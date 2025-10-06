Building and Construction Sheets Market Report 2025 | Surging Urbanization Fuels Building Sheets Market Growth, Expected to Hit $227.37 Billion by 2029

Dublin, Oct. 06, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Building and Construction Sheets Market Report 2025" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The building and construction sheets market size has grown strongly in recent years. It will grow from $163.21 billion in 2024 to $174.88 billion in 2025 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.2%. The growth during the historic period can be attributed to increasing urbanization and infrastructure development, rising demand for smart buildings, growing investments in real estate, increased use of eco-friendly materials, and expanding renovation and remodeling activities.



The building and construction sheets market size is expected to see strong growth in the next few years. It will grow to $227.37 billion in 2029 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.8%. The growth forecasted for the upcoming period is driven by a rising focus on energy efficiency, increased adoption of prefab sheets, expanding industrial and commercial construction, rising global disposable income, and growing government infrastructure spending.

Key trends anticipated in the forecast period include the emergence of self-healing material applications, the integration of photovoltaic roofing systems, innovative construction techniques, the expansion of lightweight high-strength solutions, and the widespread adoption of smart insulation technologies.





The rising demand for commercial spaces is expected to drive the growth of the building and construction sheets market going forward. Commercial spaces refer to real estate properties used for business activities such as offices, retail stores, and service centers. This growing demand is fueled by rapid urban expansion, with more people relocating to cities, resulting in a higher concentration of businesses and services.

Building and construction sheets contribute to commercial space development by providing insulation, structural support, and weather resistance. They enhance energy efficiency and durability while improving the overall functionality and aesthetics of buildings. For example, in July 2025, the U.S. Census Bureau reported that office construction spending in the US reached $42.24 billion in 2024, reflecting a 1.7% increase from $41.53 billion previously. Therefore, the rising demand for commercial spaces is propelling the building and construction sheets market.



Key players in the building and construction sheets market are concentrating on innovative products such as roofing underlayment solutions to boost installation efficiency and prolong roofing system lifespans. Roofing underlayment solutions are protective layers installed beneath roof coverings to prevent water infiltration and extend roof durability. They offer an extra barrier against moisture, wind, and harsh weather conditions. For instance, in February 2024, DuPont, a US-based material science leader, launched the Tyvek Protec PSU Peel & Stick Underlayment. This high-performance product combines advanced material science with a self-adhering design, eliminating the need for mechanical fasteners and reducing labor costs, thereby enhancing weather protection and installation efficiency.



Major players in the building and construction sheets market are ArcelorMittal S.A., POSCO Group, Nippon Steel Corporation, Thyssenkrupp AG, Nucor Corporation, United States Steel Corporation, Knauf Group, Bluescope Steel Limited, Alcoa Corporation, Owens Corning Corp., Kingspan Group plc, Georgia-Pacific, Fletcher Building Limited, Etex Group, Johns Manville, GAF Materials Corporation, Atlas Roofing Corporation, CertainTeed Corporation, Paul Bauder GmbH & Co. KG, USG Boral.



