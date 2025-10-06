Windstar Cruises Selects WMS for Onboard Connectivity on the Star Seeker

MIRAMAR, FLORIDA, Oct. 06, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- WMS, the premier global provider of cruise wireless connectivity, announces that Windstar Cruises, a leading Boutique Cruise Line, will now offer its Cellular at Sea service onboard the new Star Seeker launching in December 2025.

“WMS is proud to deliver wireless connectivity to the Windstar Star Seeker given our shared commitment to innovating in the cruise industry,” said Brent Horwitz, Chief Customer Engagement Officer, WMS. “Our partnership with Windstar is focused on ensuring their very best passenger and crew experience, through the latest cellular connectivity technology. Cellular at Sea is ideal for those who need to stay in touch through calls and texting, as well as using Internet applications such as email and secure connectivity for mobile banking, medical portal access, and other two-factor authentication applications. Our goal is to provide business value to the cruise line and to complement ship Wi-Fi services.”

Lieven Van Daele, Director of Guest Experiences, Windstar Cruises said, “Cellular at Sea offers an alternative option for guests to stay connected, in addition to the regular onboard Wi-Fi Internet. This service ensures that guests can maintain their connectivity throughout their voyage, providing convenience and flexibility for all their communication needs. We are pleased to offer Cellular at Sea across our fleet, including our new beautiful Star Seeker joining us in December 2025.”

WMS launched the first cruise ship wireless network more than 20 years ago. It was the first to offer 3G, 4G, and now 5G connectivity at sea. WMS also was the first to integrate with low Earth orbit satellite technology, including Starlink. WMS leverages 400+ global roaming partnerships, and unmatched wireless network design and quality, delivering connectivity at sea and on land.

About WMS

WMS is the premier global provider of cruise wireless connectivity services. The company pioneered the first wireless network on a cruise ship more than 20 years ago and, as an award-winning technology leader, remains the trusted strategic partner for connectivity in the most challenging and hard-to-reach places. The company provides cellular service to 25+ cruise lines on 210+ cruise ships in operation. WMS is headquartered in Miramar, FL. with additional operations in Atlanta, GA. For more information visit https://www.wmsatsea.com/.

About Windstar Cruises

For four decades, Windstar Cruises has been reimagining small-ship cruising with a distinctive blend of relaxed luxury and genuine connection to the world’s most captivating destinations. From its origins with motor sailing yachts tailored for upscale yet casual travel, Windstar has grown into a diverse fleet of three Star Class all-suite yachts and three Wind Class sailing yachts, offering voyages that are both intimate and inspiring. Two highly anticipated new yachts, Star Seeker and Star Explorer, set to debut in December 2025 and 2026, expand the fleet to eight yachts accommodating 150-350 guests. Windstar’s legendary Wind Class sailing yachts are also undergoing a meticulous two-phase redesign to be completed by 2027. Windstar yachts sail to more than 330 ports across Europe, the Caribbean, Costa Rica and the Panama Canal, Alaska, Canada and New England, Japan, the South Pacific, and Asia. Unlike most cruise lines, Windstar sails year-round in the Mediterranean and Tahiti, offering different destination experiences seasonally. Each Windstar voyage is designed to immerse guests in authentic cultural experiences, all while delivering the comfort, service, and style that define the Windstar difference. For more information visit https://www.windstarcruises.com.

