Urometer Market Projected to Surpass USD 987.77 Million by 2032, Registering a CAGR of 7.21% - S&S Insider

Austin, Oct. 06, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Urometer Market Size & Growth Analysis:

According to S&S Insider, the Urometer Market size was USD 529.42 million in 2023 and market is projected to reach USD 987.77 million by 2032, growing at a CAGR of 7.21% from 2024 to 2032. The growth of the market can be attributed to the increasing prevalence of urinary disorders such as kidney disease and catheter-associated urinary tract infections (CAUTIs), which is a major factor and the increasing need to measure urine output in patients with precision. Moreover, the growing geriatric population, unhealthy lifestyles, and rising obesity rates are also increasing the risk of urinary diseases, driving the increasing demand for Urometers.





The emergence of disposable Urometer that are easy to use and reduce the risk of infection due to technological innovations, as well as the development of smart Urometer with electronic medical records (EMRs) and real-time tracking capabilities, are contributing to market expansion. On the other hand, the presence of catheter-associated urinary tract infections (CAUTIs) risks and complex regulatory environment are the restraints for the market growth.

Urometer Market Report Scope

Report Attributes Details Market Size in 2023 US$ 529.42 million Market Size by 2032 US$ 987.77 million CAGR CAGR of 7.21% From 2024 to 2032 Base Year 2023 Forecast Period 2024-2032 Historical Data 2020-2022 Regional Analysis North America (US, Canada, Mexico), Europe (Germany, France, UK, Italy, Spain, Poland, Turkey, Rest of Europe), Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, South Korea, Singapore, Australia, Rest of Asia Pacific), Middle East & Africa (UAE, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, South Africa, Rest of Middle East & Africa), Latin America (Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

Segmentation Analysis:

By Product

The 500ml capacity Urometer accounted for 37.16% of the market share in 2023, especially after surgery and intensive care unit (ICU) It is widely used. This capacity is ideal for long-term urine volume monitoring, helping to reduce the burden on nurses while preventing urine leakage. The high infection prevention effect in combination with a closed voiding system supports the segment's popularity.

By Application

The Operative Procedures segment holds the largest share. In complex surgeries such as abdominal, urinary, and cardiovascular surgeries, continuous monitoring of urine output is essential for assessing kidney function and fluid balance. In recent years, the demand in the field of emergency trauma has also skyrocketed, and urine output measurement in patients with severe trauma caused by traffic accidents and industrial accidents has become important.

By End-Use

The hospitals hold the largest market share, but the home healthcare segment is witnessing the fastest growth rate with the increasing aging population and chronic disease patients. In particular, the spread of portable Urometer linked to remote patient monitoring has made it possible for patients to self-administer at home.

Urometer Market Key Segments

By Product

100 ml

200 ml

400 ml

450 ml

500 ml

By Application

Operative Procedures

Emergency Trauma

Palliative Care

Others

By End-use

Hospitals

Home Healthcare

Others

In 2023, Asia Pacific Held the Dominant Market Share of 34.12%; North America is Expected to Grow with Significant CAGR Over 2025-2032

Asia Pacific dominated the urometer market with around 34.12% market share in 2023 due to its aging and high population, high incidence of chronic kidney diseases, and growing healthcare infrastructure. The North American region is growing significantly in the urometer market as a result of its well-developed health care infrastructure, strong implementation of new medical technologies, and rising prevalence of chronic diseases, such as diabetes and kidney diseases.

Recent News:

In April 2024, Cook Medical launched the Ascend Single-Use Flexible Ureteroscope in the United States and Canada. The new product supports Cook Medical's capability to reach more urology customers by adding its broad portfolio of stone management products.

Exclusive Sections of the Report (The USPs):

DISEASE INCIDENCE & PREVALENCE METRICS – helps you understand the growing burden of urinary disorders across regions, driving demand for accurate urine output monitoring and urometer adoption.

– helps you understand the growing burden of urinary disorders across regions, driving demand for accurate urine output monitoring and urometer adoption. APPLICATION & UTILIZATION TRENDS – helps you identify key usage patterns of urometers across clinical settings such as ICUs, surgical wards, and post-operative care, segmented by region and application type.

– helps you identify key usage patterns of urometers across clinical settings such as ICUs, surgical wards, and post-operative care, segmented by region and application type. REGIONAL SALES & PENETRATION ANALYSIS – helps you assess market expansion trends, sales volume growth, and adoption rates across geographies from 2020 to 2032, supporting long-term investment planning.

– helps you assess market expansion trends, sales volume growth, and adoption rates across geographies from 2020 to 2032, supporting long-term investment planning. HEALTHCARE EXPENDITURE INSIGHTS – helps you analyze spending levels on urometer-based monitoring solutions by region, offering visibility into healthcare infrastructure readiness and purchasing priorities.

– helps you analyze spending levels on urometer-based monitoring solutions by region, offering visibility into healthcare infrastructure readiness and purchasing priorities. MARKET DEMAND FORECAST INDEX – helps you forecast future urometer demand trends based on epidemiological growth, regional penetration rates, and evolving clinical monitoring needs.

