Automotive Cybersecurity Global Market Report 2025: In-Depth Market Revenue Projections and Trend Analysis to 2030

This report segments the automotive cybersecurity market by offerings, deployment, security, application, vehicle type, and propulsion. It segments the market into four regions: North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and the Rest of the World (which includes South America, and the Middle East and Africa). It further analyzes the market by major countries, such as the U.S., Canada, China, Japan, India, Germany, France, and the U.K.



The study include company profiles of leading companies which include financials, product portfolios, and recent developments. However, the financial information is provided only for public companies. The report also analyzes emerging technologies, patents, the competitive landscape with market rankings for and strategies of leading companies. It also includes a chapter on environmental, social and governance (ESG) initiatives.



The report uses tables and figures to illustrate historical, current, and future market scenarios. In this report, 2024 is considered the base year, 2025 is an estimated year, and market values are projected through 2030. All market values are nominal and in U.S. dollar ($) millions.





Report Scope

An overview of the current and future global markets for automotive cybersecurity

In-depth analysis of global market trends, featuring historical revenue data for 2024, estimated figures for 2025, as well as forecasts for 2026, 2029. This analysis includes projections of compound annual growth rates (CAGRs) through 2030

Estimates of the size and revenue prospects of the global market, along with a market share analysis by offering, deployment, security type, application, vehicle type, propulsion and region

Facts and figures pertaining to the market dynamics, technical advances, regulations, and the impact of macroeconomic factors

An analysis of patents, emerging trends and developments in the industry

Analysis of the industry structure, including companies' market shares and rankings, strategic alliances, M&A activity and a venture funding outlook

Overview of sustainability trends and ESG developments, with emphasis on consumer attitudes, and the ESG scores and practices of leading companies

Company profiles of leading players in the industry Aptiv Aumovio SE Cybellum Denso Corp. ETAS Harman International Infineon Technologies AG NXP Semiconductors Renesas Electronics Corp. Vicone Inc.



Key Attributes:





Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 122 Forecast Period 2025 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2025 $3.4 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $8.2 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 16.1% Regions Covered Global





Key Topics Covered:



Chapter 1 Executive Summary

Market Outlook

Scope of Report

Market Summary

Market Dynamics and Growth Factors

Future Trends and Developments

Segmental Analysis

Regional Insights and Emerging Markets

Conclusion

Chapter 2 Market Overview

Market Overview and Future Scenarios

Porter's Five Forces Analysis

Patent Analysis Overview Key Patents Findings

Regulations and Standards UN Regulations No. 155 and 156 NHTSA Cybersecurity Best Practices Automotive Information Sharing and Analysis Center (Auto-ISAC) Guidelines General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR) U.K. Code of Practice for Vehicle Cyber Security GB/T 38628-2020 AIS 155 Japan Automotive Security Promote Association (JASPAR) Security Working Group



Chapter 3 Market Dynamics

Market Drivers Rising Incidence of Automotive Cyberattacks Adoption of AI in the Automotive Industry

Market Restraints/Challenges Lack of Skilled Labor Legacy Systems Integration

Market Opportunities Focus on Enhancing Vehicle Safety Expansion of V2X Technology



Chapter 4 Emerging Technologies and Developments

Emerging Technologies/Developments

Secure OTA Update

Intrusion Detection and Prevention Systems (IDPS)

ADAS

SDV

Chapter 5 Market Segment Analysis

Global Automotive Cybersecurity Market, by Offering

Hardware Software Services

Global Automotive Cybersecurity Market, by Deployment

In-vehicle External

Global Automotive Cybersecurity Market, by Security Type

Network Security Endpoint Security Application Security Cloud Security Other Types of Automotive Cybersecurity

Global Automotive Cybersecurity Market, by Application

ADAS and Safety Telematics Infotainment Powertrain Body Control and Comfort Other Automotive Security Applications

Global Automotive Cybersecurity Market, by Vehicle Type

Passenger Vehicles Commercial Vehicles

Global Automotive Cybersecurity Market, by Propulsion Type

Internal Combustion Engines EVs

Global Automotive Cybersecurity Market, by Region

North America Europe Asia-Pacific Rest of the World



Chapter 6 Competitive Landscape

Market Rankings for Leading Company Continental AG (Aumovio SE) Harman International Robert Bosch GmbH Denso Corp. NXP Semiconductors

Product Mapping Analysis

Recent Developments

Chapter 7 Sustainability in the Automotive Cybersecurity Market: ESG Perspective

ESG Developments

Status of ESG in the Automotive Cybersecurity Market

Consumer Attitudes Towards ESG

Case Studies: Examples of Successful Implementation of ESG NXP Semiconductors Infineon Technologies

Concluding Remarks

Company Profiles

Aptiv

Aumovio SE

Cybellum

Denso Corp.

ETAS

Harman International

Infineon Technologies AG

NXP Semiconductors

Renesas Electronics Corp.

Vicone Inc.

