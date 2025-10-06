Automated Data Logging Tools and Systems Market Forecast Report 2025-2035 | Data-Driven Agriculture Boosts Global Automated Data Logging Tools Market to Nearly $12 Billion by 2035

Dublin, Oct. 06, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Automated Data Logging Tools and Systems Market - A Global and Regional Analysis: Focus on Application, Product, and Regional Analysis - Analysis and Forecast, 2025-2035" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The automated data logging tools and systems market's revenue was $4.78 billion in 2024, and it is expected to reach $11.99 billion by 2035, advancing at a CAGR of 8.65% during the forecast period (2025-2035).

The automated data logging tools and systems market is growing rapidly due to rising global food demand, increasing pressure on farmers to improve productivity, and the accelerating adoption of digital technologies, including IoT, AI, and cloud platforms, in agriculture. These systems provide real-time, accurate insights into soil, crop, and weather conditions, enabling the optimization of resources, informed decision-making, and compliance with sustainability standards.

Strong government incentives for climate-smart farming, combined with growing concerns over water use, fertilizer efficiency, and carbon emissions, are further boosting adoption. Additionally, labor shortages and the rising availability of affordable, solar-powered, and mobile-enabled loggers are making the technology accessible to smallholder farmers, ensuring widespread adoption across both developed and emerging markets.







The adoption of automated data logging tools and systems is reshaping the agricultural industry by driving a fundamental shift toward data-driven, precision-based operations. For farm equipment manufacturers, this creates new opportunities to integrate smart sensors, connectivity, and cloud platforms into their product portfolios, thereby strengthening after-sales services and generating recurring revenue streams through data subscriptions.

Agrochemical and seed companies are leveraging these systems to provide tailored crop management solutions, linking product usage with real-time field conditions to maximize efficiency and sustainability. For irrigation and water management firms, data loggers support advanced solutions for optimizing water use, aligning with global sustainability goals. Importantly, these systems are reducing farmers' dependence on manual labor, improving compliance with regulatory requirements, and enhancing supply chain transparency by enabling traceable production practices. Collectively, this industrial shift is fostering collaboration between agriculture, technology, and sustainability-focused sectors, accelerating the transformation of farming into a digitally integrated, climate-resilient industry.

Irrigation and Fertigation Control System to Lead the Market (by Application)



Irrigation and fertigation control systems are expected to lead the automated data logging tools and systems market by application, as they directly address two of the most critical challenges in agriculture, efficient water management and optimized nutrient delivery. With growing concerns over water scarcity, rising input costs, and stricter sustainability regulations, farmers are increasingly adopting smart data loggers that monitor soil moisture, weather patterns, and crop nutrient needs in real time to precisely control irrigation and fertigation schedules. These systems not only minimize wastage of water and fertilizers but also enhance crop yields and quality, making them highly cost-effective and environmentally sustainable. As a result, irrigation and fertigation control systems are emerging as the largest and fastest-growing application area, driving significant adoption across both developed and emerging agricultural markets.

Multi-Sensor Logging Units to Dominate the Market (by Hardware)



Multi-sensor logging units are set to dominate the automated data logging tools and systems market by hardware, as they offer comprehensive monitoring capabilities by integrating multiple sensors, such as those for soil moisture, temperature, humidity, nutrient levels, and weather conditions, into a single platform. This multi-parameter approach provides farmers with a holistic view of field conditions, enabling more accurate and timely decision-making compared to single-sensor devices. Their ability to collect diverse data streams simultaneously not only enhances efficiency but also supports advanced applications, such as precision irrigation, fertigation, and crop health monitoring. As farming becomes increasingly data-driven, the demand for versatile, integrated solutions is surging, positioning multi-sensor logging units as the preferred choice for both large-scale agribusinesses and smallholder farmers looking to maximize productivity and sustainability.

