Ferritin Testing Market Size to Reach USD 1684.34 Million by 2032 at a CAGR of 8.05% - S&S Insider

According to S&S Insider, the Ferritin Testing Market size reached around USD 840.40 million in 2023 and is projected to expand to USD 1684.34 million by 2032 due to the rising demand associated with the increasing iron deficiency anemia and iron metabolism disorders. Technological innovations, such as sensitive assays and automated diagnostic systems, are playing a crucial role in healthcare settings, enhancing the accuracy and efficiency of testing. In particular, chronic diseases and nutritional deficiencies, as well as increasing demand for prenatal testing, are driving the market growth.

The U.S. Ferritin Testing Market Size was valued at USD 212.73 million in 2023 and is expected to reach USD 386.44 million by 2032 and grow at a CAGR of 6.87% over the forecast period 2024-2032.





Segmentation Analysis:

By Product

The reagent segment commanded the highest market share, standing at 42.2% in 2023. The growth is driven by the extensive use of reagents in ferritin testing done in laboratories, the growing popularity of automated analyzers, and the necessity for repeated testing when dealing with chronic diseases. The kits segment is the most rapidly growing segment, with growth spurred by the increasing demand for point-of-care (POC) and home-based testing.

By Application

The anemia segment led the market with a 39.3% share in 2023 due to the widespread global prevalence of iron deficiency anemia (IDA). The pregnancy segment is observing strong growth, as ferritin testing is highly important in checking maternal iron status to avoid complications of anemia during pregnancy.

By End-Use

The hospitals segment held the largest share of 53.2% in 2023, owing to the huge patient flow, the presence of advanced diagnostic infrastructure, and the choice for hospital-based testing on account of increased accuracy and reliability.

Ferritin Testing Market Key Segments

By Product

Instrument

Reagent

Kits

By Application

Anemia

Hemochromatosis

Lead Poisoning

Pregnancy

Others

By End-Use

Hospitals

Diagnostic Laboratories

In 2023, North America Held the Dominant Market Share of 33.5%; Asia Pacific is Expected to Witness Highest CAGR Over 2025-2032

North America led the ferritin testing market in 2023, with a share of 33.5%, due to the high incidence of iron deficiency anemia, robust healthcare infrastructure, and growing awareness regarding iron disorders. The Asia Pacific region is the most rapidly growing ferritin testing market due to rising healthcare spending, rising prevalence of anemia-related diseases, and increased access to diagnostic services.

Recent News:

Hemex Health unveiled a next-generation, affordable, whole-blood ferritin test (Gazelle Ferritin FIA Test) that is quantitative and designed for use in non-lab settings. The test uses Fluorescent Immunoassay (FIA) technology and whole blood/plasma/serum, delivering results in around 20 seconds. The aim is accessibility in low-resource or remote settings. Availability was planned in limited markets by Q4 2024.

The Indian Council of Medical Research issued an Expression of Interest in early 2025 for development and manufacturing of a point-of-care (POC), lateral flow device to quantify serum ferritin. The deadline was extended to March 15, 2025.

Exclusive Sections of the Report (The USPs):

DISEASE INCIDENCE & PREVALENCE METRICS – helps you understand the rising burden of iron-related disorders such as anemia and hemochromatosis across key demographics and regions, driving diagnostic demand for ferritin testing.

– helps you understand the rising burden of iron-related disorders such as anemia and hemochromatosis across key demographics and regions, driving diagnostic demand for ferritin testing. TECHNOLOGICAL ADVANCEMENT INDEX – helps you track adoption of next-generation ferritin testing solutions, including automated analyzers, high-sensitivity ELISA kits, and point-of-care (POC) diagnostic devices.

– helps you track adoption of next-generation ferritin testing solutions, including automated analyzers, high-sensitivity ELISA kits, and point-of-care (POC) diagnostic devices. MARKET SHARE & COMPETITIVE ANALYSIS – helps you evaluate the positioning and performance of leading ferritin testing providers, supported by market share insights, strategic partnerships, and product portfolios.

– helps you evaluate the positioning and performance of leading ferritin testing providers, supported by market share insights, strategic partnerships, and product portfolios. REGULATORY & COMPLIANCE LANDSCAPE – helps you monitor evolving diagnostic regulations, data quality standards, and regional approval requirements impacting ferritin test development and commercialization.

– helps you monitor evolving diagnostic regulations, data quality standards, and regional approval requirements impacting ferritin test development and commercialization. PATIENT SEGMENT DEMAND INSIGHTS – helps you identify high-demand patient groups such as pregnant women, pediatric populations, and chronic disease patients, supporting targeted market expansion strategies.

