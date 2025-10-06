Liquid Biopsy for Early Cancer Detection and Monitoring Market Report 2025-2033, with Profiles of GRAIL, AnchorDx, Burning Rock Biotech, Genecast, Guardant Health, Elypta, Freenome, and Oncimmune

Dublin, Oct. 06, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Liquid Biopsy For Early Cancer Detection And Monitoring Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report By Biomarker (Circulating Tumor DNA (ctDNA), Circulating Tumor Cells (CTCs)), By Technology, By Cancer, By End Use, By Region, And Segment Forecasts, 2025 - 2033" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global liquid biopsy for early cancer detection and monitoring market size was estimated at USD 2.23 billion in 2024 and is projected to reach USD 6.20 billion by 2033, growing at a CAGR of 12.14% from 2025 to 2033. This market focuses on diagnostic solutions designed for the early and accurate detection of various cancers, enabling timely intervention and improved patient outcomes.







Technologies within this segment include platforms for analyzing circulating tumor DNA (ctDNA), circulating tumor cells (CTCs), and other biomarkers from body fluids, offering a less invasive alternative to tissue biopsies. These solutions are increasingly integrated into oncology practices for early detection, therapy selection, and disease monitoring across clinical and research environments.



The adoption of liquid biopsy is supported by rising cancer incidence and the growing need for non-invasive methods that allow frequent monitoring with minimal discomfort to patients. The ability to detect tumor-related genetic changes in real time provides oncologists with valuable information for treatment decisions and early intervention strategies.



Moreover, the adoption of liquid biopsy is increasing as the field moves toward precision oncology, where genomic and molecular insights inform treatment decisions and long-term care. High-sensitivity techniques supported by next-generation sequencing, digital PCR workflows, and advancing bioinformatics tools help detect low-frequency variants, minimal residual disease, and emerging resistance signals. Additionally, efforts in multi-cancer early detection and assay panels that analyze multiple biomarkers such as DNA, RNA fragments, epigenetic signatures, and extracellular vesicle content are broadening clinical applications from late-stage management to risk assessment and population-level screening.



Furthermore, the market is shaped by evidence-generation programs, regulatory support, and payer assessments that focus on clinical value and cost-effectiveness compared to traditional tissue-based methods. Challenges still exist, such as variations in assay performance across platforms, a lack of standardization in sample collection and analysis, and difficulties in interpreting weak signals in early disease stages. Limited reimbursement in some regions also impacts accessibility. Ongoing clinical trials, real-world studies, and data-sharing initiatives are expected to bring clarity, improve guidelines, and promote wider adoption of liquid biopsy for early detection and continuous cancer monitoring.



Innovation in liquid biopsy for early detection and monitoring emphasizes accuracy, accessibility, and clinical applicability. Multi-omics integration, AI-driven interpretation, and advanced sequencing transform detection and tracking processes, enabling higher sensitivity for early-stage disease and more personalized treatment planning.



Developments such as multi-cancer detection assays and near-patient platforms aim to extend liquid biopsies outside centralized facilities, enhancing convenience and supporting large-scale screening initiatives. Progress in minimal residual disease detection and continuous monitoring is expected to drive broader clinical uptake and strengthen liquid biopsy's role in oncology care.



Global Liquid Biopsy For Early Cancer Detection And Monitoring Market Report Segmentation



This report forecasts revenue growth and provides an analysis of the latest trends in each of the sub-segments from 2021 to 2033. For this study, the analyst has segmented the global liquid biopsy for early cancer detection and monitoring market based on biomarker, technology, cancer, end use, and region.

This report addresses:

Market intelligence to enable effective decision-making

Market estimates and forecasts from 2018 to 2030

Growth opportunities and trend analyses

Segment and regional revenue forecasts for market assessment

Competition strategy and market share analysis

Product innovation listing for you to stay ahead of the curve



Key Attributes:





Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 136 Forecast Period 2024 - 2033 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2024 $2.23 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2033 $6.2 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 12.1% Regions Covered Global





Key Topics Covered:



Chapter 1. Liquid Biopsy For Early Cancer Detection And Monitoring Market: Methodology And Scope



Chapter 2. Liquid Biopsy For Early Cancer Detection And Monitoring Market: Executive Summary

2.1. Market Snapshot

2.2. Biomarker And Technology Snapshot

2.3. Cancer Snapshot

2.4. End Use Snapshot

2.5. Competitive Landscape Snapshot



Chapter 3. Liquid Biopsy For Early Cancer Detection And Monitoring Market Variables, Trends, & Scope

3.1. Market Segmentation And Scope

3.2. Market Lineage Outlook

3.3. Market Dynamics

3.4. Market Drivers Analysis

3.4.1. Growing Demand For Non-Invasive Cancer Screening

3.4.2. Integration Of Advanced Technologies

3.4.3. Increasing Clinical Adoption And Regulatory Approvals

3.5. Market Restraint Analysis

3.5.1. High Cost Of Liquid Biopsy Tests And Infrastructure

3.5.2. Analytical And Clinical Validation Challenges

3.6. Porter's Five Forces Analysis

3.7. Pestle Analysis

3.8. Pipeline Analysis



Chapter 4. Liquid Biopsy For Early Cancer Detection And Monitoring Market: Biomarker Estimates & Trend Analysis

4.1. Liquid Biopsy For Early Cancer Detection And Monitoring Market: Biomarker Movement Analysis

4.2. Circulating Tumor Dna (Ctdna)

4.3. Circulating Tumor Cells (Ctcs)

4.4. Exosomes/Microvesicles

4.5. Circulating Proteins



Chapter 5. Liquid Biopsy For Early Cancer Detection And Monitoring Market: Technology Estimates & Trend Analysis

5.1. Liquid Biopsy For Early Cancer Detection And Monitoring Market: Technology Movement Analysis

5.2. NGS (Next-Generation Sequencing)

5.3. PCR-Based Assays (Digital Pcr, Rt-Pcr)

5.4. Microarray

5.5. Epigenomics / Methylation Assays

5.6. Others



Chapter 6. Liquid Biopsy For Early Cancer Detection And Monitoring Market: Cancer Estimates & Trend Analysis

6.1. Liquid Biopsy For Early Cancer Detection And Monitoring Market: Cancer Movement Analysis

6.2. Lung Cancer

6.3. Breast Cancer

6.4. Colorectal Cancer

6.5. Prostate Cancer

6.6. Others



Chapter 7. Liquid Biopsy For Early Cancer Detection And Monitoring Market: End Use Estimates & Trend Analysis

7.1. Liquid Biopsy For Early Cancer Detection And Monitoring Market: End Use Movement Analysis

7.2. Hospitals

7.3. Diagnostic Laboratories

7.4. Others



Chapter 8. Liquid Biopsy For Early Cancer Detection And Monitoring Market: Regional Business Analysis



Chapter 9. Competitive Landscape

9.1. Company Categorization

9.2. Strategy Mapping

9.3. Key Company Market Share Analysis, 2024

9.4. Company Heat Map Analysis

9.5. Company Profiles

GRAIL, Inc.

Exact Sciences Corporation

AnchorDx

Burning Rock Biotech Limited

GENECAST

Guardant Health

Myriad Genetics, Inc.

Elypta AB

Lucence Health Inc.

Freenome Holdings, Inc.

Oncimmune

