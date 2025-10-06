Artificial Intelligence in Pharmaceuticals: Leading Companies and Strategic Innovations in AI-powered Pharmaceuticals

Dublin, Oct. 06, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Pharmaceuticals: Global Markets" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
This report on the global market for AI in pharmaceuticals explores market dynamics and trends, and analyzes technological developments, software performance, clinical trials, new product approvals and emerging technologies. The report also includes profiles of leading companies and their strategies.
The report explores how AI is transforming the pharmaceutical industry through enhanced diagnostic capabilities, early disease detection, clinical trial optimization, drug discovery and personalized treatment planning. It also examines AI disruption across industry verticals and value chain stages, while presenting market spending patterns, investment forecasts, R&D expenditures and venture capital funding.
The report segments the market by product type, application and region. Types include software and services. Applications include drug discovery and development, clinical trials, personalized medicines and others.
Report Scope
- 27 data tables and 62 additional tables
- An analysis of the global markets for artificial intelligence (AI) in the pharmaceuticals industry
- Analyses of the global market trends, with historic revenue (sales figures) from 2022 to 2024, estimates for 2025, and projections of CAGRs through 2030
- Estimates of the market's size and revenue growth prospects, accompanied by a market share analysis by product type, application and region
- Facts and figures pertaining to market dynamics, technological advances, regulations, prospects and the impacts of macroeconomic variables
- Insights derived from Porter's Five Forces model, as well as a global supply chain analysis
- Case studies on AI implementation to streamline processes across drug discovery and development, manufacturing, quality control and patient care
- A relevant patent analysis, featuring key granted and published patents
- Overview of sustainability trends and ESG developments, with emphasis on consumer attitudes, as well as the ESG risk ratings and practices of leading companies
- Analysis of the industry structure, including companies' market shares and rankings, strategic initiatives, M&A activity and a venture funding outlook
- Profiles of the leading companies, including Google DeepMind, Atomwise Inc., Insilico Medicine, Recursion Pharmaceuticals and Nvidia Corp.
Key Attributes:
|Report Attribute
|Details
|No. of Pages
|139
|Forecast Period
|2025 - 2030
|Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2025
|$3.8 Billion
|Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030
|$15.2 Billion
|Compound Annual Growth Rate
|31.7%
|Regions Covered
|Global
Key Topics Covered:
Chapter 1 Executive Summary
- Market Outlook
- Scope of Report
- Market Summary
- Market Dynamics and Growth Factors
- Emerging Technologies
- Segmental Analysis
- Regional Analysis
Chapter 2 Market Overview
- Current Market Overview
- Macroeconomic Factors Analysis
- Government Policy and Regulation
- Technological Infrastructure and Digital Readiness
- Global Trade and Supply Chain Dynamics
- Impact of U.S. Tariffs
- Porter's Five Forces Analysis
- AI's Impact on the Pharmaceutical Value Chain
- Drug Discovery and Preclinical Development: Accelerated Innovation
- Clinical Trials: Smarter Design and Execution
- Manufacturing and Supply Chain: Intelligent Operations
- Regulatory Affairs and Compliance: Automation and Accuracy
- Commercialization and Market Access: Data-Driven Strategies
- Post-Market Surveillance: Continuous Learning and Safety Monitoring
- Use Cases
- Use Case 1: Generative AI for Efficiency in Regulatory Submissions
- Use Case 2: Generative AI-Enabled R&D Assistant for Synthesis Routes
Chapter 3 Market Dynamics
- Market Drivers
- Faster Drug Discovery and Development
- Increasing Adoption of AI in Clinical Trials
- Demand for Precision Medicine and AI Applications
- Market Restraints
- Regulatory and Ethical Concerns
- Data Challenges
- Market Opportunities
- Collaborations and Investments
- Increased Focus on Drug Discovery in Emerging Nations
- Advances of Generative AI in Molecular Design
Chapter 4 Regulatory Landscape
- Regulatory Scenario in the U.S.
- Regulatory Scenario in Europe
- Regulatory Scenario in Japan
- Regulatory Scenario in China
- Other Countries
Chapter 5 Emerging Trends and Pipeline Analysis
- Emerging Trends
- Generative AI in Pharma
- Federated Learning
- Natural Language Processing
- Generative Adversarial Networks
- Pipeline Analysis
- Takeaways
- Patent Analysis
- Findings
Chapter 6 Market Segment Analysis
- Market Breakdown, by Product Type
- Software
- Services
- Market Breakdown, by Application
- Drug Discovery and Development
- Clinical Trials
- Personalized Medicine
- Other Applications
- Market Breakdown, by Region
- North America
- Europe
- Asia-Pacific
- Rest of the World (RoW)
Chapter 7 Competitive Intelligence
- Competitive Analysis
- Strategic Analysis
- Investment Landscape
Chapter 8 Sustainability in AI in the Pharmaceutical Industry: ESG Perspective
- Introduction to ESG
- Sustainability Trends and Initiatives
- ESG Risk Ratings
Company Profiles
- Aicure
- Atomwise Inc.
- Benevolentai
- Google Deepmind
- Healx
- Iktos
- Insilico Medicine
- Inveniai LLC.
- Nvidia Corp.
- Pathai Inc.
- Recursion
- Schrodinger Inc.
- Syrencloud Inc.
- Tempus AI Inc.
- Xtalpi Inc.
