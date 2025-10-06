U.S. Cosmetic Packaging Market Worth USD 3.27 Bn by 2034

Ottawa, Oct. 06, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global U.S. cosmetic packaging market generated revenue of USD 2.1 billion in 2025, and this figure is projected to grow to USD 3.27 billion in 2034, according to research conducted by Towards Packaging, a sister firm of Precedence Research.

If there is anything you'd like to ask, feel free to get in touch with us @ sales@towardspackaging.com

The U.S. cosmetic packaging market is experiencing significant growth, driven by factors such as the rapid expansion of the beauty sector and the adoption of modern lifestyles. Moreover, spaces such as skincare, makeup, and haircare have been actively contributing to the industry's potential in recent years. Furthermore, several major brands in the U.S. have seen increased investments in innovative formats such as refillable jars, airless pumps, and smart packaging in recent years, according to recent country observations.

What is Meant by Cosmetic Packaging?

The industry refers to the specialized jars, containers, tubes, and flexible formats that are primarily used to store, deliver, and protect personal care products. Furthermore, the cosmetic packaging in the country is included in the primary and secondary packaging spaces, which have direct contact with products. Additionally, these packages have been designed to provide a superior consumer experience, enhanced convenience, and optimal product preservation, as reported in several publications.

What are the Latest Trends in the U.S. Cosmetic Packaging Market in 2025?

The shift towards refillable packaging has improved the financial performance and sector growth in recent years. As several brands have observed, the middle of the refillable jar and compact bottle market is being made.

and sector growth in recent years. As several brands have observed, the middle of the refillable jar and compact bottle market is being made. The integration of smart packaging is heavily supporting capital growth and economic activity in the sector nowadays. Moreover, manufacturers have been offering NFC tags, QR codes, and AR-enabled designs to consumers in recent years.

The increased demand for premium aesthetics and minimalism has positively impacted revenue potential and industry scalability in recent years. Additionally, the young generation is seen as being more inclined towards adopting these premium products.



What Potentiates the Growth of the U.S. Cosmetic Packaging Market?

Elevating Beauty Trend, Along with Smart, Secure Packaging

The increased demand for skin care and premium beauty products is creating profitable opportunities for sector participants in the current period. Consumers are increasingly demanding packaging that not only protects cosmetic formulations but also enhances the consumer experience. Additionally, by preventing oxidation and contamination, the cosmatic packaging has gained a significant market share in the United States over the past few years. Several manufacturers are now promoting their packaging on various media and websites.

Limitations & Challenges in the U.S. Cosmetic Packaging Market

Sustainability Standards

The implementation of stricter sustainability standards nationwide is expected to impact market growth during the forecast period. These more stringent regulations are likely to create product delays and increase the cost of the product in the coming years. However, the manufacturer can use the latest technological advancements to find an alternative solution to these hurdles, which can provide a sophisticated consumer base and industry attention in the coming years.

Get All the Details in Our Solutions - Access Report Sample: https://www.towardspackaging.com/download-sample/5700

Segment Outlook

Packaging Type Insights

The bottles & jars segment dominated the U.S. cosmetic packaging market in 2024 due to factors such as versatility, wide usage across various sectors, and durability. Moreover, with their premium looks and reusability, the bottles and jars segment has garnered significant industry attention in recent years. Furthermore, these bottles and jars have enabled several customization options, which is leading to the industry's potential growth in the United States today.

The tubes segment is expected to grow at the fastest rate in the coming years due to their unique characteristics, such as the travel-friendly, compact size, and convenience. Also, several consumers are preferring the portable and hygienic packaging, which has been increasingly contributing to the tube demand over the past few years. Moreover, major brands are at thas atefronnnovation, where they can utilize it for their preferred options, such as gels, cosmetics, and lotions, in the coming years.

Material Type Insights

The plastic (PET, PP) segment dominated the U.S cosmetic packaging market because it is lightweight, affordable, and highly moldable into different designs. U.S. cosmetic companies rely on plastic packaging for mass production, as it reduces costs while offering durability and protection. Plastic bottles, jars, and tubes are also easily branded with labels, colors, and finishes, making them visually appealing. Its versatility across creams, liquids, and powders has secured its dominance.

The sustainable/biodegradable segment is likely to expand at the fastest rate in the upcoming period due to increasing consumer awareness of plastic waste and brand commitments to eco-friendly packaging. In the United States, consumers are increasingly choosing cosmetics with recyclable or compostable packaging, prompting companies to transition from plastic to paper, glass, bamboo, or bioplastics. Legislation aimed at reducing plastic also supports this transition. Brands are innovating with biodegradable films, refillable jars, and plant-based packaging to align with green beauty trends.

More Insights of Towards Packaging:

Product Category Insights

The skincare segment dominated the U.S cosmetic packaging market because American consumers have increasingly prioritized skin health, driven by wellness, self-care, and anti-aging trends. Skincare products, such as moisturizers, serums, and sunscreens, require specialized packaging, including jars, bottles, and pumps, to protect their delicate formulations. The rise of premium skincare and dermatologist-backed brands has also fueled demand for sophisticated packaging that conveys trust and quality. Moreover, the skincare segment benefits from consistent daily use, ensuring repeat purchases. This steady consumer demand, combined with an emphasis on product protection and branding, has made skincare the largest category driving cosmetic packaging demand in the United States.

