, regulatory, risk management, and compliance initiatives.

Guerre has a proven track record of advising high-growth technology companies regarding SaaS, AI, and data privacy issues over the past two decades. Prior to joining ThoughtSpot, he led a team at ServiceNow where he was instrumental in supporting product development and commercial endeavors as the company scaled from its IPO to over $2.6 billion in revenue. Before that, he held a similar role as counsel for VMware, helping the company grow to $5.2 billion in revenue. Guerre began his career in law firms supporting a diverse range of technology companies.

"Travis has been an invaluable member of our leadership team, and his promotion is a testament to his expertise and contributions to our company," said Ketan Karkhanis, CEO, ThoughtSpot. "He has a proven track record of helping some of the world's most successful technology companies navigate complex legal landscapes during periods of rapid growth, and his deep expertise in areas such as AI and data privacy, which are critical to our business, will be invaluable as we continue to innovate and expand our global footprint."

"I'm honored to take on the role of General Counsel and continue my work with the incredible team at ThoughtSpot," said Guerre. "Legal and compliance aren't just about risk management; they're about building trust and enabling partnership. I look forward to continuing to build those frameworks to ensure we can scale our business in a way that directly contributes to the growth and success of our customers.”

About ThoughtSpot

ThoughtSpot is the Agentic Analytics Platform that empowers every enterprise to transform insights into action. Our mission is to create a more fact-driven world by delivering a platform where anyone can effortlessly explore any data, ask any question, and uncover actionable insights faster—leading to growth, better business outcomes, and efficiency in their organizations. Agentic AI combined with ThoughtSpot’s intuitive natural language search, every user can confidently discover proactive insights from their business data creating real-time decisioning with impact. The platform’s unified capabilities, along with our agentic AI analyst, Spotter , ensures insights are connected and pervasive, enabling users to create precise, transparent, personalized, and actionable insights with enterprise grade trust, security, and scale. Accessible via the web and mobile app, ThoughtSpot ensures intelligent decision-making happens seamlessly, wherever and whenever needed. For organizations looking to drive value, ThoughtSpot Embedded provides a low-code solution to integrate AI-powered analytics directly into products and services that make every application an intelligent experience, driving data monetization and boosting user engagement for customers. Industry leaders like Lyft, Toyota, Hilton Worldwide, Capital One and Matillion rely on ThoughtSpot to transform how their employees and customers take advantage of data to create better business outcomes. Try ThoughtSpot today and experience the new era of analytics.

