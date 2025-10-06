Blood Clot Retrieval Devices Market to Reach US$ 5.68 Billion by 2033 | Astute Analytica

Chicago, Oct. 06, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global Blood clot retrieval devices market was valued at US$ 1.68 billion in 2024 and is expected to reach US$ 5.68 billion by 2033, growing at a CAGR of 14.5% during the forecast period 2025–2033.

The foundational driver of market momentum is the accelerating adoption of mechanical thrombectomy procedures. A 2024 study highlighted this trend, with one large specialty clinic in England now performing 5 to 6 thrombectomies weekly. This increasing frequency is not isolated. A comprehensive study in Turkey from 2023 to 2024, involving 392 acute ischemic stroke patients, found that 69 were eligible for mechanical thrombectomy. Among these eligible patients, 57 presented with critical large vessel occlusions, while another 12 were identified with medium vessel occlusions, demonstrating a broad patient base for these interventions.

The outlook for procedural growth remains exceptionally strong. A 2024 analysis projects a significant and sustained increase in thrombectomy volumes in the coming years. Major clinical trials underscore this growth trajectory. The landmark SELECT2 trial successfully enrolled 352 patients with large ischemic strokes across 31 international hospitals. Furthermore, the ambitious STEP trial is aiming to enroll 2,000 participants to further solidify the evidence for endovascular thrombectomy. Post-market surveillance, such as the PROSPR-SEA registry for Medtronic's devices which enrolled 183 patients, continues to validate real-world efficacy and drive confidence, fueling further expansion of the market.

Key Findings in Blood Clot Retrieval Devices Market

Market Forecast (2033) US$ 5.68 Billion CAGR 14.5% Largest Region (2024) North America (39%) By Device Mechanical Embolus Removal Devices (Largest) By Type of Stroke Ischemic Stroke (Largest) By End User Hospitals (72%) Top Drivers Expanding treatment eligibility to patients with large core infarcts.

Technological innovation focusing on first-pass efficacy and device trackability.

Growing evidence of long-term cost-effectiveness favoring thrombectomy adoption. Top Trends Integration of AI for faster, more accurate stroke diagnosis.

Shift towards simpler imaging protocols for patient selection criteria.

Development of combination devices (stent retriever + aspiration) rises. Top Challenges Ensuring equitable patient access to thrombectomy-capable stroke centers globally.

Addressing device-related safety concerns and managing product recalls effectively.

Improving outcomes for occlusions in smaller, more distal vessels.

Robust Clinical Trial Data Solidifies Efficacy and Expands Device Market Applications

The engine of innovation within the blood clot retrieval devices market is undeniably its vibrant clinical trial landscape. A 2024 meta-analysis of the pRESET stent-retriever system provides a powerful example, synthesizing data from 8 separate papers that included a total of 1,140 participants. The scale of research is expanding rapidly. Another landmark network meta-analysis in 2024 evaluated an impressive 201 different studies. These studies collectively covered a massive cohort of 71,154 patients suffering from acute ischemic stroke, offering unparalleled insight into comparative device effectiveness and patient outcomes.

An extensive review of the ClinicalTrials.gov database further illuminates the blood clot retrieval devices market's commitment to research and development. The review identified 196 distinct trials focused on thrombectomy for ischemic stroke. A remarkable 161 of these trials were initiated within just the last 5 years, signaling an acceleration in research investment. A closer look reveals a strategic focus: 62 trials specifically examined the safety or efficacy of a particular thrombectomy device. Meanwhile, another 59 trials investigated various aspects of the endovascular procedure itself, and 29 trials focused on adjunctive pharmacological interventions, creating a holistic approach to improving stroke care.

Favorable Regulatory Approvals Accelerate New Product Introduction and Intensify Market Competition

Regulatory bodies are playing a crucial role in shaping the competitive dynamics of the blood clot retrieval devices market. Between the years 2000 and 2022, a total of 320 endovascular devices received approval or clearance from the FDA's Neurological Devices Advisory Committee. The vast majority of these, 301 to be precise, were cleared through the streamlined 510(k) pathway, enabling a faster route to market for innovative technologies. The pace of approvals remains strong. In 2025, VentiV Scientific received FDA clearance for a mechanical thrombectomy system that includes an impressive 18 large-lumen catheter systems.

Recent clearances highlight the intense competition and rapid innovation cycle. Imperative Care announced its FDA 510(k) clearance for the Zoom system for stroke treatment in January 2025, a significant milestone for the company. The clinical trial supporting this clearance, the Imperative trial, successfully enrolled 211 patients across 26 leading U.S. institutions, demonstrating its efficacy. Building on this momentum, Imperative Care also received FDA 510(k) clearance in September 2025 for its Symphony Thrombectomy System, expanding its application to the treatment of pulmonary embolism and showcasing the versatility of its technology.

