Germany Apparel Market Outlook Report to 2029 | Top 10 Winners & Losers Outlook

This report offers a detailed analysis of the apparel market in Germany with forecasts to 2029. It includes analysis of consumer shopping behavior, apparel brands, product categories, channels, and the macroeconomic climate.
Germany's real GDP declined in both 2023 and 2024 as it faced high interest rates and a tough exports market due to increasing competition from China. Real GDP is forecast to remain flat in 2025 due to the impact of US tariffs.
Inflation lowered from 5.9% in 2023 to 2.3% in 2024 and 2.2% in 2025, helping consumer sentiment recover, though will remain higher than pre-pandemic levels. Germany also faces the problem of an ageing population and rising unemployment, putting pressure on incomes and inhibiting apparel demand.
- The German apparel market declined in 2024, as consumer finances remained strained
- Value will showcase the strongest rise in share by 2029 as consumers remain more cost-conscious amid economic uncertainty
- The online market will continue to outpace offline, as consumers value its convenience and the ease of comparing prices
- Understand where the demand lies within the German apparel market across various price positionings, categories, and brands, to allow you to maximise customer acquisition.
- Learn how continued inflationary challenges will impact the German apparel market, and which players are most at threat from changing consumer habits.
- Identify the key approaches brands are taking to stand out in the German apparel market, and how you can adapt these to fit your own business.
EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
- Germany Apparel Market Drivers
- Germany Apparel Market Inhibitors
- Economic Background
GERMANY APPAREL MARKET: MARKET SIZE TO 2029
- Germany Apparel Market, 2019, 2024 & 2029
GERMANY APPAREL MARKET: CATEGORY PERFORMANCE TO 2029
- Germany Apparel Market by Category, 2019, 2024, & 2029
- Germany Clothing Categories 2019-2029
- Germany Footwear Categories 2019-2029
- Germany Accessories Category 2019-2029
- Germany Apparel Market by Price Positioning, 2019, 2024, & 2029
- Germany Sportswear Market 2019-2029
GERMANY APPAREL MARKET: CHANNEL PERFORMANCE TO 2029
- Germany Online vs Offline Channel Growth 2019-2029
- Germany Apparel Market by Channel, 2024 & 2029
CONSUMERS
- Impact of rising inflation on apparel spend in Germany
- Secondhand Apparel Purchases in Germany
- Opinions on online shopping
- Retailers German Consumers Bought Apparel From in the Past Year
COMPETITVE LANDSCAPE: BRANDS
- Top 10 Germany Apparel Market Shares 2023-2025
- Top 10: Winners & Losers Outlook
- Brand Profiles
- Adidas
- Hugo Boss
- Deichmann
- Takko Fashion
COMPANY COVERAGE
- Deichmann
- C&A
- H&M
- Otto
- Zalando
- KiK
- Bonprix
- Peek & Cloppenburg
- Ernsting's Family
- Galeria Kaufhof
- Zara
- TK Maxx
- Intersport
- Shein
- Sport 2000
- Nike
- Adidas
- S.Oliver
- Puma
- Hugo Boss
- Takko Fashion
- TikTok
- Temu
- Amazon