The color cosmetics segment is the fastest-growing segment in the market, as makeup culture continues to evolve in response to social media, influencers, and increased experimentation among younger demographics. Packaging plays a crucial role in this segment, as consumers demand stylish, portable, and innovative designs for products such as lipsticks, eyeshadows, and foundations. With e-commerce growth, brands are focusing on eye-catching packaging that stands out online and appeals to impulse buyers. Moreover, refillable and sustainable packaging trends are emerging in the color cosmetic space, making it more appealing to eco-conscious consumers. The fusion of fashion, function, and sustainability will push color cosmetics ahead in the United States market.

Elevate your packaging strategy with Towards Packaging. Enhance efficiency and achieve superior results - schedule a call today: https://www.towardspackaging.com/schedule-meeting

Application Format Insights

The cream/gel segment dominated the U.S cosmetic packaging market in 2024 because these formats are widely used in skincare, haircare, and body care, which are the most consumed cosmetic categories in the U.S. Creams and gels require protective, airtight packaging-like jars, bottles, and tubes, to maintain freshness and prevent contamination. They also need packaging that supports easy application and dosage control, making them central to innovation in packaging design. Since creams and gels are often marketed as premium products, packaging plays a major role in creating a luxury feel. Their broad usage and demand for secure, attractive packaging have secured their dominance in the market.

The liquid segment is expected to grow at the fastest rate, driven by increasing consumer demand for serums, foundations, toners, and other liquid-based cosmetics. Liquids align with the trend toward lightweight, multifunctional, and fast-absorbing beauty products. Their packaging, including droppers, pumps, and airless dispensers, offers precise application, convenience, and product preservation. With the rise of clean beauty and natural formulations, packaging innovations that prevent contamination and extend shelf life are likely to drive growth in the segment.

Distribution Channel Insights

The offline segment led the market in 2024, driven by consumers' continued preference for in-store experiences, where they can physically interact with products. Brick-and-mortar outlets, such as beauty retailers, department stores, and salons, offer the ability to assess packaging quality, aesthetics, and functionality, which heavily influence purchase decisions in the cosmetics sector. Additionally, offline channels provide greater brand visibility, curated displays, and the opportunity for impulse buying, which strengthens their market presence.

Join now to access the latest packaging in industry segmentation insights with our Annual Membership: https://www.towardspackaging.com/get-an-annual-membership

Recent Breakthroughs in the U.S. Cosmetic Packaging Market:

In November 2024 , Albea Cosmetics and Fragrances introduced their latest collection of sustainable and stylish packaging solutions in North America. The motive behind the launch is to promote high standards of performance and aesthetics, as stated in the company's published report.

, Albea Cosmetics and Fragrances introduced their latest collection of sustainable and stylish packaging solutions in North America. The motive behind the launch is to promote high standards of performance and aesthetics, as stated in the company's published report. In April 2024, Orlandi unveiled its latest range of sustainable paper wrap, which is considered an alternative to plastic film in packaging. Moreover, the newly launched product is called EcoPro Paper-Wrap, as per the company's claim.

Access our exclusive, data-rich dashboard dedicated to the U.S Cosmetic Packaging Market- built specifically for decision-makers, strategists, and industry leaders. The dashboard features comprehensive statistical data, segment-wise market breakdowns, regional performance shares, detailed company profiles, annual updates, and much more. From market sizing to competitive intelligence, this powerful tool is one-stop solution to your gateway.

Access Now: https://www.towardspackaging.com/contact-us

U.S Cosmetic Packaging Market Players

Amcor plc

AptarGroup Inc.

Berry Global Inc.

Gerresheimer AG

Silgan Holdings Inc.

Albéa Group

WestRock Company

HCT Group

Quadpack

Huhtamaki Oyj

RPC M&H Plastics

World Wide Packaging LLC

WWP Beauty

Cosmopak USA

DS Smith Plc

FusionPKG

Lumson S.p.A.

Graham Packaging

Heinz-Glas USA

International Cosmetic Suppliers Ltd.

U.S. Cosmetic Packaging Market Segments

By Packaging Type

Bottles & Jars

Tubes

Pumps & Dispensers

Compacts & Cases

Pouches & Sachets

Droppers

Roll-ons

Aerosol Cans

Palettes



By Material Type

Plastic

Glass

Metal

Paperboard & Cardboard

Sustainable/Biodegradable Materials



By Product Category

Skin Care

Hair Care

Color Cosmetics

Fragrances

Bath & Body

Men’s Grooming

By Application Format

Liquid

Cream/Gel

Solid

Powder

Aerosol



By Region

West (California, Washington)

South (Texas, Florida)

Midwest (Illinois, Ohio)

Northeast (New York, Massachusetts)

Invest in Our Premium Strategic Solution: https://www.towardspackaging.com/price/5700

Become a Valued Research Partner with Us - Schedule a meeting: https://www.towardspackaging.com/schedule-meeting

Request a Custom Case Study Built Around Your Goals: sales@towardspackaging.com

About Us

Towards Packaging is a global consulting and market intelligence firm specializing in strategic research across key packaging segments including sustainable, flexible, smart, biodegradable, and recycled packaging. We empower businesses with actionable insights, trend analysis, and data-driven strategies. Our experienced consultants use advanced research methodologies to help companies of all sizes navigate market shifts, identify growth opportunities, and stay competitive in the global packaging industry.

Stay Connected with Towards Packaging:

Towards Packaging, Your Trusted Research and Consulting Partner, Has Been Featured Across Influential Industry Portals - Explore the Coverage:

Towards Packaging Releases Its Latest Insight - Check It Out: