Wellthy Acquires Patch Caregiving to Expand Innovative Childcare with On-Site and Near-Site Backup Care Solutions

New York, Oct. 06, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Wellthy, the leading platform helping families navigate care across all stages of life, today announced it has acquired Patch Caregiving, an innovative childcare company specializing in on-site and near-site backup care solutions for employers. The acquisition builds on Wellthy’s momentum in expanding child care and backup care offerings, and accelerates the company’s mission to support employees and families with comprehensive, flexible care benefits.



“Patch has cracked one of the toughest challenges for today’s employers: reliable childcare for employees who can’t work remotely. Their model works across industries — from hospitals and warehouses to retail, offices, and beyond,” said Lindsay Jurist-Rosner, CEO of Wellthy. “We’re excited to bring their ingenuity and impact into Wellthy and expand these solutions to millions more families.”



Founded in 2022, Patch Caregiving partners with employers to design and operate on-site or near-site backup childcare programs, with a special focus on industries employing large shift-based or in-person workforces. Patch’s flexible model ensures families have reliable, high-quality childcare when and where they need it most — helping employers reduce absenteeism, boost retention, and better support employees’ well-being.



By joining Wellthy, Patch’s model becomes part of Wellthy’s groundbreaking and rapidly growing backup care offering. Wellthy now offers employers a truly comprehensive solution: a next-generation backup care model built for today’s workforce, and creative on-site and near-site backup childcare options tailored to industries and roles that operate in person.



“Patch was built on the belief that every family deserves access to childcare that works for their unique circumstances,” said Olivia Rosenthal, Co-Founder of Patch Caregiving. “In joining Wellthy, we can scale our impact faster, backed by a company whose culture and track record of innovation are unmatched in this space.”



“In just three years, Patch has built a model that’s made a massive difference for working families,” added Sarah Alexander, Co-Founder of Patch Caregiving. “And we know our story is just beginning. With Wellthy, we have the opportunity to continue to reimagine what childcare can look like on an even bigger stage.”



Patch Caregiving’s model has delivered remarkable results for employers, including an 80% lower turnover rate among parents using Patch. That impact spans workforces across every shift, with 78% of Patch programs supporting parents working early mornings, late nights, and weekends. Now, Patch’s proven success joins with Wellthy’s track record of measurable outcomes: across hundreds of companies, more than 90% of employees who use Wellthy report improvements in their health and well-being, and a Harvard Business School study found an average 366% ROI for employers.



Wellthy now serves hundreds of employers and millions of employees and family members worldwide, with a rapidly expanding footprint across industries and regions. Together, Wellthy and Patch are setting a new bar for what modern family care benefits can deliver — practical, flexible, and life-changing support for millions of employees and their loved ones.

About Wellthy: Wellthy is the leading platform for personalized care support and backup care, helping employees and their families access and manage care for themselves and their loved ones. Through a combination of human expertise and precision technology, Wellthy supports individuals as they navigate complex care needs — from elder care and childcare to chronic conditions, mental health challenges, and more. With both flexible backup care options and hands-on concierge support, Wellthy reduces stress, saves time and money, and helps members stay engaged in their lives and work. Millions of people have access to Wellthy through top employers, including Best Buy, Cisco, and Hilton. Follow Wellthy on LinkedIn here.



About Patch Caregiving: Patch Caregiving delivers dependable on-site and near-site backup childcare, ensuring employees have coverage when regular arrangements fall through. Designed for today’s in-person and hybrid workforces, Patch makes it possible for parents to stay at work with confidence, while helping employers reduce absenteeism and turnover. Patch partners with employers across industries — from healthcare and manufacturing to logistics, retail, corporate offices, and more — to provide childcare solutions that meet the diverse needs of employees and their families.

