Germany Apparel Market Outlook Report to 2029 | Top 10 Winners & Losers Outlook

Dublin, Oct. 06, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE)



This report offers a detailed analysis of the apparel market in Germany with forecasts to 2029. It includes analysis of consumer shopping behavior, apparel brands, product categories, channels, and the macroeconomic climate.



Germany's real GDP declined in both 2023 and 2024 as it faced high interest rates and a tough exports market due to increasing competition from China. Real GDP is forecast to remain flat in 2025 due to the impact of US tariffs.

Inflation lowered from 5.9% in 2023 to 2.3% in 2024 and 2.2% in 2025, helping consumer sentiment recover, though will remain higher than pre-pandemic levels. Germany also faces the problem of an ageing population and rising unemployment, putting pressure on incomes and inhibiting apparel demand.



Report Scope

The German apparel market declined in 2024, as consumer finances remained strained

Value will showcase the strongest rise in share by 2029 as consumers remain more cost-conscious amid economic uncertainty

The online market will continue to outpace offline, as consumers value its convenience and the ease of comparing prices

Reasons to Buy

Understand where the demand lies within the German apparel market across various price positionings, categories, and brands, to allow you to maximise customer acquisition.

Learn how continued inflationary challenges will impact the German apparel market, and which players are most at threat from changing consumer habits.

Identify the key approaches brands are taking to stand out in the German apparel market, and how you can adapt these to fit your own business.

Key Topics Covered:





EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

Germany Apparel Market Drivers

Germany Apparel Market Inhibitors

Economic Background

GERMANY APPAREL MARKET: MARKET SIZE TO 2029

Germany Apparel Market, 2019, 2024 & 2029

GERMANY APPAREL MARKET: CATEGORY PERFORMANCE TO 2029

Germany Apparel Market by Category, 2019, 2024, & 2029

Germany Clothing Categories 2019-2029

Germany Footwear Categories 2019-2029

Germany Accessories Category 2019-2029

Germany Apparel Market by Price Positioning, 2019, 2024, & 2029

Germany Sportswear Market 2019-2029

GERMANY APPAREL MARKET: CHANNEL PERFORMANCE TO 2029

Germany Online vs Offline Channel Growth 2019-2029

Germany Apparel Market by Channel, 2024 & 2029

CONSUMERS

Impact of rising inflation on apparel spend in Germany

Secondhand Apparel Purchases in Germany

Opinions on online shopping

Retailers German Consumers Bought Apparel From in the Past Year

COMPETITVE LANDSCAPE: BRANDS

Top 10 Germany Apparel Market Shares 2023-2025

Top 10: Winners & Losers Outlook

Brand Profiles Adidas Hugo Boss Deichmann Takko Fashion



COMPANY COVERAGE

Deichmann

C&A

H&M

Otto

Zalando

KiK

Bonprix

Peek & Cloppenburg

Ernsting's Family

Galeria Kaufhof

Zara

TK Maxx

Intersport

Shein

Sport 2000

Nike

Adidas

S.Oliver

Puma

Hugo Boss

Takko Fashion

Instagram

TikTok

Temu

Amazon

