Artificial Intelligence in Pharmaceuticals: Leading Companies and Strategic Innovations in AI-powered Pharmaceuticals

This report on the global market for AI in pharmaceuticals explores market dynamics and trends, and analyzes technological developments, software performance, clinical trials, new product approvals and emerging technologies. The report also includes profiles of leading companies and their strategies.



The report explores how AI is transforming the pharmaceutical industry through enhanced diagnostic capabilities, early disease detection, clinical trial optimization, drug discovery and personalized treatment planning. It also examines AI disruption across industry verticals and value chain stages, while presenting market spending patterns, investment forecasts, R&D expenditures and venture capital funding.

The report segments the market by product type, application and region. Types include software and services. Applications include drug discovery and development, clinical trials, personalized medicines and others.





Report Scope

27 data tables and 62 additional tables

An analysis of the global markets for artificial intelligence (AI) in the pharmaceuticals industry

Analyses of the global market trends, with historic revenue (sales figures) from 2022 to 2024, estimates for 2025, and projections of CAGRs through 2030

Estimates of the market's size and revenue growth prospects, accompanied by a market share analysis by product type, application and region

Facts and figures pertaining to market dynamics, technological advances, regulations, prospects and the impacts of macroeconomic variables

Insights derived from Porter's Five Forces model, as well as a global supply chain analysis

Case studies on AI implementation to streamline processes across drug discovery and development, manufacturing, quality control and patient care

A relevant patent analysis, featuring key granted and published patents

Overview of sustainability trends and ESG developments, with emphasis on consumer attitudes, as well as the ESG risk ratings and practices of leading companies

Analysis of the industry structure, including companies' market shares and rankings, strategic initiatives, M&A activity and a venture funding outlook

Profiles of the leading companies, including Google DeepMind, Atomwise Inc., Insilico Medicine, Recursion Pharmaceuticals and Nvidia Corp.



Key Attributes:





Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 139 Forecast Period 2025 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2025 $3.8 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $15.2 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 31.7% Regions Covered Global





Key Topics Covered:



Chapter 1 Executive Summary

Market Outlook

Scope of Report

Market Summary

Market Dynamics and Growth Factors

Emerging Technologies

Segmental Analysis

Regional Analysis

Chapter 2 Market Overview

Current Market Overview

Macroeconomic Factors Analysis

Government Policy and Regulation

Technological Infrastructure and Digital Readiness

Global Trade and Supply Chain Dynamics

Impact of U.S. Tariffs

Porter's Five Forces Analysis

AI's Impact on the Pharmaceutical Value Chain

Drug Discovery and Preclinical Development: Accelerated Innovation

Clinical Trials: Smarter Design and Execution

Manufacturing and Supply Chain: Intelligent Operations

Regulatory Affairs and Compliance: Automation and Accuracy

Commercialization and Market Access: Data-Driven Strategies

Post-Market Surveillance: Continuous Learning and Safety Monitoring

Use Cases Use Case 1: Generative AI for Efficiency in Regulatory Submissions Use Case 2: Generative AI-Enabled R&D Assistant for Synthesis Routes



Chapter 3 Market Dynamics

Market Drivers Faster Drug Discovery and Development Increasing Adoption of AI in Clinical Trials Demand for Precision Medicine and AI Applications

Market Restraints Regulatory and Ethical Concerns Data Challenges

Market Opportunities Collaborations and Investments Increased Focus on Drug Discovery in Emerging Nations Advances of Generative AI in Molecular Design



Chapter 4 Regulatory Landscape

Regulatory Scenario in the U.S.

Regulatory Scenario in Europe

Regulatory Scenario in Japan

Regulatory Scenario in China

Other Countries

Chapter 5 Emerging Trends and Pipeline Analysis

Emerging Trends Generative AI in Pharma Federated Learning Natural Language Processing Generative Adversarial Networks

Pipeline Analysis

Takeaways

Patent Analysis

Findings

Chapter 6 Market Segment Analysis

Market Breakdown, by Product Type

Software Services

Market Breakdown, by Application

Drug Discovery and Development Clinical Trials Personalized Medicine Other Applications

Market Breakdown, by Region

North America Europe Asia-Pacific Rest of the World (RoW)



Chapter 7 Competitive Intelligence

Competitive Analysis

Strategic Analysis

Investment Landscape

Chapter 8 Sustainability in AI in the Pharmaceutical Industry: ESG Perspective

Introduction to ESG

Sustainability Trends and Initiatives

ESG Risk Ratings

Company Profiles

Aicure

Atomwise Inc.

Benevolentai

Google Deepmind

Healx

Iktos

Insilico Medicine

Inveniai LLC.

Nvidia Corp.

Pathai Inc.

Recursion

Schrodinger Inc.

Syrencloud Inc.

Tempus AI Inc.

Xtalpi Inc.

