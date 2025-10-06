Foundation for Sarcoidosis Research Celebrates 25 Years of Innovation, Empowerment, and Progress at Anniversary Awards Gala

CHICAGO, Oct. 06, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Foundation for Sarcoidosis Research (FSR), the leading international nonprofit organization dedicated to improving the lives of those impacted by sarcoidosis, will host its 25th Anniversary Awards Gala on Wednesday, October 22, 2025, at the historic Union League Club of Chicago. This milestone celebration will honor extraordinary leaders and partners driving progress in sarcoidosis research, care, and advocacy while reflecting on 25 years of impact and looking toward a brighter future for those living with sarcoidosis.

The evening will feature a cocktail reception and dinner awards program, bringing together a powerful cross-section of the sarcoidosis community, including patients, caregivers, researchers, clinicians, industry partners, advocates and the media. Members of the FSR Scientific Advisory Board, Board of Directors, and FSR Global Sarcoidosis Clinic Alliance (FSR-GSCA) will also be in attendance, underscoring the organization’s collaborative mission to accelerate breakthroughs and advance equitable care worldwide.





Honorees at the 25th Anniversary Gala include:

FSR Award for Distinguished Leadership in Sarcoidosis Research: Dr. Elliott Crouser

A renowned pulmonologist, FSR grant recipient, and Chair of the FSR Scientific Advisory Board since 2020, Dr. Crouser from The Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center, FSR Global Sarcoidosis Clinic Alliance Member, has advanced sarcoidosis research, education, and treatment guidelines for more than two decades. Dr. Crouser will be presented his award by Louise M. Perkins, PhD, past FSR Board of Directors President and current member of the FSR Board of Directors.

FSR Congressional Award for Transformative Action through Public Service: Congressman Danny K. Davis (IL-7)

Congressman Davis has been a tireless champion for healthcare access, equity, and awareness. He was instrumental in securing April as Sarcoidosis Awareness Month Proclamation in the U.S. House of Representatives and advancing critical protections for patients and caregivers. Representative Davis was the Congressional Champion that helped FSR and the Coalition to Transform Clinical Trial Engagement to receive clarification that guarantees job protection rights under FMLA for those who choose to participate in clinical trials. The award will be presented by Sasha-Ann Simons, host and reporter with Chicago Public Media, the official media sponsor for the Gala.

FSR Sarcoidosis Corporate Collaborator Award: Walgreens

Walgreens is being honored for partnering with FSR to raise awareness about sarcoidosis nationwide and for their leadership in supporting FSR’s efforts in elevating critical conversation about prevention of long-term lung damage resulting from wildfires and exposure to small particulate matter. A Walgreens representative will be presented their award by Dr. Joseph Barney of the University of Alabama at Birmingham (UAB).

FSR Innovative Media Impact Award: No Good Deed

The creators of Netflix show No Good Deed, are being honored for spotlighting the emotional journey of a family affected by sarcoidosis, sparking national awareness and conversation. The series spotlight generated increased public interest by highlighting the challenges in receiving an accurate sarcoidosis diagnosis and highlighting the fears and anxiety that comes with the complex and unpredictable disease. This award will be accepted on behalf of No Good Deed by Liz Feldman, Showrunner and Executive Producer. The award will be presented by FSR Board Member, host of the FSR Sarc Fighter Podcast, and recipient of the FSR Crystal Sarcoidosis Inspiration Award, John Carlin.

The Gala will be emceed by Jeryl Prescott Gallien, celebrity spokesperson for FSR’s Ignore No More Campaign and recipient of the FSR Sarcoidosis Crystal Spotlight Award. Gallien is well-known for her roles in Star Wars: Ahsoka, The Walking Dead, and Swamp Thing and has been living with sarcoidosis, herself, for a number of years.

“For 25 years, FSR has been at the forefront of innovation, collaboration, and advocacy for the sarcoidosis community,” said Mary McGowan, President and Chief Executive Officer of FSR. “This celebration honors our past while setting the stage for the future, as we work together to ensure better treatments, greater awareness, and ultimately, a cure.”

Event Details:

Date: Wednesday, October 22, 2025

Location: Union League Club of Chicago, 65 W. Jackson Blvd., Chicago, IL 60604





Sponsorship opportunities are available. For more information and to register, visit www.stopsarcoidosis.org/25-gala.

Media interested in covering the event are encouraged to contact FSR directly.

About Sarcoidosis

Sarcoidosis (pronounced SAR-COY-DOE-SIS) is an inflammatory disease of unknown cause characterized by the formation of granulomas—tiny clumps of inflammatory cells—in one or more organs of the body. Sarcoidosis affects the lungs in approximately 90% of cases, but it can affect almost any organ in the body and in more advanced or chronic cases can impact multiple organs at the same time. Despite increasing advances in research, sarcoidosis remains difficult to diagnose with limited treatment options and no known cure.

About Foundation for Sarcoidosis Research

Established in 2000, Foundation for Sarcoidosis Research (FSR), is the leading international non-profit organization dedicated to finding a cure for sarcoidosis and improving care for sarcoidosis patients through research, education, and support. Since inception, FSR has fostered over $8.5 million in sarcoidosis-specific research efforts and has worked diligently to provide resources to thousands. For more information and to join our community, visit www.stopsarcoidosis.org.

