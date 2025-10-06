Sleep experts prescribe year-round standard time for brighter mornings, safer streets, and better sleep

DARIEN, Ill., Oct. 06, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Despite evidence that seasonal time changes lead to increased health and safety risks, Americans will once again partake in the biannual occurrence on Sunday, Nov. 2, “falling back” to standard time. The Coalition for Permanent Standard Time, along with its founding member, the American Academy of Sleep Medicine, continues to advocate for the end of seasonal time changes in favor of enacting permanent standard time. With Gallup poll data showing that the majority of Americans are not in favor of daylight saving time (54%), the coalition urges lawmakers to take action and finally put an end to the practice.

“By making standard time permanent, we can help Americans live healthier and more productive lives year-round,” said Dr. Karin Johnson, sleep medicine physician and co-chair of the coalition's steering committee. “When our schedules align with the timing of natural light, people benefit from brighter mornings, safer commutes to work and school, and improved sleep at night.”

Permanent standard time would provide benefits for mental and physical health and well-being:

Brighter Mornings: Standard time aligns more closely with the sun and our body’s natural rhythms, which help regulate sleep and alertness. During standard time, we experience more sunlight in the morning, allowing people to more easily wake up and feel energized as they start their day.



Standard time aligns more closely with the sun and our body’s natural rhythms, which help regulate sleep and alertness. During standard time, we experience more sunlight in the morning, allowing people to more easily wake up and feel energized as they start their day. Safer Streets: According to new survey data from AASM, public safety (32%) should be the top factor elected officials consider when passing time change legislation. Permanent daylight saving time would lead to darker mornings, especially during the shorter days of winter, and disrupt sleep patterns, which can increase the risk of motor vehicle accidents. In some parts of the U.S., sunrise wouldn’t occur until after 9 a.m. in the winter, putting children at risk as they wait for the bus or walk to school in the dark. Implementing permanent standard time year-round would promote safer commutes.



According to new survey data from AASM, public safety (32%) should be the top factor elected officials consider when passing time change legislation. Permanent daylight saving time would lead to darker mornings, especially during the shorter days of winter, and disrupt sleep patterns, which can increase the risk of motor vehicle accidents. In some parts of the U.S., sunrise wouldn’t occur until after 9 a.m. in the winter, putting children at risk as they wait for the bus or walk to school in the dark. Implementing permanent standard time year-round would promote safer commutes. Better Sleep: During standard time, the body’s internal clock is aligned more closely with the sun's schedule, allowing us to wind down as daylight fades. This alignment promotes more restful and consistent sleep habits, which supports long-term physical and mental health. AASM survey data reveal that adults say sleep (54%) is the area of their life most impacted by the seasonal time change. Poor sleep contributes to several of today’s public health crises, including increased risks of heart disease, hypertension, obesity, and excessive daytime sleepiness.



“Given the current administration’s commitment to improving public health and naturally preventing chronic diseases, we have a great opportunity to make a change,” said Dr. Johnson. “Decades of scientific evidence back our recommendation, and most Americans agree it’s time to end daylight saving time. Now we need federal and state legislatures to act.”

While the fall time change is often easier to manage than the spring transition, the Coalition for Permanent Standard Time encourages individuals to take steps to minimize any negative effects, including:

Get at least seven hours of sleep per night before and after the time change. Maintaining a consistent sleep routine is crucial.

per night before and after the time change. Maintaining a consistent sleep routine is crucial. Adjust the timing of daily routines that are “time cues” for your body, such as your mealtimes or exercise schedule, by shifting them a little later in the days leading up to the time change.

that are “time cues” for your body, such as your mealtimes or exercise schedule, by shifting them a little later in the days leading up to the time change. Set clocks back one hour in the early evening on Saturday, Nov. 2, and then go to bed when you feel sleepy.

in the early evening on Saturday, Nov. 2, and then go to bed when you feel sleepy. Head outdoors for early morning sunlight during the week after the time change, as the bright light will help set your internal clock to the new time. This alignment helps regulate sleep and alertness.

For more information about daylight saving time and to find additional resources from the AASM about sleep disorders, treatments, and sleep health, visit SleepEducation.org. Anyone who has a sleep problem can use the AASM’s sleep center directory to get help from the sleep team at an accredited sleep center.

About the Coalition for Permanent Standard Time

Established in 2023, the Coalition for Permanent Standard Time is a dedicated group of diverse organizations and individuals that support the elimination of biannual clock change in the United States through the restoration of permanent standard time. The founding organizational members are the American Academy of Sleep Medicine, National Sleep Foundation, Save Standard Time, Sleep Research Society, and Society for Research on Biological Rhythms (ditchDST.com).

About the American Academy of Sleep Medicine

Established in 1975, the AASM is a medical association that advances sleep care and enhances sleep health to improve lives. The AASM membership includes more than 9,500 physicians, scientists, and other health care professionals who help people who have sleep disorders. The AASM also accredits 2,300 sleep centers that are providing the highest quality of sleep care across the country (aasm.org).

Position Statements

Contact:

Hannah Miller

312-565-4631

hmiller@lcwa.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/fce18610-98c0-4810-a3c7-8df65d8b1f84