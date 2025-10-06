Freddie Sarhan, CEO of Sapphire Technologies, Named Best Technology Company CEO at Octane High Tech Awards

CYPRESS, Calif., Oct. 06, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sapphire Technologies , a leading manufacturer of power generation equipment, today announced that CEO, Freddie Sarhan, has been named the winner for Best Technology Company CEO at the prestigious Octane High Tech Awards. The annual awards honor the most transformative and high-growth companies and leaders shaping the future of technology and life sciences in California.

This recognition underscores Sarhan's exceptional leadership and Sapphire Technologies' mission to deploy new power generation capacity through its proprietary FreeSpin® In-line Turboexpanders. These innovative devices convert energy wasted by pressure reduction processes into clean electric power, offering a ready-to-deploy solution to meet the world’s growing energy demands. Other key benefits of the technology include:

Delivering firm, baseload energy

Reducing emissions

Improving energy security

Future-proofing existing energy infrastructure

"I am incredibly honored to receive this award and share it with the entire Sapphire Technologies team," said Sarhan. "This is a testament to our collective dedication to advancing sustainable energy solutions and impacting global decarbonization efforts. We are committed to bringing cost-effective power generation solutions to the world now, with lead times measured in months, not years."

Under Sarhan's direction, Sapphire Technologies has seen significant growth and expanded its global footprint, most recently securing $18 million in Series C financing, including investment from Mitsubishi Heavy Industries, Ltd. This capital is being used to increase capacity at Sapphire Technologies' Cypress, California manufacturing facility and to deploy more FreeSpin® In-line Turboexpanders in key geographies like Japan and into new applications.

Under Sarhan’s management, Sapphire Technologies’ product line of turboexpander-generators has received additional international praise by being awarded the Sustainability Product of the Year from the Business Intelligence Group and the Emerging Clean Technologies Award at the Global Energy Show.

About Sapphire Technologies

Sapphire Technologies is driving global decarbonization through developing and manufacturing modular power generation equipment for pressure energy projects. From 2021, its FreeSpin® In-line Turboexpanders have been deployed in assets like high pressure wells and natural gas pipelines to add reliable and clean generation capacity to the global electric grid. Scalable from kilowatt- to mega-watt class installations, Sapphire's turboexpander system enables infrastructure owners to quickly generate new power while maximizing efficiencies, improving productivity, reducing carbon emissions, offsetting electrical costs, and generating cashflow. For additional information visit: www.sapphiretechnologies.com .

About Octane High Tech Awards

The Octane High Tech Awards celebrates Southern California’s most innovative technology and life sciences companies. The awards spotlight disruptive early-stage ventures and established leaders that are reshaping their industries through visionary innovation, growth, and impact.

