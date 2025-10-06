Gauzy Debuts Its Next-Generation AI-Powered ADAS Technology for Buses, Smart-Vision® CMS at Busworld 2025

Showcased in Gauzy’s Booth and on Four New Buses from Customer Yutong Bus Co., Ltd. (SHA: 600066), the World’s Largest Bus OEM

Incorporates Ambarella’s (Nasdaq: AMBA) CVflow® AI Systems-on-Chip (SoCs) into a Fully Homologated, Regulatory-Compliant CMS

Next-Generation of Smart-Vision for Busses Combines AI, HDR Cameras, Adaptive Overlays, and Automated Safety Functions for ADAS Solution

TEL AVIV, Israel and BRUSSELS, Oct. 06, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Gauzy Ltd. (Nasdaq: GAUZ), a global leader in vision and light control technologies, today unveiled its next-generation Smart-Vision Camera Monitor System (CMS) for the bus and coach market at Busworld 2025, the world’s premier bus and coach exhibition. The advanced driver assistance system (ADAS), featuring AI-driven safety enhancements, is showcased in Gauzy’s Booth 711, Hall 7, and on four buses in Yutong’s Booth 305, Hall 3, the world’s largest bus OEM.

Incorporating Ambarella’s cutting-edge CVflow AI Systems-on-Chip (SoCs), including the ASIL C certified CV2FS AI SoC, Gauzy’s next-generation AI-powered Smart-Vision CMS delivers real-time object detection, adaptive overlays, and advanced driver assistance functions with industry-leading AI performance per watt, low latency, and superior image quality. The collaboration with Ambarella, a global leader in edge AI perception processing, enables Smart-Vision to provide drivers with reliable visibility in all lighting and weather conditions, automated hazard detection, and predictive safety features that significantly reduce blind spots and collision risks.

Gauzy’s Smart-Vision CMS is deployed in over 20,000 buses across hundreds of cities worldwide. With this next-generation launch, the company sets a new standard in bus safety and driver assistance, reinforcing its position as a trusted technology partner to leading OEMs. The AI-powered Smart-Vision CMS was previously introduced for trucks with Ford at IAA Mobility last year and has since been deployed across thousands of commercial vehicles.

Eyal Peso, CEO of Gauzy, said:

“This debut marks a major milestone for Gauzy. By delivering the newest generation of our AI-powered Smart-Vision CMS, we are providing operators with unmatched driver awareness, regulatory compliance, and scalability. Showcasing the system with our valued customer Yutong at Busworld demonstrates both the strength of our OEM partnerships and the commercial opportunity ahead as we expand in the $29 billion commercial-vehicle ADAS market.”

Jia Li, Director of Technical Systems at Yutong, added:

“Integrating Gauzy’s next-generation Smart-Vision CMS into our buses reflects Yutong’s commitment to raising the bar for safety and efficiency. This technology gives drivers improved visibility and intelligent assistance while strengthening passenger protection across our global fleets and urban operations.”

What’s New in Gauzy’s Smart-Vision CMS

The next-generation Smart-Vision system combines enhanced AI software with upgraded hardware specifically optimized for buses. It integrates seamlessly into any bus platform, including articulated and double-decker models, with a modular design that scales across fleet sizes.

Core Features:

Embedded Safety Functions: Blind Spot Information System (BSIS, UNECE R151) and Moving Off Information System (MOIS, UNECE R159) included

VRU Protection: Real-time detection of pedestrians, cyclists, and other vulnerable road users (VRU)

Adaptive Overlays: Dynamic maneuver lines adjust in real time for lane changes, turns, and trailer calibration.

HDR Imaging: High-dynamic-range cameras ensure clear visibility in glare, direct sunlight, and night conditions

Mirror Replacement: Replaces Class II, IV, V, and VI mirrors with an AI-powered camera + display system

Fleet Integration: Retrofit-capable and scalable across OEM platforms, reducing deployment complexity

Compliance and Differentiation

Gauzy’s Smart-Vision CMS is designed in line with UNECE standards, including BSIS (R151) and MOIS (R159), enabling OEMs to achieve vehicle homologation. The system also holds certification under UN R46, R10, and R118, meeting key safety and homologation requirements. Designed for seamless integration into any commercial bus model, Smart-Vision is among the most adaptable and scalable CMS solutions available today. By aligning with global Vision Zero initiatives, Gauzy reinforces its commitment to safer and more sustainable urban mobility.

Commercial Traction and Growth Outlook

To date, six Yutong buses have been equipped with Gauzy’s new-generation Smart-Vision CMS, with additional units scheduled for delivery. Globally, more than 2000 Yutong buses are already operating with earlier Smart-Vision models. Beyond buses, Gauzy’s CMS technology is also deployed in Ford trucks, highlighting its versatility across diverse commercial vehicle platforms.

This launch represents the first OEM deployment of Gauzy’s next-generation AI-powered CMS platform for buses and is part of a growing pipeline of strategic collaborations across both bus and truck segments. With the global commercial-vehicle ADAS market projected to nearly double, from USD 13.8 billion in 2025 to USD 29.1 billion by 2030, Gauzy is well-positioned to capture significant market share by delivering AI-powered safety and compliance solutions tailored to buses and high-demand fleet segments.

In Europe, Gauzy continues to scale through its strategic partnership with Journeo plc (LSE: JNEO), one of the largest integrators of Smart-Vision systems across public transport fleets. Journeo has already deployed the technology on thousands of buses in the U.K. and Northern Europe, with a significant share of installations on Yutong platforms. This collaboration strengthens Gauzy’s position with OEMs and operators, enabling seamless integration and rapid adoption across both retrofit and new-build fleets.

About Gauzy

Gauzy Ltd. is a fully-integrated light and vision control company, focused on the research, development, manufacturing, and marketing of vision and light control technologies that are developed to support safe, sustainable, comfortable, and agile user experiences across various industries. Headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel, the company has additional subsidiaries and entities based in Germany, France, the United States, Canada, China, Singapore, and the United Arab Emirates. Gauzy serves leading brands across aeronautics, automotive, and architecture in over 60 countries through direct fulfillment and a certified and trained distribution channel.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the U.S. federal securities laws. These statements may include, but are not limited to, statements regarding Gauzy Ltd.’s expected financial performance, future growth, strategic plans, product development, market expansion, business outlook, and milestones. Words such as “anticipate,” “believe,” “continue,” “could,” “estimate,” “expect,” “intend,” “may,” “plan,” “potential,” “predict,” “project,” “seek,” “should,” “target,” “will,” “would,” and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements.

These forward-looking statements reflect Gauzy’s current views with respect to future events and are based on assumptions and information currently available to the company. Actual results may differ materially from those projected due to a number of risks and uncertainties, including, but not limited to, those related to market conditions, customer demand, product performance, economic conditions, competition, and other factors beyond the company’s control.

For a detailed discussion of these and other risks that may impact Gauzy’s business, please refer to the company’s filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, including its most recent Annual Report on Form 20-F. Gauzy undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future developments, or otherwise, except as required by law.

