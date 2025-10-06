How Field Technology Is Transforming Construction Jobsites: ABC Unveils 5th Annual Tech Report

WASHINGTON, Oct. 06, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Associated Builders and Contractors today released its fifth annual construction technology report, the ABC Field Tech Report, which highlights the tools and innovations shaping project sites, showcasing the possibilities and opportunities when technology transforms construction in the field.

“ABC’s fifth annual construction technology report turns the spotlight to the jobsite, where field technology is driving the next stage of progress,” said Matt Abeles, ABC vice president of construction technology and innovation. “The swift advancement of this particular technology represents a new era for our industry. These leading solutions and companies display a focus on empowering the people who build our infrastructure with field tech like drones, robotics, laser scanning and jobsite security. Field technology is redefining how contractors plan, monitor and execute their work while protecting their people and adding value to communities.”

“In this report, we see how field technology can close the gap between off-site strategies and jobsite activity,” said Patrick Irwin, chair of ABC’s Construction Technology and Innovation Committee and chief operating officer at Leonard S. Fiore Inc., Altoona, Pennsylvania. “The companies that invest in connected systems will be better positioned to deliver safer projects, stronger margins and long-term competitiveness. Our industry faces no shortage of challenges—from workforce shortages to economic uncertainty. Yet, our industry remains resilient, and a key component of this resiliency is technology and innovation, which continues to play a critical role in shaping the present and future of construction.”

The ABC Field Tech Report includes an executive summary of the field tools and innovations from ABC strategic partner Milwaukee Tool and insights from Tech Alliance members and Dodge Construction Network.

The report, published by the ABC National Construction Technology and Innovation Committee, was made possible by ABC’s 2025-2026 Tech Alliance members—Arcoro, Autodesk Inc., BuildOps, Datagrid, Document Crunch, Egnyte, Kojo, KPA, Sage, Sentriforce, Smartapp, SmartBuild, SubHQ, Stack and Trimble—and ABC strategic partner Milwaukee Tool.

ABC creates the conditions for construction companies to innovate, differentiate, and attract and educate top talent to win and deliver work safely, ethically and profitably for the betterment of the communities in which they work. ABC continues to invest in helping its members select high-quality construction technology through its Tech Alliance and Tech Marketplace. Visit abc.org/techreport to read the digital report.

ABC members received the print edition of the ABC Field Tech Report with the September/October issue of Construction Executive, the magazine for the business of construction.