Expanding Healthcare Infrastructure Globally Creates New Opportunities for Market Penetration and Growth

The global expansion of the blood clot retrieval devices market is intrinsically linked to investments in specialized healthcare infrastructure. In 2024, North America is expected to maintain its dominant market position, with the U.S. neurointerventional devices market having surpassed 800 million in 2024. However, growth is becoming increasingly global. The PROSPR-SEA registry, for instance, included patients from 3 different Southeast Asian countries, indicating rising adoption in emerging markets. A 2024 report confirmed that while the majority of the 196 thrombectomy clinical trials were conducted in Europe and the United States, with 59 based in the U.S., the geographic footprint of research is widening.

The establishment of dedicated stroke centers is a critical enabler of blood clot retrieval devices market growth. The global reach of the SELECT2 trial, conducted across 31 hospitals, shows a collaborative international effort. Similarly, the PRAAN registry in India enrolled patients from 14 different centers, highlighting infrastructure development in key regions. A UK survey of 23 active thrombectomy centers found that only 4 provided mechanical thrombectomy services on a 24/7 basis, revealing a significant opportunity for service expansion. The PROSPR-SEA registry data also showed a median enrollment of 15 patients per center, with a wide range from a low of 2 to a high of 62 patients, reflecting varying levels of institutional capacity.

Next-Generation Device Specifications Drive Enhanced Performance and Improved Procedural Safety

Relentless innovation in device design is a hallmark of the blood clot retrieval devices market. Manufacturers are focused on creating catheters and retrievers that offer superior efficacy and safety. Imperative Care's Zoom system, for example, includes large-bore 0.088-inch catheters. The company's diverse portfolio also features aspiration catheters ranging from 0.035-inch to 0.071-inch. In July 2024, the company received FDA clearance for its Zoom 6Fr insert catheters, which are offered in 3 distinct stroke-specific shapes. Further illustrating this trend, the ARC 6F support catheter has a usable length of 132 cm, a distal inner diameter of 0.061 inches, and a distal outer diameter of 0.069 inches.

Attention to detail in device specifications is paramount. The ARC-mini is a 160 cm 3F intermediate catheter designed for more tortuous anatomy, featuring a 0.035 inch distal inner diameter and a 0.044 inch distal outer diameter. The R4Q aspiration catheter has a proximal outer diameter of 0.088 inches, with a family of distal outer diameters including 0.082 inches, 0.072 inches, 0.055 inches, and 0.048 inches. The R4Q system utilizes a 117 cm stainless steel control wire for enhanced trackability. The Super 90 guide catheter boasts an inner diameter of 0.090 inches and an outer diameter of 0.114 inches, with a length of 90 cm. Finally, the Symphony system is equipped with large 16F and 24F catheters, while Penumbra's expanded European offering includes 5 different catheters for aspiration thrombectomy.

In-Vitro Studies Provide Critical Benchmarks for Device Efficacy and Aspiration Power

Controlled in-vitro studies offer invaluable data, allowing for direct comparison of the mechanical performance of different thrombectomy systems. A detailed in-vitro study of the R4Q aspiration catheter system set the vacuum pressure to 600 mmHg and utilized 2.794 mm inner diameter aspiration tubing to simulate clinical conditions. In these rigorous tests across the blood clot retrieval devices market, an electronic switch was programmed to shut off the aspiration pump after 110 seconds to standardize the procedure. Another important in-vitro study of a novel aspiration pump conducted a total of 150 thrombectomies, providing a robust dataset for performance evaluation.

These laboratory benchmarks are crucial for product development within the blood clot retrieval devices market. The study of the novel pump involved 30 thrombectomies performed with each of the 5 different catheters tested, ensuring a comprehensive comparison. Another innovative study on the benefits of cyclic aspiration performed a total of 40 experiments. Results showed the mean aspiration flow rate for static aspiration was 311 mL/min, while one of the cyclic aspiration configurations achieved a flow rate of 199.8 mL/min. The clot analogs used in this study were 15 mm in length, and the system achieved a maximum negative pressure amplitude of 81kPa with one of the cyclic aspiration iterations.

