Fermented Foods Market to Exceed USD 398.78 Billion by 2034, Fueled by Rising Health and Wellness Trends | Towards FnB

Ottawa, Oct. 06, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global fermented foods market size stood at USD 247.16 billion in 2024 and is predicted to increase from USD 259.27 billion in 2025 to reach nearly USD 398.78 billion by 2034, expanding at a CAGR of 4.9% from 2025 to 2034, according to study published by Towards FnB, a sister firm of Precedence Research.

The market is experiencing growth due to increasing consumer awareness about gut health, probiotics, and prebiotics, as well as the importance of natural and functional foods for a healthy gut and its proper functioning.

Key Highlights of the Fermented Foods Market

By region, the Asia Pacific dominated the fermented foods market in 2024, while Europe is expected to experience growth during the forecast period.

By product, the fermented food segment led the fermented foods market in 2024, whereas the fermented beverages segment is expected to grow in the foreseeable period.

By ingredient source, the dairy-based fermented food segment led the fermented foods market in 2024, whereas the plant-based fermented foods segment is expected to grow in the foreseeable period.

By application, the residential/household consumption segment led the fermented foods market in 2024, whereas the commercial/foodservice segment is expected to grow in the forecast period.

By distribution channel, the supermarkets/hypermarkets segment led the fermented foods market, while the online segment is expected to grow within the forecast timeframe.

By fermentation type, the lactic acid fermentation segment led the fermented foods market in 2024, whereas the acetic acid and alcoholic fermentation segments are expected to grow in the foreseeable period.

High demand for Fermented and Functional Foods is helpful for Conscious Consumers.

Fermented foods are rich in nutrients and beneficial for the gut. Hence, health-conscious consumers are always in search of highly fermented food options, which is helpful for the growth of the fermented foods market. The high demand for probiotics, prebiotics, natural, organic, and functional food options is also beneficial for the market’s growth. Fermented food options are beneficial for the gut, enhance nutrient bioavailability, improve immunity, and promote overall well-being, and are therefore highly sought after by consumers across different age groups. Higher investments by international markets and government support are further driving the market's growth.

“Consumer preference for natural, probiotic-rich foods has evolved from a niche trend into a mainstream habit,” said Vidyesh Swar, Principal Consultant at Towards FnB. “Innovation in plant-based fermentation and improved cold-chain distribution are key factors accelerating market expansion globally.”

Impact of AI on the Fermented Foods Market

Artificial intelligence is transforming the fermented foods market by turning traditional fermentation into a highly precise, data-driven science. Companies are increasingly using AI to optimize microbial cultures and fermentation conditions, allowing for faster innovation, improved flavor profiles, and enhanced product consistency. Advanced AI platforms can simulate thousands of microbial combinations and predict how different strains or conditions will affect texture, taste, aroma, and nutritional quality before any physical testing begins.

Real-time monitoring systems now use sensors to track temperature, pH, CO₂ levels, and microbial activity, feeding this data into AI models that detect anomalies early and automatically adjust parameters to prevent spoilage or quality variation. AI is also driving major progress in precision fermentation, a growing sector where engineered microbes produce specific proteins, enzymes, and bioactive compounds used in foods.

In 2025, several leading manufacturers adopted AI-based control systems to monitor fermentation batches, reducing batch failure rates by nearly 20%.

AI-assisted precision fermentation is now being used to produce dairy proteins like casein and whey without using animals, enabling sustainable alternatives in the plant-based dairy segment.

Recent Developments in the Fermented Foods Market

In September 2025, Summ Ingredients, a Danish foodtech innovator, plans to transform the food ingredients landscape by introducing its first multifunctional ingredient, FermiPro. The company also plans to redefine the definition of food ingredients and address the growing demand for plant-centric options.

In May 2025, Flanagan Farm, an affordable and organic sauerkraut brand in the market, announced four new retailer partners. The partnership will help the brand keep four new flavors on the shelf.

