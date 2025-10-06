Halal Empty Capsules Market Report 2025 | Key Players are Focusing on Innovative Plant-based Capsule Solutions to Enhance Safety, Compliance, and Consumer Appeal

Dublin, Oct. 06, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Halal Empty Capsules Market Report 2025" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The halal empty capsules market size has grown strongly in recent years. It will grow from $1.25 billion in 2024 to $1.34 billion in 2025 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.5%. The growth in the historic period can be attributed to increasing regulatory support for halal certification in pharmaceuticals, rising demand for clean labels and ingredient transparency, growing awareness of animal-free and cruelty-free alternatives, the expanding popularity of nutraceuticals in developing markets, and the increasing globalization of halal standards within the pharmaceutical industry.



The halal empty capsules market size is expected to see strong growth in the next few years. It will grow to $1.77 billion in 2029 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.1%. The growth in the forecast period can be attributed to increasing consumer preference for halal-certified pharmaceutical products, rising demand for dietary and nutritional supplements, growing awareness of halal standards among health-conscious consumers, wider adoption of plant-based capsule formulations, and the expanding global Muslim population driving demand for halal products.

Major trends in the forecast period include technological advancements in capsule manufacturing, innovations in plant-based capsule technologies, development of plasticizer-free capsule formulations, integration of blockchain for traceability, and progress in biopolymer research supporting halal capsule innovation.

The rising demand for dietary supplements is expected to drive the growth of the halal empty capsules market in the coming years. Dietary supplements are consumable products designed to provide essential nutrients or beneficial compounds that may be lacking in a person's regular diet. The growing interest in preventive healthcare is fueling the use of dietary supplements, as consumers increasingly seek to enhance nutrition and reduce the risk of chronic diseases. Halal empty capsules cater to this trend by offering a plant-based, permissible option that aligns with religious and ethical dietary requirements. For example, in September 2024, HerbalGram, a US-based nonprofit organization, reported that total annual sales of herbal dietary supplements in the US increased from \$12.018 billion in 2022 to \$12.551 billion in 2023, reflecting a growth of 4.4%. This rising demand for dietary supplements is thus boosting the halal empty capsules market.



Key players in the halal empty capsules market are focusing on innovative plant-based capsule solutions to enhance safety, compliance, and consumer appeal. Plant-based, plasticizer-free premixes are clean-label formulations derived from plant ingredients without chemical plasticizers, used to produce halal-compliant empty capsules. For instance, in May 2024, Roquette Freres, a France-based food company, launched Lycagel Flex, a next-generation plant-based capsule solution. Lycagel Flex provides manufacturers with formulation flexibility, fast processing (5-minute degassing), and strong, stable capsules that resist sticking or leakage even after long-term storage. This innovation offers a high-performance, vegan alternative to gelatin capsules for nutraceutical and pharmaceutical applications.



In October 2023, Roquette Freres acquired Qualicaps Co. Ltd., a Japan-based pharmaceutical company that manufactures halal-certified empty capsules, for an undisclosed amount. Through this acquisition, Roquette aims to strengthen its global pharmaceutical presence, consolidate its leadership in pharmaceutical excipients, and expand its ability to deliver superior oral dosage solutions to customers worldwide.



Major players in the halal empty capsules market are Lonza Group, ACG Group, Gelita AG, Aenova Group, Nitta Gelatin Inc., Qualicaps, Zhejiang Huili Capsules Co. Ltd., Sterling Biotech Ltd., India Gelatine & Chemicals Ltd., Capscanada Corporation, Natural Capsules Limited, Fortcaps Healthcare Ltd., Erawat Pharma Limited, Sunil Healthcare Limited, SaintyCo Group, Dah Feng Capsule Co. Ltd., Bright Pharma Caps GmbH, LFA Machines Oxford LTD., HealthCaps India Ltd., and Roxlor LLC.



The report covers market characteristics, size and growth, segmentation, regional and country breakdowns, competitive landscape, market shares, trends and strategies for this market. It traces the market's historic and forecast market growth by geography.



Key Attributes:





Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 250 Forecast Period 2025 - 2029 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2025 $1.34 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2029 $1.77 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 7.1% Regions Covered Global





Key Topics Covered:

Markets Covered:

By Type: Gelatin; Non-Gelatin

By Distribution Channel: Online Stores; Pharmacies; Specialty Stores; Other Distribution Channels

By End-User: Pharmaceutical Companies; Nutraceutical Companies; Research Organizations; Other End Users

Subsegments:

By Gelatin: Bovine Gelatin; Porcine Gelatin; Fish Gelatin

By Non-Gelatin: Hydroxypropyl Methylcellulose(Hpmc); Starch-Based Capsules; Pullulan Capsules

Halal Empty Capsules Market Regional and Country Analysis



Halal Empty Capsules Market Competitive Landscape and Company Profiles

Lonza Group Overview, Products and Services, Strategy and Financial Analysis

ACG Group Overview, Products and Services, Strategy and Financial Analysis

Gelita AG Overview, Products and Services, Strategy and Financial Analysis

Aenova Group Overview, Products and Services, Strategy and Financial Analysis

Nitta Gelatin Inc. Overview, Products and Services, Strategy and Financial Analysi

Halal Empty Capsules Market Other Major and Innovative Companies

Qualicaps

Zhejiang Huili Capsules Co. Ltd.

Sterling Biotech Ltd.

India Gelatine & Chemicals Ltd.

Capscanada Corporation

Natural Capsules Limited

Fortcaps Healthcare Ltd.

Sunil Healthcare Limited

SaintyCo Group

Dah Feng Capsule Co. Ltd.

Bright Pharma Caps GmbH

LFA Machines Oxford LTD.

HealthCaps India Ltd.

Roxlor LLC.

Global Halal Empty Capsules Market Competitive Benchmarking and Dashboard



Key Mergers and Acquisitions in the Halal Empty Capsules Market



Recent Developments in the Halal Empty Capsules Market



Halal Empty Capsules Market High Potential Countries, Segments and Strategies

Countries Offering Most New Opportunities

Segments Offering Most New Opportunities

Growth Strategies

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/7sy87f

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Attachment