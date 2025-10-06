Planful Announces John Herr as Chief Executive Officer

SAN FRANCISCO, Oct. 06, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Planful Inc. , the pioneer of financial performance management cloud software, today announced the appointment of John Herr as Chief Executive Officer. Herr has served on Planful’s Board since 2019 and is a veteran CEO, having led multiple high-growth SaaS companies through transformational growth and global expansion, including Adaptive Insights (acquired by Workday in 2018), Avetta and Arcoro. Herr succeeds Grant Halloran, who is stepping down after six years as CEO.

“John has scaled software companies serving global enterprises and mid-market organizations alike. His track record leading Avetta, Adaptive Insights, and Arcoro demonstrates his ability to create value for all the companies’ stakeholders,” said Alex Slusky, Chairman of Planful’s Board, Founder of Vector Capital, Planful’s largest shareholder. “John’s experience, combined with his six years on Planful’s Board, makes him exceptionally well prepared to lead Planful’s next phase of growth.”

Herr has more than 30 years of leadership experience in enterprise software, having held multiple CEO and board roles. At Avetta, he expanded the company’s international presence, and at Adaptive Insights, he grew the company to a category leader in financial planning. As a Planful board member since 2019, Herr has helped shape Planful’s corporate strategy, market expansion, and supported product innovation such as Planful AI .

“I’ve enjoyed the last 6 years with Planful and look forward to working more closely with our strong team to scale Planful to the next level,” said Herr. “Planful is a Rule of 40 company that is growing, profitable, and financially strong. It has over 1,500 customers in over 100 countries and offers a unique platform that addresses critical needs for finance leaders around the world. My focus will be on our AI innovation, our global expansion, and world-class service delivery to our customers.”

About Planful

Planful is the pioneer of financial performance management cloud software. The Planful platform, which helps businesses drive peak financial performance, is used around the globe to streamline business-wide planning, budgeting, consolidations, reporting, and analytics. Planful’s award-winning AI capabilities accelerate decision-making, helping Planful users in over 100 countries to close faster, accelerate cycle times, increase productivity, and improve accuracy. Planful is a private company with more than 1,500 customers, including Bose, Boston Red Sox, Five Guys, Grafton Plc, Gousto, and Specialized, and is backed by Vector Capital, a leading global private equity firm. Learn more at planful.com .

Contact

press@planful.com

Additional Resources

Hear from Planful customers .

Learn what Planful can do for finance , marketing , HR , and other teams.

Join the conversation on LinkedIn , X , or Facebook .

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/11c3cf55-a94f-41fc-803b-e04ca53a8440