Top Products in the Fermented Foods Market

Product Category Key Examples / Variants Core Benefits & Functional Traits Primary Applications / Consumption Forms Fermented Dairy Products Yogurt, kefir, buttermilk, cheese, sour cream Rich in probiotics, supports gut health, and improves digestibility Functional foods, snacks, beverages Fermented Vegetables Sauerkraut, kimchi, pickles, fermented carrots, beets Natural probiotics, enhanced flavor, and preservation Side dishes, condiments, gut health supplements Fermented Soy Products Tempeh, miso, soy sauce, natto High protein, plant-based, rich in enzymes and isoflavones Asian cuisine, soups, sauces, and meat alternatives Fermented Beverages (Non-Alcoholic) Kombucha, kvass, fermented fruit & vegetable juices Detoxification, gut health, antioxidant benefits Health drinks, wellness beverages Fermented Meat & Fish Products Salami, pepperoni, fermented sausages, fish sauce Extended shelf life, enhanced umami flavor Culinary use, ready-to-eat foods Fermented Bakery Products Sourdough bread, fermented dough pastries Improved texture, digestibility, and natural leavening Breads, artisanal bakery, gluten-friendly foods Fermented Grains & Cereals Idli, dosa, injera, fermented porridge Enhanced nutrient bioavailability, gut-friendly Traditional foods, gluten-free diets Fermented Tea & Coffee Kombucha tea, fermented green tea, fermented coffee Antioxidant-rich, promotes digestion and energy Functional beverages, specialty drinks Alcoholic Fermented Beverages Beer, wine, cider, sake, mead Fermentation-derived flavor and aroma, cultural consumption Alcoholic beverages, culinary applications Fermented Condiments & Sauces Vinegar, fish sauce, gochujang, ketchup (fermented base) Flavor enhancer, probiotic potential Culinary seasoning, food processing Fermented Plant-Based Alternatives Vegan yogurts, fermented nut milk, plant-based kefir Lactose-free, sustainable, functional Health-conscious and vegan diets Probiotic-Enriched Fermented Foods Fortified yogurts, probiotic juices, probiotic cheeses Targeted gut microbiome support, immune health Functional foods and nutraceuticals



New Trends of the Fermented Foods Market

High demand for vegan and plant-based food options by health-conscious consumers is one of the major factors for the growth of the fermented foods market.

Innovation in product development and high nutritional content are other major factors for the growth of the market.

The fermented food production involving sustainable practices with a lower carbon footprint is also helping the growth of the market in the foreseeable period.



Regulatory Updates for the Fermented Foods Market

United States- The Food and Drug Administration (FDA) is providing approval and guidance for ingredients created through precision fermentation. A new policy effective from July 2025 increased the scrutiny on all imported food products, including fermented foods, regardless of their value.

European Union - the European Commission is speeding up its novel food approval process for authorization of products from precision fermentation, cell-based meat, and fermented ingredients. Industry group engagement with regulators for a clear definition of fermentation is helpful to get a clear legal status of food cultures and novel ingredients.

India- The Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI) is amending its regulations to cover novel food categories and improve safety and quality standards. The fermented-based ingredients are monitored under the Approval of Non-Specified Food and Food Ingredients (NSF) regulations.



Fermented Foods Market Dynamics

What are the growth drivers of the Fermented Foods Market?

Factors such as high demand for probiotics and prebiotics, rising consumer awareness for gut-friendly food options, and higher adoption of vegetarian or vegan lifestyles are some of the important factors for the growth of the market. Fermented foods are healthy for the gut, digestion, overall well-being, and immunity. Hence, they are highly demanded by health-conscious consumers. They are also essential for the bioavailability of different nutrients and vitamins, further fueling the growth of the market. Increased international investments and government support also help to boost the market.

Challenge

Smaller Shelf Life Restraining the Growth of the Market

The smaller shelf life of fermented food options can be an obstruction to the growth of the fermented foods market. Hence, it may be difficult to transport due to the huge availability of such products. Inconsistent product quality, supply chain problems, regulatory hurdles, and competition from substitute markets are also some of the major issues that can slow the growth of the market.

Opportunity

Improved Technological Advancements are helpful for the Market’s Growth

Technological advancements are helpful to improve product quality, efficacy, and productivity, providing an opportunity for the growth of the market. A precise fermentation procedure helps to enhance the quality and performance of fermented food options, which is further helpful for the growth of the market. IoT-integrated monitoring technology helps to enhance food quality, lower contamination issues, and balance precise environmental diseases.

