Chelsea Financial Services Acquires the Customer Accounts and Brokerage Assets of General Securities, a 501(c)(3) Non-Profit Brokerage Firm that Sponsors Worldwide Adoptions and an Orphanage in Peru

Staten Island, NY , Oct. 06, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Chelsea Financial Services is proud to announce the acquisition of the customer assets & accounts of Kansas City-based General Securities, a brokerage firm that founded an orphanage in Peru, Hogar de Esperanza (‘House of Hope’), continuing to build on a legacy of integrity, service, and compassion that spans nearly three decades.





'House of Hope' (Hogar de Esperanza) Orphanage in Trujillo, Peru

‘House of Hope’ is a true beacon of hope, situated in the middle of Peru’s coastal desert. They received their first resident in early 2002 and have been housing orphans and facilitating adoptions for over 20 years. In total, ‘House of Hope’ orphanage has a capacity for 40–50 children.

The orphanage includes a chapel, a spacious dining room, administrative offices, and second-floor rooms where volunteers and potential adoptive families can stay and spend time with the children. Each of four homes are smartly focused on different age groups: The youngest lodge in Chispas de Amor (‘Sparks of Love’). Older children are housed in Tesoros del Rey (‘Treasures of the King’), followed by Amigos de Jesús (‘Friends of Jesus’). The oldest children are housed in Luces de Esperanza (‘Lights of Hope’).

The idea for an orphanage in Peru started with a simple jog in the desert city of Trujillo. Dave Miller, Founder of General Securities, encountered several children eating from trash bags during a morning jog in the town. Moved with compassion and empathy, Miller and his late wife, Vickie, worked tirelessly with a few fellow believers from the Christian community in Trujillo to form a home for children in need. In 2003, to support this new mission, Miller donated 100% of the stock of his company, General Securities, a 501(c)(3) Not-for-profit Corporation, to Saving Street Children, a foundation which sponsors adoptions all over the world, including Ukraine, China, and Africa, in addition to creating and funding the operations of the Peru orphanage.

“When I was thinking about selling my company, I approached our mutual clearing house, Hilltop Securities, for a recommendation. They pointed me toward Chelsea Financial Services. From the first meeting with John Pisapia, President, I knew that my company and my brokers would be in good hands,” said Miller. “All of my Brokers have chosen to join Chelsea Financial, including one longtime Advisor, now 77, who has been a part of my team for over 40 years.”

Miller, at 78, will continue to serve as a dedicated broker with Chelsea Financial Services. Miller will continue to fund the orphanage and other worldwide adoption services via the proceeds of the sale and his continued revenue as an Independent Broker with the firm.

With a steadfast commitment to both clients and community, Chelsea has broadened its reach with this recent acquisition. “I’m proud that our purchase of General Securities’ customers will not only continue our national expansion, but it will further enable Miller’s mission to support orphan care and global adoption efforts,” stated John Pisapia, President of Chelsea Financial Services. “We welcome all of General Securities Reps with open arms and are excited that they are joining us.”

About Chelsea

Chelsea is a value-driven financial services brokerage firm (Broker Dealer) committed to delivering exceptional financial services to clients via its national independent network of Financial Advisors and Registered Representatives. Celebrating its Silver Anniversary, Chelsea Financial Services continues its national expansion, actively recruiting Independent Financial Advisors and Registered Representatives. Visit https://chfs.com for more information.





