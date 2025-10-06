Offsite Construction Market Report 2025 | Trade Tensions and Tariffs Reshape Offsite Construction with Local Sourcing Strategies

Dublin, Oct. 06, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Offsite Construction Market Report 2025" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The offsite construction market size has grown strongly in recent years. It will grow from $172.42 billion in 2024 to $185.03 billion in 2025 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.3%. Growth in the historic period can be attributed to rising urban migration, the expansion of the middle-class population, the growth of commercial space development, increasing demand for customized living spaces, and the growing globalization of construction projects.



The offsite construction market size is expected to see strong growth in the next few years. It will grow to $241.99 billion in 2029 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.9%. Growth in the forecast period can be attributed to the expansion of tourism-related construction activities, increased government investment in public infrastructure, a rise in renovation and refurbishment of existing buildings, growing demand for disaster relief housing solutions, and population growth in suburban and semi-urban areas.

Key trends expected during this period include the adoption of digital twin technology, blockchain-based project management, augmented reality (AR)-assisted assembly, drone-enabled site surveying and inspection, and the development of energy-efficient prefabrication systems.





The rising demand for sustainable building solutions is expected to drive the growth of the offsite construction market in the coming years. Sustainable building solutions involve the use of design approaches, materials, and technologies that reduce environmental impact, improve energy efficiency, and support the health and well-being of occupants throughout a building's lifecycle.

This growth is fueled by stricter environmental regulations encouraging low-emission, energy-efficient construction practices. Offsite construction benefits from sustainable building solutions by minimizing material waste, increasing energy efficiency, and reducing on-site environmental impact through precise, factory-controlled production methods. For example, in July 2024, the Green Building Council, a US-based non-profit organization, reported that over 46,000 residential projects had achieved certification through the LEED green building rating system, reflecting a nearly 5% rise in new LEED residential project registrations compared to 2023. As a result, the demand for sustainable building solutions is contributing significantly to the expansion of the offsite construction market.



Leading companies in the offsite construction market are prioritizing the development of advanced solutions, such as manufacturing and assembly design facilities, to improve efficiency, quality, and cost-effectiveness in construction processes. These facilities are controlled environments where components are designed, produced, and assembled before being delivered, enabling streamlined production, consistent quality, and large-scale fabrication. For instance, in May 2025, Turner Construction Company, a US-based construction services firm, introduced xPL Offsite, a subsidiary aimed at boosting productivity and speed by implementing advanced offsite manufacturing techniques. This platform integrates design for manufacturing and assembly (DfMA) principles with advanced digital fabrication, enabling scalable prefabrication, real-time project tracking, and smooth cross-trade collaboration to accelerate timelines, minimize waste, and address skilled labor shortages.



In January 2025, Sunbelt Modular Inc., a US-based construction engineering firm, acquired Britco Structures USA, LLC, for an undisclosed amount. This acquisition is intended to strengthen Sunbelt Modular Inc.'s market presence, broaden its product offerings, and enhance its capability to deliver high-quality modular construction solutions in response to increasing customer demand. Britco Structures USA, LLC is a US-based commercial modular manufacturing company specializing in designing, producing, and installing premium modular buildings.



Major players in the offsite construction market are Sekisui House, Skanska AB, Fluor Corporation, Lendlease Corporation, Taylor Wimpey, Clayton Homes, ATCO LTD, Fleetwood Australia, Red Sea International Company, Falcon Structures, Plant Prefab Inc, Kwikspace Modular Buildings, Safe & Green Holdings Corp, Nomodic, Modus Structures Inc, Project Frog, Giant Containers Inc, FullStack Modular, Emagispace, and Prefab Logic.



The report covers market characteristics, size and growth, segmentation, regional and country breakdowns, competitive landscape, market shares, trends and strategies for this market. It traces the market's historic and forecast market growth by geography.



Key Attributes:





Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 250 Forecast Period 2025 - 2029 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2025 $185.03 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2029 $241.99 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 6.9% Regions Covered Global





Key Topics Covered:

Markets Covered:

By Construction Type: Modular Construction; Prefabricated Panels; Volumetric Construction; Component Assembly; Other Construction Types

By Material: Concrete; Wood; Steel; Other Materials

By Application: Residential; Commercial; Industrial; Infrastructure; Other Applications

Subsegments:

By Modular Construction: Permanent Modular Buildings; Relocatable Modular Buildings; Steel Frame Modules; Wood Frame Modules; Concrete Modules

By Prefabricated Panels: Structural Insulated Panels (SIPs); Precast Concrete Panels; Sandwich Panels; Curtain Wall Panels; Timber Frame Panels

By Volumetric Construction: Complete Room Modules; Bathroom Pods; Kitchen Pods; Utility Modules; Staircase Modules

By Component Assembly: Roof Trusses; Floor Cassettes; Wall Frames; Mechanical, Electrical, Plumbing Assemblies; Facade Components

By Other Construction Types: Hybrid Construction Systems; Three-Dimensional (3D) Printed Building Elements; Cross-Laminated Timber (CLT) Systems; Panelized Masonry Units; Lightweight Steel Frames

Offsite Construction Market Regional and Country Analysis



Offsite Construction Market Competitive Landscape and Company Profiles

Sekisui House Overview, Products and Services, Strategy and Financial Analysis

Skanska AB Overview, Products and Services, Strategy and Financial Analysis

Fluor Corporation Overview, Products and Services, Strategy and Financial Analysis

Lendlease Corporation Overview, Products and Services, Strategy and Financial Analysis

Taylor Wimpey Overview, Products and Services, Strategy and Financial Analysis

Offsite Construction Market Other Major and Innovative Companies

Clayton Homes

ATCO LTD

Fleetwood Australia

Red Sea International Company

Falcon Structures

Plant Prefab Inc

Kwikspace Modular Buildings

Safe & Green Holdings Corp

Nomodic

Modus Structures Inc

Project Frog

Giant Containers Inc

FullStack Modular

Emagispace

Prefab Logic

Global Offsite Construction Market Competitive Benchmarking and Dashboard



Key Mergers and Acquisitions in the Offsite Construction Market



Recent Developments in the Offsite Construction Market



Offsite Construction Market High Potential Countries, Segments and Strategies

Countries Offering Most New Opportunities

Segments Offering Most New Opportunities

Growth Strategies

