Network APIs Market Trends and Competitor Leaderboard Report 2025-2030: Strategy, Trends, and Future Growth Explored

The Network API research suite provides operators, CPaaS providers, and other GSMA channel partners with extensive analysis and actionable insights into the rapidly growing network API market. It contains data that allows stakeholders in the market to make informed decisions on their product development and business strategies in the network API market. Since the launch of the GSMA Open Gateway and the CAMARA Project networks, APIs have become a key part of operators' future revenue strategies. The report assesses the present-day and future impact of current stable network APIs, including Authentication and Fraud, Communication Quality, Communication Services, Computing Services, Device Information, Location Services, and Payments and Charging.

The report also analyses and provides strategy for non-stable network APIs, with recommendations being provided for network APIs in the areas of Know Your Customer (KYC), Population Density Data, and Network-as-a-Service (NaaS)-related APIs. This is in addition to assessing the different network APIs driving operator revenue both at present and in the future. The study includes case studies on Aduna's aggregation platform and the Bridge Alliance API Exchange (BAEx).

The report also features insights and analysis on how developers and enterprises are currently using network APIs, and which market verticals will be important to monetisation, including AI applications, banks and fintechs, cellular IoT, eCommerce, and gaming. It also looks at how operators need to update business systems, strategy alignment, and data protection and consent.

The report includes a Country Readiness Index; providing insight and analysis into which network API markets will experience the greatest growth over the next five years. This enables stakeholders to effectively understand the current and future status of more than 60 different network API markets.

The market forecast comprises of several different options that can be purchased separately, including access to data mapping and a forecast document, a strategy and trends document detailing critical trends in the market, and strategic recommendations for monetising and innovating services in the network API market.

The research suite includes a Competitor Leaderboard containing analysis and market sizing for 11 leading network API vendors, who are each working with operators to monetise network APIs.

Key Features

Market Data & Forecasting Report

The market-leading research for the Network API market includes access to the full set of forecast data; of 23,000 datapoints and over 50 tables.

Metrics in the research suite include:

Total Number of Network API Calls

Total Operator Revenue from Network APIs

Average Operator Network API Revenue Per Mobile Subscriber

Splits are provided for each of these metrics for Authentication and Fraud, Communication Quality, Communication Services, Computing Services, Device Information, Location Services, and Payments and Charging.

The Interactive Forecast Excel contains the following functionality:

Statistics Analysis: Users benefit from the ability to search for specific metrics; displayed for all regions and countries across the data period. Graphs are easily modified and can be exported to the clipboard.

Users benefit from the ability to search for specific metrics; displayed for all regions and countries across the data period. Graphs are easily modified and can be exported to the clipboard. Country Data Tool: This tool enables users to look at metrics for all regions and countries in the forecast period. Users can refine the metrics displayed via a search bar.

This tool enables users to look at metrics for all regions and countries in the forecast period. Users can refine the metrics displayed via a search bar. Country Comparison Tool: Users can select and compare specific countries. The ability to export graphs is included in this tool.

Users can select and compare specific countries. The ability to export graphs is included in this tool. What-if Analysis: Here, users can compare forecast metrics against their own assumptions, via three interactive scenarios.

Market Trends & Strategies Report

This report thoroughly examines the global Network API market; assessing market trends, challenges to monetisation, and the different business models available to operators. Alongside this analysis, the report provides comprehensive evaluation of the different stable APIs which will drive revenue in the future, and explores how operators can best convert the development of APIs into future revenue streams.

Competitor Leaderboard Report

The Competitor Leaderboard included in this report provides detailed evaluation and market positioning for 11 network API vendors. These companies are positioned as established leaders, leading challengers, or disruptors and challengers; based on a capacity, capability, and product assessment.

This includes analysis of their key advantages in the market, future development plans, and key partnerships.

The network API Competitor Leaderboard includes the following key vendors:

BTS

Comviva

Glide Identity

Infobip

Microsoft

Nokia

Sekura.id

Sinch

Symphonica

Syniverse

Vonage

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/psq0ct

