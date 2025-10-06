Truck Driver Fined $20,000 after Scarborough Gas Line Rupture and Failure to Report

Toronto, ON, Oct. 06, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Ontario Court of Justice has fined Jegatheeswaran Velautham $20,000, plus a 25% victim surcharge, for damaging a natural gas line and failing to report the strike. Mr. Velautham pleaded guilty to violating the Gaseous Fuels Regulation under the Technical Standards and Safety Act, 2000.

The incident occurred on one evening in August 2023, as Mr. Velautham was reversing a transport truck and trailer into a loading dock at a multi-unit industrial-commercial building in Scarborough, Ontario. While reversing, the trailer struck a natural gas riser pipe and two manifolded gas meters, rupturing the gas line and damaging the meters. Following the collision, the driver disconnected the trailer from the tractor and left the scene without reporting the incident to authorities.

The collision caused a continuous release of pressurized natural gas overnight, creating a significant risk of injury, fatality, or property damage had the gas ignited and caused a fire or explosion. The leak was discovered the following morning and the gas supply was shut off by the fire department. The building was evacuated and no injuries were reported.

“This incident was serious because it involved not just one but two safety non-compliances: damaging a gas pipe and then failing to report it. That compounded the risk to the public, though we are fortunate that, in this case, no one was hurt,” said Owen Kennedy, Director of Fuel Safety at the Technical Standards and Safety Authority. “Everyone has a responsibility to help keep our communities safe.”

TSSA reminds the public that any damage to gas facilities or infrastructure and/or subsequent release of gas should be immediately reported to the Ministry of Environment’s Spills Action Centre at 1-800-268-6060 or by contacting TSSA at 1-877-682-8772.

