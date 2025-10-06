Novonesis Hosts National Flagship Manufacturing Day Event at North America Headquarters

Franklinton, NC, Oct. 06, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Novonesis , a global leader in biosolutions, welcomed hundreds of local students, educators, and community leaders to its facilities in Salem, Virginia; West Allis and Madison, Wisconsin; and its North American headquarters in Franklinton, North Carolina, for the national flagship Manufacturing Day (MFG Day), a grassroots movement of the Manufacturing Institute (MI). The MI is the workforce development and education affiliate of the National Association of Manufacturers (NAM). The MI’s mission is to build and strengthen the manufacturing workforce of the future.

As the Platinum Sponsor of MFG Day, Novonesis opened its doors across several regional locations to showcase the future of biomanufacturing in the United States. At the flagship event in North Carolina, students rotated through immersive tours across the campus, exploring the biosolutions origin story, advanced R&D labs, and the role of biosolutions in daily life; walked the fermentation shopfloor and control rooms alongside engineers; and engaged with local community colleges and workforce development programs.

“When students walk through our doors, they see that manufacturing today is about innovation, purpose-driven work and meaningful careers,” said Tue Micheelsen, President of Novonesis North America. “It opens their eyes to possibilities they may never have imagined.”

Educators and chaperones accompanied students throughout the Franklinton facility tour, while local college and workforce development representatives engaged them in conversations about how classroom learning translates into real-world opportunities in biotechnology, engineering, and advanced manufacturing. At the flagship event in North Carolina, this included Vance-Granville Community College, the Golden LEAF Biomanufacturing Training and Education Center (BTEC) at NC State, Durham Technical Community College, Wake Technical Community College, BioNetwork, NCWorks Career Center, and NCcareers.org.

Across North America, Novonesis employs more than 2,200 people. Its Franklinton, North Carolina facility is the largest multipurpose enzyme manufacturing plant in the United States and the Blair, Nebraska site is the largest enzyme production facility dedicated to biofuels and animal health in the country. The West Allis, Wisconsin location is the largest fermentation site of lactic bacteria in the world. Together these sites and others across the region, support the company’s contribution to the U.S. bioeconomy — a $210 billion industry expected to nearly double by 2030.

At the heart of this growth are microbes, enzymes, and other proteins — the building blocks of all living things. Through modern science and technology, these microscopic changemakers are helping businesses reduce waste, save energy and water, cut reliance on fossil resources, and develop innovative, profitable products. Today, Novonesis biosolutions are at work in more than 30 industries, including food and beverages, bioenergy, animal health, agriculture and household care.

The event underscored the urgent need for a strong manufacturing workforce to sustain these industries. The U.S. will require 3.8 million new manufacturing workers over the next decade, with nearly half of those jobs projected to go unfilled without increased training and awareness. To help close that gap, Novonesis partners with education and workforce organizations to connect students with career pathways. The company helped co-found the BioWork program in North Carolina —a community college certificate that prepares students for entry-level roles in biotechnology and pharmaceutical manufacturing — and continues to invest in scholarships, internships, and hands-on learning opportunities for students across the country.

By hosting MFG Day, Novonesis provided students with a firsthand look at how science and manufacturing intersect to shape a more sustainable future. For many, the experience was more than a field trip — it was the first step toward seeing themselves as part of the growing bioeconomy.

Novonesis is a global company leading the era of biosolutions. By leveraging the power of microbiology with science, we transform the way the world produces, consumes, and lives. In more than 30 industries, our biosolutions are already creating value for millions of consumers and benefitting the planet. Our 10,000 people worldwide work closely with our partners and customers to transform business with biology.

The Manufacturing Institute builds and strengthens the manufacturing workforce of the future. Through implementing groundbreaking programs, convening industry leaders and conducting innovative research, the MI furthers individual opportunity, community prosperity and a more competitive manufacturing industry. As the 501(c)3 nonprofit workforce development and education affiliate of the National Association of Manufacturers, the MI is a trusted adviser to manufacturers, equipping them with solutions to address the toughest workforce issues.

