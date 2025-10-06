INVESTOR ALERT: Class Action Lawsuit Filed on Behalf of Molina Healthcare, Inc. (MOH) Investors – Holzer & Holzer, LLC Encourages Investors With Significant Losses to Contact the Firm

ATLANTA, Oct. 06, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- A shareholder class action lawsuit has been filed against Molina Healthcare, Inc. (“Molina” or the “Company”) (NYSE: MOH). The lawsuit alleges that Defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose material adverse information regarding Spirit’s business, operations, and prospects, including allegations that: (1) material, adverse facts concerning the Company’s “medical cost trend assumptions;” (2) that Molina was experiencing a “dislocation between premium rates and medical cost trend;” (3) that Molina’s near term growth was dependent on a lack of “utilization of behavioral health, pharmacy, and inpatient and outpatient services;” (4) as a result of the foregoing, Molina’s financial guidance for fiscal year 2025 was substantially likely to be cut; and (5) that, as a result of the foregoing, Defendants’ positive statements about the Company’s business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.

If you purchased shares of Molina between February 5, 2025 and July 23, 2025, and experienced a significant loss on that investment, you are encouraged to discuss your legal rights by contacting Corey D. Holzer, Esq. at cholzer@holzerlaw.com, by toll-free telephone at (888) 508-6832, or by visiting the firm’s website at www.holzerlaw.com/case/molina-healthcare/ for more information.

The deadline to ask the court to be appointed lead plaintiff in the case is December 2, 2025.

