Automotive Cybersecurity Global Market Report 2025: In-Depth Market Revenue Projections and Trend Analysis to 2030

This report segments the automotive cybersecurity market by offerings, deployment, security, application, vehicle type, and propulsion. It segments the market into four regions: North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and the Rest of the World (which includes South America, and the Middle East and Africa). It further analyzes the market by major countries, such as the U.S., Canada, China, Japan, India, Germany, France, and the U.K.
The study include company profiles of leading companies which include financials, product portfolios, and recent developments. However, the financial information is provided only for public companies. The report also analyzes emerging technologies, patents, the competitive landscape with market rankings for and strategies of leading companies. It also includes a chapter on environmental, social and governance (ESG) initiatives.
The report uses tables and figures to illustrate historical, current, and future market scenarios. In this report, 2024 is considered the base year, 2025 is an estimated year, and market values are projected through 2030. All market values are nominal and in U.S. dollar ($) millions.
Report Scope
- An overview of the current and future global markets for automotive cybersecurity
- In-depth analysis of global market trends, featuring historical revenue data for 2024, estimated figures for 2025, as well as forecasts for 2026, 2029. This analysis includes projections of compound annual growth rates (CAGRs) through 2030
- Estimates of the size and revenue prospects of the global market, along with a market share analysis by offering, deployment, security type, application, vehicle type, propulsion and region
- Facts and figures pertaining to the market dynamics, technical advances, regulations, and the impact of macroeconomic factors
- An analysis of patents, emerging trends and developments in the industry
- Analysis of the industry structure, including companies' market shares and rankings, strategic alliances, M&A activity and a venture funding outlook
- Overview of sustainability trends and ESG developments, with emphasis on consumer attitudes, and the ESG scores and practices of leading companies
- Company profiles of leading players in the industry
- Aptiv
- Aumovio SE
- Cybellum
- Denso Corp.
- ETAS
- Harman International
- Infineon Technologies AG
- NXP Semiconductors
- Renesas Electronics Corp.
- Vicone Inc.
Key Attributes:
|Report Attribute
|Details
|No. of Pages
|122
|Forecast Period
|2025 - 2030
|Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2025
|$3.4 Billion
|Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030
|$8.2 Billion
|Compound Annual Growth Rate
|16.1%
|Regions Covered
|Global
Key Topics Covered:
Chapter 1 Executive Summary
- Market Outlook
- Scope of Report
- Market Summary
- Market Dynamics and Growth Factors
- Future Trends and Developments
- Segmental Analysis
- Regional Insights and Emerging Markets
- Conclusion
Chapter 2 Market Overview
- Market Overview and Future Scenarios
- Porter's Five Forces Analysis
- Patent Analysis
- Overview
- Key Patents
- Findings
- Regulations and Standards
- UN Regulations No. 155 and 156
- NHTSA Cybersecurity Best Practices
- Automotive Information Sharing and Analysis Center (Auto-ISAC) Guidelines
- General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR)
- U.K. Code of Practice for Vehicle Cyber Security
- GB/T 38628-2020
- AIS 155
- Japan Automotive Security Promote Association (JASPAR) Security Working Group
Chapter 3 Market Dynamics
- Market Drivers
- Rising Incidence of Automotive Cyberattacks
- Adoption of AI in the Automotive Industry
- Market Restraints/Challenges
- Lack of Skilled Labor
- Legacy Systems Integration
- Market Opportunities
- Focus on Enhancing Vehicle Safety
- Expansion of V2X Technology
Chapter 4 Emerging Technologies and Developments
- Emerging Technologies/Developments
- Secure OTA Update
- Intrusion Detection and Prevention Systems (IDPS)
- ADAS
- SDV
Chapter 5 Market Segment Analysis
- Global Automotive Cybersecurity Market, by Offering
- Hardware
- Software
- Services
- Global Automotive Cybersecurity Market, by Deployment
- In-vehicle
- External
- Global Automotive Cybersecurity Market, by Security Type
- Network Security
- Endpoint Security
- Application Security
- Cloud Security
- Other Types of Automotive Cybersecurity
- Global Automotive Cybersecurity Market, by Application
- ADAS and Safety
- Telematics
- Infotainment
- Powertrain
- Body Control and Comfort
- Other Automotive Security Applications
- Global Automotive Cybersecurity Market, by Vehicle Type
- Passenger Vehicles
- Commercial Vehicles
- Global Automotive Cybersecurity Market, by Propulsion Type
- Internal Combustion Engines
- EVs
- Global Automotive Cybersecurity Market, by Region
- North America
- Europe
- Asia-Pacific
- Rest of the World
Chapter 6 Competitive Landscape
- Market Rankings for Leading Company
- Continental AG (Aumovio SE)
- Harman International
- Robert Bosch GmbH
- Denso Corp.
- NXP Semiconductors
- Product Mapping Analysis
- Recent Developments
Chapter 7 Sustainability in the Automotive Cybersecurity Market: ESG Perspective
- ESG Developments
- Status of ESG in the Automotive Cybersecurity Market
- Consumer Attitudes Towards ESG
- Case Studies: Examples of Successful Implementation of ESG
- NXP Semiconductors
- Infineon Technologies
- Concluding Remarks
Company Profiles
- Aptiv
- Aumovio SE
- Cybellum
- Denso Corp.
- ETAS
- Harman International
- Infineon Technologies AG
- NXP Semiconductors
- Renesas Electronics Corp.
- Vicone Inc.