Fermented Foods Market Regional Analysis

Asia Pacific led the Fermented Foods Market in 2024

Asia Pacific dominated the fermented foods market in 2024 due to various factors such as increased disposable income, rising population of vegans and plant-based diet followers, higher importance of gut-friendly food and beverage options, and high demand for probiotics and prebiotics in the region. Countries such as India, China, Japan, and South Korea play a major role in the growth of the market in the Asia Pacific. Factors such as technological advancements in the fermentation process, increased sustainability, increasing investment by international market players, and government support and initiatives are also some of the vital factors contributing to the growth of the fermented foods market in the region.

Europe is expected to grow in the Foreseen Period.

Europe is observed to be the fastest-growing region in the foreseen period due to a high population of health-conscious consumers in search of natural, functional, and plant-based food options. Such consumers also demand fermented foods and prebiotics and probiotics, further fueling the growth of the market. High demand for probiotic-rich foods and health-focused goals are also some of the essential factors helpful for the growth of the market. The UK, France, and Germany are some of the major countries helpful for the growth of the market in Europe.

Fermented Foods Market Report Scope

Report Attribute Key Statistics Base Year 2024 Forecast Period 2025 to 2034 Growth Rate from 2025 to 2034 CAGR of 4.9% Market Size in 2025 USD 259.27 Billion Market Size in 2026 USD 271.98 Billion Market Size by 2034 USD 398.78 Billion Dominated Region Asia Pacific Fastest Growing Region Europe Leading Product Segment Fermented Dairy Emerging Segment Plant-Based Fermented Foods Regions Covered North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America and Middle East & Africa



Fermented Foods Market Segmental Analysis

Product Analysis

The fermented foods segment dominated the fermented foods market in 2024 due to its multiple nutritional benefits, which are helpful for the growth of the market. Such foods have easy bioavailability of certain nutrients, making them essential for the body and helpful for the growth of the fermented foods market as well. Such foods are high in flavor, texture, and smoothness, making them appealing to consumers while fueling the growth of the market. Fermented foods are also essential for the gut, digestion, and overall immunity of the human body. Hence, they are a major part of an individual’s regular diet.

The fermented beverages segment is expected to grow in the expected timeframe due to rapid urbanization, advancement in production technology, high demand for prebiotics and probiotics, and other similar factors. Availability of gut-friendly drinks in convenient stores and online platforms for a healthy gut is another major factor for the growth of the market.

Ingredient Analysis

The dairy-based fermented foods segment dominated the fermented foods market due to their ability to break down nutrients for easy digestion and improved gut health. Dairy-based fermented foods in the form of prebiotics and probiotics help in easy digestion, break down food particles, improve gut health, and improve immunity, which is further helpful for the growth of the market.

High demand for convenient and ready-to-eat food options, rising middle-class population, and improving technological concepts are also some of the major aspects for the growth of the fermented foods market. Such foods also help to avoid gut infections, essential for healthy digestion and improved immunity, and hence are highly demanded by health-conscious consumers.

The plant-based fermented foods segment is observed to be the fastest growing in the foreseen period due to rising consumers adopting a vegan or plant-based diet and lifestyle. Such food options are also high in nutrition and other essential elements for improved gut health and immunity. Rising technological advancements, high demand for natural and functional food products, and rising disposable income are also some of the essential factors helpful for the growth of the fermented foods market in the foreseeable period.

Application Analysis

The residential/household consumption segment dominated the fermented foods market in 2024 due to high consumption of fermented foods at household levels. Such food options are essential to break down nutrients for their easy digestion and absorption. Such food options are also vital for gut health, digestion, improved immunity, and overall well-being. They also help to avoid different types of chronic diseases such as cardiovascular problems, diabetes, obesity, and different forms of cancer. They help in making different nutrients and minerals more bioavailable and, hence, are essential for the growth of the fermented foods market.

The commercial/foodservice segment is expected to grow in the foreseeable period due to the growing culture of dining out and preferring plant-based and fermented food options. Such food options are healthier for the gut, are light and easy for digestion, and also help to boost gut health and improve immunity. Hence, the segment is observed to grow in the foreseen period.

Distribution Channel Analysis

The supermarkets/hypermarkets segment led the fermented foods market in 2024 due to their easy availability near residential areas, high government promotion, attractive discounts and schemes, fueling the growth of the fermented foods market. Such stores have separate sections for different products, which is convenient for customers to enhance their shopping experience. Such stores also help consumers to motivate them for repeat purchasing of favorable products, which is helpful for the growth of the market.

