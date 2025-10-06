Glo & Spa-rkle Aesthetics and Medical Spa Achieves 700 5-Star Reviews on Google, Cementing Position As The Best Medical Spa in Lubbock and West Texas.

Lubbock, TX, Oct. 06, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Glo & Spa-rkle Aesthetics and Medical Spa, a leading brand in aesthetic and wellness services in Lubbock, Texas, proudly announces a significant milestone: achieving 700 5-star reviews on Google. This remarkable achievement distinguishes Glo & Spa-rkle as the only medical spa in the region with such a high number of top ratings, underscoring its commitment to excellence and client satisfaction.





Glo & Spa-rkle Aesthetics and Medical Spa, Lubbock, Texas.

Over the past four years, Glo & Spa-rkle has dedicated itself to enhancing beauty, health, and confidence through innovative, high-quality treatments. The medical spa's comprehensive offerings include neuromodulators, dermal fillers, a variety of laser treatments, non-surgical face and neck lifts with PDO threads and EMFACE, body contouring with Emsculpt Neo, advanced RF microneedling, and medical weight loss programs. Additionally, the spa specializes in regenerative therapies, such as biostimulators, exosomes, and polydeoxyribonucleotide (PDRN), supporting natural healing and rejuvenation.

"We are incredibly grateful to our clients for their trust and for sharing their positive experiences," said Fa-tia Johnson, Lead Nurse Practitioner and Co-owner of Glo & Spa-rkle Aesthetics and Medical Spa. "This milestone is a testament to the top-quality service and exceptional experience that each client receives at our spa. We are committed to continually improving our service mix and quality to meet and exceed the expectations of our current and future clients."

"Achieving 700 5-star Google reviews is not just a number; it reflects the dedication and passion of our team to provide personalized care and outstanding results," added Fa-tia Johnson. "We look forward to continuing this journey of excellence and innovation in the aesthetic and wellness industry."

Glo & Spa-rkle's success is rooted in its client-focused approach, leveraging cutting-edge technology to deliver tailored treatments in a welcoming, judgment-free environment. The spa's mission is to empower every client to embrace their unique beauty and thrive on their wellness journey.

This achievement not only highlights the medical spa's dedication to delivering exceptional outcomes but also sets a new standard for quality and client satisfaction in the region. As Glo & Spa-rkle continues to grow and evolve, it remains steadfast in its commitment to providing the highest level of care and service excellence.

Emsculpt Neo at Glo & Spa-rkle.

About Glo & Spa-rkle Aesthetics and Medical Spa



Glo & Spa-rkle is a premier aesthetic and wellness med spa located in Lubbock, Texas, dedicated to enhancing beauty, health, and confidence through innovative, high-quality treatments. Catering directly to clients, we offer a curated selection of services designed to promote skin and body rejuvenation, fostering a renewed sense of self-assurance. Our comprehensive offerings include neuromodulators, laser treatments, non-surgical face and neck lifts with PDO threads and EMFACE, body contouring, advanced RF microneedling, medical weight loss programs, and dermal fillers. Additionally, we specialize in regenerative therapies, such as biostimulators, exosomes, and polydeoxyribonucleotide (PDRN), to support natural healing and rejuvenation. For enhanced safety and precision, we utilize ultrasound-guided aesthetic injections of dermal fillers, ensuring optimal results with minimal risk. At Glo & Spa-rkle, we prioritize personalized care, leveraging cutting-edge technology to deliver tailored treatments in a welcoming, judgment-free environment. Our mission is to empower every client to embrace their unique beauty and thrive on their wellness journey. As a client-focused small to medium-sized enterprise, Glo & Spa-rkle generates revenue through direct-to-consumer aesthetic and wellness services, delivering exceptional outcomes with every visit.

