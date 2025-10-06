ION’s Online+ Goes Live, Bringing Decentralized Social Media to a Global Audience





ROAD TOWN, British Virgin Islands, Oct. 06, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Online+, the integrated decentralized media platform developed by Ice Open Network (ION), today officially opens to the public following a successful soft launch with creators, partners, and early adopters. The platform introduces a user-first ecosystem built on the principles of privacy, individual autonomy, and digital sovereignty.

Designed for creators, communities, and everyday users, Online+ redefines what online platforms can be in the age of decentralization. With no intermediaries or opaque algorithms, it delivers an on-chain environment where individuals truly own their content, identity, and interactions — all through an experience as intuitive and familiar as today’s mainstream platforms.

“For too long, we’ve accepted platforms where we are the product and intermediaries set the rules,” said Alexandru Iulian Florea, Founder and CEO of Ice Open Network. “With Online+, we are launching something fundamentally different: a platform where you own your social life, where creativity is rewarded, and where the power sits with the community, not the corporation.”

Earlier this month, Online+ completed its soft launch phase, successfully onboarding over 3,000 creators — with a combined audience of more than a billion — alongside 15,000 waitlisted community members, and 150+ partner projects across DeFi, GameFi, AI, and SocialFi. Together with a robust group of beta testers, these early adopters played a critical role in testing platform features, establishing social hubs, and helping shape the Online+ ecosystem ahead of today’s global release.

At its core, Online+ offers a robust set of features combining breakthrough innovation with the familiarity of Web2 platforms:

On-chain profiles with built-in decentralized identity and wallet functionality

Integrated wallet enabling users to seamlessly and securely send and receive crypto directly in-app

End-to-end encrypted messaging for private, secure communication

Tokenized posts, tips, and creator rewards, expanding monetization options, and set to go live in Q4 2025

Integrated dApp discovery and community-owned hubs, offering new ways to explore Web3 projects and connect creators with audiences, rolling out progressively after launch

Intermediary- and censorship-free environment, where users shape the rules of engagement

“Online+ isn’t just another dApp or another chain,” Florea added. “It’s a vision of how the Internet should work: sovereign, seamless, and centered on the people who use it.”

Built on the modular, high-performance ION Framework, Online+ can scale horizontally across billions of users, processing millions of transactions per second without compromising privacy or speed. As ION’s flagship decentralized application, it not only showcases the network’s capabilities — it embodies ION’s broader mission: to bring the Internet’s 5.5 billion users on-chain through human-centric dApps that work effortlessly for everyone.

Online+ is now live. Join the movement at online.io

About Online+

Online+ is an integrated decentralized media platform designed to create a community-controlled, intermediary- and censorship-free space for connecting, sharing, and monetizing content. Supporting multiple formats and featuring encrypted messaging and an in-built wallet, it unifies digital interactions within one accessible, secure hub. Built on the Ice Open Network, it advances the vision of a new Internet rooted in privacy, data ownership, and user autonomy.

For more information, please visit online.io

About Ice Open Network (ION)

Ice Open Network (ION) is a high-performance Layer-1 blockchain purpose-built to bring privacy, data ownership, and digital sovereignty to the mainstream. With unmatched scalability and an intuitive dApp framework, ION powers human-centric applications like Online+, helping onboard the world’s 5.5 billion Internet users to a decentralized future.

For more information, please visit ice.io

For media inquiries:

Mia Agova

Email: media@ice.io