The online retail/e-commerce segment is expected to grow in the foreseeable period due to supportive factors such as convenience, availability of different types of products, discounts, coupons, and different promotional schemes helpful for the growth of the fermented foods market. Improving technology is helpful and convenient for consumers, and also helps the market grow in the foreseeable future.

Fermentation Analysis

The lactic acid fermentation segment dominated the fermented foods market in 2024 due to increased valorization of food by-products, which produced antimicrobial compounds, increased bioavailability, and many other helpful factors. Lactic acid is also essential for a healthy gut and easy digestion. The acid is found in food options such as yogurt, kefir, kimchi, and many other gut-friendly food options. Hence, the segment led the fermented foods market.

The acetic acid and alcohol fermentation segment is observed to grow with the highest CAGR in the foreseen period, as the segment provides flavor presentation, enhancements, and multiple health benefits. Alcohol fermentation is essential for the production of alcohol in beverages such as wine and beer.

Additional Topics Worth Exploring:

Gluten Free Food Market: The global gluten free food market size increasing from USD 14.25 billion in 2025 and is expected to surpass USD 33.59 billion by 2034, with a projected CAGR of 10% during the forecast period from 2025 to 2034.

The global size increasing from USD 14.25 billion in 2025 and is expected to surpass USD 33.59 billion by 2034, with a projected CAGR of 10% during the forecast period from 2025 to 2034. Canned Wines Market: The global canned wines market size is expected to increase from USD 127.88 million in 2025 to USD 332.46 million by 2034, growing at a CAGR of 11.2% throughout the forecast period from 2025 to 2034.

The global size is expected to increase from USD 127.88 million in 2025 to USD 332.46 million by 2034, growing at a CAGR of 11.2% throughout the forecast period from 2025 to 2034. Plant-Based Protein Market: The global plant-based protein market size is projected to expand from USD 20.33 billion in 2025 and is expected to reach USD 43.07 billion by 2034, growing at a CAGR of 8.7% during the forecast period from 2025 to 2034.

The global size is projected to expand from USD 20.33 billion in 2025 and is expected to reach USD 43.07 billion by 2034, growing at a CAGR of 8.7% during the forecast period from 2025 to 2034. Sugar-Free Food Market: The global sugar-free food market size is expected to grow from USD 48.14 billion in 2025 to USD 83.2 billion by 2034, growing at a CAGR of 6.27% during the forecast period from 2025 to 2034.

The global size is expected to grow from USD 48.14 billion in 2025 to USD 83.2 billion by 2034, growing at a CAGR of 6.27% during the forecast period from 2025 to 2034. Vegan Food Market: The global vegan food market size is anticipated to grow from USD 22.38 billion in 2025 to USD 55.88 billion by 2034, with a CAGR of 10.7% during the forecast period from 2025 to 2034.

The global size is anticipated to grow from USD 22.38 billion in 2025 to USD 55.88 billion by 2034, with a CAGR of 10.7% during the forecast period from 2025 to 2034. Herbal Tea Market: The global herbal tea market size is forecasted to expand from USD 4 billion in 2025 to USD 5.36 billion by 2034, growing at a CAGR of 3.3% during the forecast period from 2025 to 2034.

The global size is forecasted to expand from USD 4 billion in 2025 to USD 5.36 billion by 2034, growing at a CAGR of 3.3% during the forecast period from 2025 to 2034. Fruit Juice Market: The global fruit juice market size is forecasted to expand from USD 165.56 billion in 2025 and is predicted to hit around USD 229.59 billion by 2034, growing at a CAGR of 3.7% during the forecast period from 2025 to 2034.

The global size is forecasted to expand from USD 165.56 billion in 2025 and is predicted to hit around USD 229.59 billion by 2034, growing at a CAGR of 3.7% during the forecast period from 2025 to 2034. Beverage Packaging Market: The global beverage packaging market size is projected to reach USD 271.80 billion by 2034, growing from USD 173.71 billion in 2025, at a CAGR of 5.1% during the forecast period from 2025 to 2034.

The global size is projected to reach USD 271.80 billion by 2034, growing from USD 173.71 billion in 2025, at a CAGR of 5.1% during the forecast period from 2025 to 2034. Dairy Free Products Market : The global dairy free products market size is projected to reach USD 79.17 billion by 2034, growing from USD 33.03 billion in 2025, at a CAGR of 10.20% during the forecast period from 2025 to 2034.

