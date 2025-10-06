Important Notice to Long-Term Shareholders of Fluor Corporation (NYSE: FLR); Humana Inc. (NYSE: HUM); Maison Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ: MSS); and Vestis Corp. (NYSE: VSTS): Grabar Law Office is Investigating Claims on Your Behalf

PHILADELPHIA, Oct. 06, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

Grabar Law Office is investigating claims on behalf of shareholders of Fluor Corporation (NYSE: FLR). The investigation concerns whether certain officers and directors breached the fiduciary duties they owed to the company.

If you purchased Fluor Corporation (NYSE: FLR) shares prior to February 18, 2025, and still hold shares today, you can seek corporate reforms, the return of funds back to the company, and a court approved incentive award at no cost to you whatsoever. Alternatively, if you purchased Fluor shares between February 18, 2025 and July 31, 2025, you can participate in the class action. Please visit https://grabarlaw.com/the-latest/fluor-shareholder-investigation/, contact Joshua Grabar at jgrabar@grabarlaw.com, or call 267-507-6085.



WHY? As alleged in a recently filed federal securities fraud class action complaint, Fluor Corporation (NYSE: FLR), through certain of its officers, made materially false and/or misleading statements, as well as failed to disclose material adverse facts about the Company’s business, operations, and prospects. Specifically, Defendants failed to disclose to investors that: (1) costs associated with the Gordie Howe, I-635/LBJ, and I-35 projects were growing because of, inter alia, subcontractor design errors, price increases, and scheduling delays; (2) the foregoing, as well as customer reduction in capital spending and client hesitation around economic uncertainty, was having, or was likely to have, a significant negative impact on the Company’s business and financial results; (3) accordingly, Fluor’s financial guidance for FY 2025 was unreliable and/or unrealistic, the effectiveness of the Company’s risk mitigation strategy was overstated, and the impact of economic uncertainty on the Company’s business and financial results was understated; and (4) as a result, Defendants’ positive statements about the Company’s business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis at all relevant times.

WHAT YOU CAN DO NOW: If you purchased Fluor Corporation (NYSE: FLR) shares prior to February 18, 2025, and still hold shares today, you are encouraged to visit https://grabarlaw.com/the-latest/fluor-shareholder-investigation/, contact Joshua Grabar at jgrabar@grabarlaw.com, or call 267-507-6085. You can seek corporate reforms, the return of funds back to the company, and a court approved incentive award at no cost to you whatsoever. Alternatively, if you purchased Fluor shares between February 18, 2025 and July 31, 2025, you can participate in the class action. $FLR #Fluor

Humana Inc. (NYSE: HUM) :

Grabar Law Office is investigating claims on behalf of shareholders of Humana Inc. (NYSE: HUM). The investigation concerns whether certain officers and directors breached the fiduciary duties they owed to the company.

If you purchased Humana Inc. (NYSE: HUM), shares prior to December July 27, 2022, and still hold shares today, you can seek corporate reforms, the return of funds back to the company, and a court approved incentive award at no cost to you whatsoever.

Please visit https://grabarlaw.com/the-latest/humana-shareholder-investigation/, contact Joshua Grabar at jgrabar@grabarlaw.com, or call 267-507-6085 to learn more.



WHY? As alleged in a recently filed federal securities fraud class action complaint, Humana Inc. (NYSE: HUM), through certain of its officers, made materially false and/or misleading statements, as well as failed to disclose material adverse facts, about the Company’s business and operations. Specifically, the Complaint alleges Defendants downplayed pressures on the Company’s adjusted EPS resulting from increased medical costs associated with pent-up demand for healthcare procedures (especially as COVID concerns abated) which, contrary to the Company’s assurances, resulted in increased utilization rates and costs.

WHAT YOU CAN DO NOW: If you purchased Humana Inc. (NYSE: HUM), shares prior to December July 27, 2022, and still hold shares today, you are encouraged to visit https://grabarlaw.com/the-latest/humana-shareholder-investigation/, contact Joshua Grabar at jgrabar@grabarlaw.com, or call 267-507-6085. You can seek corporate reforms, the return of funds back to the company, and a court approved incentive award at no cost to you whatsoever. #HUM $HUM #Humana

Maison Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ: MSS) Class Action Survives Motion to Dismiss:

Grabar Law Office is investigating claims on behalf of shareholders of Maison Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ: MSS) as an underlying securities fraud class action has survived a motion to dismiss the complaint.

