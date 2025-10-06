During Digital Inclusion Week, Older Adults Technology Services (OATS) from AARP Releases New ‘Aging Connected 2025’ Report, Finding Online Connectivity Gap for Adults Aged 65+

MIAMI, Oct. 06, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today, the national nonprofit Older Adults Technology Services (OATS) from AARP releases the Aging Connected 2025 report, quantifying the size and degree of digital isolation among Americans aged 65 and older. This announcement comes at the start of Digital Inclusion Week (10/6 – 10/10), an annual nationwide event dedicated to raising awareness about the importance of digital skills and connectivity in our increasingly digital world. The report provides a thorough analysis of new data from the American Community Survey (ACS), conducted annually by the U.S. Census Bureau, and reveals substantial gaps in wireline connectivity between older adults aged 65+ and people aged 18-64.

The study, which is a follow up to the first Aging Connected report released in 2020, provides key data and insights on older adults’ access to the internet and digital tools, as well as the intersections of income, geography, education and other demographics as it relates to the connectivity age gap. This subsequent research is increasingly important as Americans depend on access to digital services for all facets of daily life—from healthcare and government services to basic human connection. Topline findings include:

The gap is closing, but it has not closed. The number of older adults who lack wireline broadband access at home has fallen from 22 million in 2018 (42 percent) to 19 million (32 percent) in 2023.

The number of older adults who lack wireline broadband access at home has fallen from 22 million in 2018 (42 percent) to 19 million (32 percent) in 2023. Computer ownership continues to climb. Older adults have seen modest increases in ownership of large-screen computers (desktops and laptops), from 70 percent in 2018 to 73 percent in 2023, with a slightly larger increase from 60 percent to 67 percent for those over age 75.

Older adults have seen modest increases in ownership of large-screen computers (desktops and laptops), from 70 percent in 2018 to 73 percent in 2023, with a slightly larger increase from 60 percent to 67 percent for those over age 75. Geography matters. Low-income older adults in southern states have the lowest wireline adoption rates and constitute the population at greatest risk of being disconnected from vital digital services.



Low-income older adults in southern states have the lowest wireline adoption rates and constitute the population at greatest risk of being disconnected from vital digital services. Cellular connectivity is gaining ground. Cellular connectivity increased by 17 percent among older adults between 2018 and 2023, providing coverage to 7 million additional older adults.

“As Digital Inclusion Week begins, it’s important to recognize that affordable connectivity is essential for modern life, and to shed light on the digital divide that persists among older adults,” said Tom Kamber, Executive Director of OATS from AARP. “OATS works to equip older adults with the tools and training to enrich their lives with technology, and we hope that this research will serve as a call to action for organizations across America to prioritize connectivity for disconnected older adults.”

The study not only highlights critical gaps in access; it also presents case studies, recommendations, and actionable solutions with a goal of establishing full connectivity for every older American by 2030. With 32 percent of older Americans still lacking wireline broadband access at home, there is work to be done—but progress is possible. With proven solutions and growing momentum, connecting every older American by 2030 is not just a goal, it’s an achievable future.

For more information about findings, insights and implications or to view the full Aging Connected 2025 report visit www.oats.org/agingconnected2025.

About OATS from AARP

Older Adults Technology Services (OATS) from AARP helps older adults learn to use and leverage technology to transform their lives and their communities. Through its flagship program, Senior Planet, OATS works closely with older adults to create extraordinary experiences in-person and online. The mission of OATS is “to harness the power of technology to change the way we age.” OATS is a charitable affiliate of AARP. To learn more, visit www.oats.org or follow @OlderAdultsTech on social media.

Media Contact:

DeAnna Varilias (Litzky PR, on behalf of OATS from AARP)

dvarilias@litzkypr.com