: The global size is projected to reach USD 79.17 billion by 2034, growing from USD 33.03 billion in 2025, at a CAGR of 10.20% during the forecast period from 2025 to 2034. Snack Food Market: The global snack food market size is calculated at USD 265.95 billion in 2025 and is forecasted to reach around USD 468.76 billion by 2034, growing at a CAGR of 6.50%throughout the forecast period from 2025 to 2034.

Top Companies in the Fermented Foods Market

Nestlé – Global food leader producing a wide range of fermented dairy products, probiotic yogurts, and functional beverages.

– Global food leader producing a wide range of fermented dairy products, probiotic yogurts, and functional beverages. Danone – Pioneer in probiotic and fermented dairy products with brands like Activia, Actimel, and Silk (plant-based yogurts)

– Pioneer in probiotic and fermented dairy products with brands like Activia, Actimel, and Silk (plant-based yogurts) The Coca-Cola Company – Expanding into fermented beverages through kombucha and probiotic drink segments, including brands like MOJO and Honest.

– Expanding into fermented beverages through kombucha and probiotic drink segments, including brands like MOJO and Honest. PepsiCo – Diversifying into gut-health beverages and functional fermented drinks via brands like Kevita and Tropicana Essentials.

– Diversifying into gut-health beverages and functional fermented drinks via brands like Kevita and Tropicana Essentials. Anheuser-Busch InBev – Global brewing giant offering alcoholic fermented beverages such as beer, cider, and kombucha variants.

– Global brewing giant offering alcoholic fermented beverages such as beer, cider, and kombucha variants. Heineken – Leading international brewer producing fermented alcoholic beverages, including beer, cider, and low-alcohol options.

– Leading international brewer producing fermented alcoholic beverages, including beer, cider, and low-alcohol options. Mondelez International – Produces fermented bakery goods and snacks, emphasizing flavor development through natural fermentation processes.

– Produces fermented bakery goods and snacks, emphasizing flavor development through natural fermentation processes. Kraft Heinz – Offers fermented condiments and sauces, including vinegars, pickles, and fermented dairy-based products.

– Offers fermented condiments and sauces, including vinegars, pickles, and fermented dairy-based products. Unilever – Produces fermented tea and beverage products through brands like Lipton and Pukka, with growing probiotic food offerings.

– Produces fermented tea and beverage products through brands like Lipton and Pukka, with growing probiotic food offerings. Fonterra Co-operative Group – Major dairy cooperative specializing in fermented milk products, yogurts, and probiotic dairy ingredients.

Segments Covered in the Report

By Product Type

Fermented Foods Yogurt Cheese Sauerkraut/Pickles/Kimchi Tempeh Tofu Fermented Meat/Fish Fermented Cereals/Grains

Fermented Beverages Kombucha Kefir Probiotic Yogurt Drinks Fermented Juices/Smoothies Alcoholic Ferments(Beer, Cider – when included)



By Ingredient Source

Dairy-Based Milk-based yogurts, kefirs, cheeses, etc.

Plant-Based Soy, almond, coconut-based yogurts Plant-based kefirs and probiotic drinks Fermented vegetables and legumes

Grain-Based Fermented oats, millet, rice-based drinks, etc.



By Application/End-Use

Residential/Household Consumption Regular grocery purchases for home use

Commercial/Foodservice Restaurants, cafes, health-focused food chains



By Distribution Channel

Supermarkets/Hypermarkets Major outlet for packaged fermented products

Online Retail/E-Commerce Rapid growth due to convenience and health-focused niches

Specialty Stores

Convenience Stores

By Fermentation Type

Lactic Acid Fermentation Used in yogurt, kefir, sauerkraut, kimchi, etc.

Acetic Acid & Alcoholic Fermentation Kombucha, vinegar, beer, etc.



By Region

North America

U.S.

Canada

Asia Pacific

China

Japan

India

South Korea

Thailand



Europe

Germany

UK

France

Italy

Spain

Sweden

Denmark

Norway

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Argentina



Middle East and Africa (MEA)

South Africa

UAE

Saudi Arabia

Kuwait

Thank you for exploring our insights. For more targeted information, customized chapter-wise sections and region-specific editions such as North America, Europe, or Asia Pacific—are also available upon request.