If you are a current Maison Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ: MSS) shareholder who purchased Maison shares on or near its October 5, 2023 IPO, you can seek corporate reforms, the return of money back to the company, and a court approved incentive award at no cost to you whatsoever. Please visit https://grabarlaw.com/the-latest/maison-shareholder-investigation/, contact Joshua Grabar at jgrabar@grabarlaw.com or call us at 267-507-6085

WHY? An underlying securities fraud class action complaint alleges that in Maison Solutions Inc.’s (NASDAQ: MSS) IPO Registration Statement and throughout the Class Period (October 5, 2023 through December 15, 2023), Maison, through certain of its officers, made materially false and/or misleading statements, including failing to disclose to investors: (1) that the Company’s vendor XHJC Holdings Inc., is a related party; (2) that the Company’s CEO and related entities were alleged to have used supermarkets as a front to defraud the EB-5 visa program; and (3) that, as a result of the foregoing, Defendants’ positive statements about the Company’s business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.

On March 31, 2025, material portions of the underlying securities fraud complaint survived a motion to dismiss.

WHAT YOU CAN DO NOW: If you purchased Maison Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ: MSS) shares on or near its October 5, 2023 IPO and still hold shares today, you are encouraged to visit https://grabarlaw.com/the-latest/maison-shareholder-investigation/, contact Joshua Grabar at jgrabar@grabarlaw.com , or call 267-507-6085. You may be able to seek corporate reforms, the return of funds back to the company, and a court approved incentive award at no cost to you whatsoever. $MSS #MaisonSolutions #MSS

Vestis Corp. (NYSE: VSTS) – Securities Fraud Class Action Survives Motion to Dismiss:

Grabar Law Office is investigating claims on behalf of shareholders of Vestis Corp. (NYSE: VSTS). The investigation concerns whether certain officers and directors breached the fiduciary duties they owed to the company.

If you acquired Vestis (NYSE: VSTS), shares on or near October 2, 2023, as a result of the Aramark spinoff, and still hold shares today, you can seek corporate reforms, the return of funds back to the company, and a court approved incentive award at no cost to you whatsoever. Please visit https://grabarlaw.com/the-latest/vestis-shareholder-investigation/, contact Joshua Grabar at jgrabar@grabarlaw.com, or call 267-507-6085.

WHY? According to an underlying federal securities fraud class action complaint, Vestis Corporation (NYSE: VSTS), through certain of its officers, made materially false and misleading statements and failed to disclose that: (1) Aramark had historically underinvested in the business that became Vestis; (2) Vestis operated with outdated facilities and an underperforming sales force; (3) Vestis’s outdated facilities and underperforming sales force led to “service gaps” that had impeded the Company’s levers of growth and had resulted in customer attrition; and (4) as a result of the above, Defendants’ statements about Vestis’s business, operations, and prospects were materially false and misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis at all relevant times. Shares of Vestis fell about 45% on May 2, 2024, when the company announced, "results in the quarter and our outlook for the year are not in line with expectations.”

On September 30, 2025, key allegations in the securities fraud class action survived defendants’ attempts to dismiss the complaint. U.S. District Judge Steven D. Grimberg largely denied a pair of dismissal bids, finding, among other things, that certain statements made by the defendants as ahead of the spinoff were clearly material to investors and couldn't be considered inactionable puffery. According to the Judge: "It is self-evident that the alleged statements were made at too pivotal of a moment (during the spinoff), about topics too essential to Vestis's business (customer service and retention), to be ruled immaterial to all reasonable investors as a matter of law."

WHAT YOU CAN DO NOW: If you acquired Vestis (NYSE: VSTS), shares on or near October 2, 2023, through the Aramark spinoff, and still hold shares today, you are encouraged to visit https://grabarlaw.com/the-latest/vestis-shareholder-investigation/, contact Joshua Grabar at jgrabar@grabarlaw.com, or call 267-507-6085. You can seek corporate reforms, the return of funds back to the company, and a court approved incentive award at no cost to you whatsoever. #VSTS $VSTS #Vestis $ARMK #Aramark