IoT-Based Data Logging Platforms to Dominate the Market (by Software)



IoT-based data logging platforms are projected to dominate the market by software, as they serve as the backbone of connected agriculture by enabling seamless integration of sensors, devices, and farm management systems. These platforms collect and transmit real-time data from the field to cloud-based dashboards, where advanced analytics and AI-driven insights help farmers optimize irrigation, fertigation, pest control, and overall crop management. Their scalability, remote accessibility through smartphones and tablets, and ability to support predictive decision-making make them far more valuable than traditional standalone software. Moreover, the growing adoption of smart farming practices and government-backed digital agriculture initiatives is accelerating the deployment of IoT-enabled platforms, cementing their position as the most critical software segment in the automated data logging tools and systems market.

North America to Lead the Market (by Region)



North America is expected to lead the automated data logging tools and systems market by region, driven by its highly mechanized agricultural sector, strong digital infrastructure, and widespread adoption of precision farming practices. The presence of major agri-tech companies, coupled with significant investments in IoT, AI, and cloud-based farming solutions, has accelerated the integration of advanced data logging systems across large-scale farms.

Government support for sustainable agriculture, water conservation, and climate-smart initiatives further boosts adoption, while rising labor costs and the need for higher productivity reinforce the shift toward automation. With its combination of technological maturity, supportive policies, and early adopter farmers, North America continues to set the pace for innovation and deployment in this market, positioning the region at the forefront of global growth.



Key Market Players and Competition Synopsis



Some prominent names established in this market are:

Onset Computer Corporation (HOBO)

Riot Technology Corporation (Gropoint)

Gemini Data Loggers (TinyTag)

Delta-T-Devices

IRROMETER Company Inc.

Sentek Technologies

Lascar Electronics (Easylog)

Campbell Scientific Inc.

Munro Instruments Limited

Spectrum Technologies Inc. (Watchdog)

MicroEdge Instruments Inc.

Meter Group

PCE Instruments (PCE IBERICA)

STEP Systems GmbH

Thingslog

Key Attributes:





Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 177 Forecast Period 2025 - 2035 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2025 $5231 Million Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2035 $11995 Million Compound Annual Growth Rate 8.6% Regions Covered Global





Key Topics Covered:



1 Market: Industry Outlook

1.1 Trends: Current and Future Impact Assessment

1.1.1 Integration of Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning for Predictive Data Analytics

1.1.2 Edge and Next-Gen Networks Driving Real-Time Control

1.2 Stakeholder Analysis

1.3 Market Dynamics

1.3.1 Market Drivers

1.3.1.1 Regulatory and Buyer Traceability Requirements

1.3.1.2 Climate Volatility and Water Scarcity

1.3.2 Market Challenges

1.3.2.1 Infrastructure and Reliability Barriers to Scalable Data Logging

1.3.2.2 Trust and Value Gaps in Farm Data Logging

1.3.3 Market Opportunities

1.3.3.1 Building Verified Sustainability Claims with Agricultural Data Logging

1.3.3.2 Linking Data Logging with Parametric Insurance for Climate Resilience

1.4 Regulatory and Policy Impact Analysis

1.5 Patent Filing Trend (by Country and Company)

1.6 Startup Landscape



2 Application

2.1 Application Summary

2.2 Automated Data Logging Tools and Systems Market (by Application)

2.2.1 Field Crop Monitoring

2.2.2 Irrigation and Fertigation Control System

2.2.3 Environmental Monitoring

2.2.4 Others



3 Products

3.1 Product Summary

3.2 Automated Data Logging Tools and Systems Market (by Product Type)

3.2.1 Product Type - Hardware

3.2.1.1 Standalone Data Loggers

3.2.1.2 Multi-Sensor Logging Units

3.2.1.3 Sensor + Telemetry Modules

3.2.1.4 Automated Control Systems

3.2.2 Product Type - Software

3.2.2.1 IoT-Based Data Logging Platforms

3.2.2.2 Decision Support and Analytics Platforms (AI/ML)



4 Region

4.1 Regional Summary

4.2 North America

4.3 Europe

4.4 Asia-Pacific

4.5 Rest-of-the-World



5 Markets - Competitive Benchmarking & Company Profiles

