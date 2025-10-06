Navigating Policy and Regulation in the Fast-Evolving AI Data Center Market

Dublin, Oct. 06, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "New Technologies for the AI Data Center: 2025 Guide" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This report provides the competitive intelligence on AI data center technology that you cannot find anywhere else. Professionals in business, government, academia and in the investment community will use this report to improve product planning and marketing.

This 100-page report will be the go-to resource for those seeking the latest opinions and analyses of the AI data center sector.

The report covers the rise of AI data centers, their defining features, and market context. It examines AI servers, processors, and chip makers, along with networking trends, interconnect technologies, and the potential of quantum systems.

Storage solutions such as data lakes, object storage, and NVMe SSDs are detailed, followed by power and advanced cooling methods to meet rising energy demands. Policy discussions address U.S. executive actions, global regulations, and AI safety. Exhibits highlight market growth, key technologies, and infrastructure innovations through 2034.

Who should read this report?

Whether you are an optical component manufacturer, optical equipment manufacturer, large end-user, or investor, you will gain valuable insights from this in-depth research.

Key Topics Covered:

Chapter One: Understanding Data Centers

1.1 An Introduction to Data Centers

1.2 About the Analyst

1.3 An AI Market Overview

1.4 What is an AI Data Center?

Chapter Two: Servers and Processors

2.1 Introduction

2.2 What Is an AI Server?

2.2.1 Rethinking Servers

2.3 AI Processors

2.3.1 AI Chip Makers

Chapter Three: Networks and Interconnects in AI Data Centers

3.1 Introduction

3.2 Traffic Patterns in AI Data Centers

3.2.1 Networking in the Data Center: Resilient, Reliable and Secure

3.3 Ultra Ethernet vs. CPO: The Future of AI Data Center Interconnects

3.3.1 CPO in the AI Data Center: The Latest Announcements

3.3.2 Alternatives to CPO

3.4 Dawn of the Quantum Data Center

3.5 AI, the Internet and Other Networks

Chapter Four: Data Storage in AI Data Centers

4.1 Introduction

4.2 AI and Data Lakes

4.3 The Role of Object Storage

4.4 NVMe SSDs

4.5 Hierarchical Storage Management (HSM)

4.6 Storage for Training

Chapter Five: Power and Cooling for AI Data Centers

5.1 Future Power for the AI Data Center

5.2 The Monster is Coming and What to do About It

5.3 The Future of Cooling AI Data Centers

5.3.1 Evolution of Liquid Cooling

5.3.2 Liquid Immersion Cooling

5.3.3 Microconvective Cooling

5.3.4 Direct-to-Chip Cooling

5.3.5 Microchannel Cooling

5.3.6 Oil Cooling

Chapter Six: Policy Considerations

6.1 United States

6.1.1 The Biden Executive Order

6.2 Trump and AI

6.3 Safety and Security in AI

6.3.1 The Threat from Emergent Intelligence

6.4 AI Regulation in Other Countries

