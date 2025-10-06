Changes in the Management and Supervisory Boards of Admirals Group AS and amendments to the articles of association

By the resolution of the general meeting of Admirals Group AS, Anton Tikhomirov and Fedor Ragin were elected members of the supervisory board (effective from October 6, 2025). At the same time, Mr Tikhomirov has resigned from the management board of the Company. Both new members of the Supervisory Board were appointed for a term of five years.

Anton Tikhomirov has been active in the industry since 1999 and has a managerial background in financial brokerage. He joined Admirals in 2012 as he was first appointed to the Supervisory Board of Admiral Markets AS. Anton has previously served on the Supervisory Board of Admirals Group AS, from 2016 to 2024.

Mr Tikhomirov holds no management positions outside the Admirals group.

Fedor Ragin joined Admirals in 2017. His experience includes 19 years of teaching on MBA/EMBA programs, managing a business school, strategic consulting, launching and running startups, serving on the boards of private companies as an independent director and a PhD research on founder succession.

Outside the Admirals group serves Fedor on the supervisory boards of Historica Foundation sihtasutus, Sihtasutus Malta Ordu Abiteenistus Eestis, and Tacit University sihtasutus.

The Management Board of Admirals Group AS shall operate from 06.10.2025 in the following composition: Alexander Tsikhilov, Eduard Kelvet, Andrey Koks, and Liudmila Bataeva.

The Supervisory Board of Admirals Group AS shall operate from 06.10.2025 in the following composition: Anatolie Mihalcenco, Dmitri Lauš, Olga Senjuškina, Anton Tikhomirov, and Fedor Ragin.

On October 6, 2025, the General Meeting of Admirals Group AS decided to amend the articles of association of the Company as follows:

i) Shareholders have the right to adopt resolutions without convening a general meeting;

ii) The supervisory board has the right to adopt resolutions without calling a meeting.

Additional information:

Alexander Tsikhilov

Chairman of the Management Board of Admirals Group AS

alexander.tsikhilov@admirals.com

+372 6309 300

https://www.admirals.group/