Superior Procedural Efficiency and Patient Outcomes Validate Advanced Thrombectomy Device Adoption in the Blood Clot Retrieval Devices Market

Ultimately, the value of any medical device is measured by its impact on patient outcomes and procedural efficiency. The Imperative trial provided compelling evidence, demonstrating a remarkable median time of just 19 minutes from groin puncture to successful reperfusion. Data from the PROSPR-SEA registry further supports these efficiency gains, reporting a mean puncture-to-revascularization time of 53.3 minutes. The same study recorded a mean onset-to-revascularization time of 330.0 minutes, highlighting the entire chain of care. These metrics are crucial for hospitals aiming to optimize stroke treatment protocols.

Positive clinical outcomes are the most powerful driver for the blood clot retrieval devices market. A study of the pRESET thrombectomy device reported a 90-day mortality rate of 15.1%, a strong indicator of the procedure's life-saving potential. In-vitro performance often translates to clinical success. A study of the ALGO Smart Pump reported an average aspiration time of 38.9 seconds with one catheter type. With different catheters, the average aspiration times were 43.3 seconds, 40.0 seconds, and 42.3 seconds. The ability to effectively remove clots with lengths ranging from 15 mm to 30 mm, as tested in this study, demonstrates the versatility and power of modern aspiration systems.

Strategic Acquisitions and Strong Financials Position Key Players for Market Leadership

The competitive environment of the blood clot retrieval devices market is being actively shaped by strategic corporate maneuvers and robust financial performance. Stryker, a dominant player, has demonstrated a clear focus on its neurotechnology and medical surgery unit. In the second quarter of 2025, this business unit reported impressive total sales of 3.7 billion. The vascular segment within this unit emerged as a significant growth driver, contributing sales of 498 million in Q2 2025 alone. This strong performance underscores the lucrative nature of the neurovascular space.

Stryker's strategic acquisitions are set to further solidify its market leadership. The company's acquisition of Inari Medical in February 2025, valued at a substantial 4.9 billion, was a landmark deal for the industry. This acquisition is expected to contribute approximately 590 million in sales for 2025, significantly boosting Stryker's market share. Looking forward, Stryker projects its overall organic net sales growth to be in the range of 8.0% to 9.0% for 2025. Furthermore, the company anticipates adjusted net earnings per diluted share to be between 13.45 and 13.70 for 2025, reflecting strong confidence in its growth trajectory.

Future Innovations Target Unmet Needs and Expanded Indications for Stroke Treatment

Despite remarkable progress, the blood clot retrieval devices market continues to push the boundaries of what is possible in stroke care. The next frontier involves expanding treatment windows and addressing more challenging anatomies. A 2024 study projected that a new clinical trial will aim to enroll patients 24 to 72 hours past the onset of stroke symptoms, a significant extension of the current treatment window. In parallel, the Proximal Internal Carotid Artery Acute Stroke Secondary to Tandem or Local Occlusion Thrombectomy Trial (PISCES) has an estimated enrollment of 404 participants, targeting a complex patient population.

Developing devices for smaller, more distal vessels is a key area of unmet need. A 2024 study on super-bore catheters for smaller vessels provided promising early data from 20 consecutive cases of acute middle cerebral artery mechanical thrombectomy. The average age of patients in this cohort was 73 years. Critically, the average M1 vessel measurements before the procedure ranged from 2.00 mm to 2.36 mm. Following the thrombectomy in the blood clot retrieval devices market, these measurements were successfully maintained, ranging from 1.97 mm to 2.34 mm. These findings suggest that next-generation devices will successfully expand the treatable patient population, ensuring continued, dynamic growth for the industry.

Global Blood Clot Retrieval Devices Market Major Players:

Acandis GmbH

Argon Medical Devices Inc.

Boston Scientific Corporation

Braun Melsungan AG

Control Medical Technology

Cook Medical Inc.

Edwards Lifesciences

Inari Medical Inc.

Johnson & Johnson

Medtronic plc

Merit Medical Systems

MicroVention Inc.

Penumbra Inc.

Phenox GmbH

Stryker Corporation

Teleflex Incorporated

Teruma Corporation

W.L. Gore & Associates, Inc.

Other Prominent Players

Key Market Segmentation:

By Stroke

Transient Ischemic Attack

Ischemic Stroke (blood clot)

Hemorrhagic Stroke (rupturing of arteries)

By Device

Penumbra Blood Clot Retrieval Devices

Stent Retrievers

Mechanical Embolus Removal Devices

Aspiration Device

Ultrasound Assisted Devices

By Application

Coronary Arteries

Peripheral Arteries

Cerebral Arteries

By End User

Hospitals

Diagnostic Centers

Clinics

Ambulatory Surgical Centers

By Region

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa (MEA)

South America

