NBC Securities Appoints Blaine Miller as Chief Compliance Officer

BIRMINGHAM, Ala., Oct. 06, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NBC Securities, a leading independent full-service broker-dealer and registered investment advisor headquartered in Alabama, is pleased to announce the appointment of Blaine Miller as its new Chief Compliance Officer (CCO). Miller brings more than 20 years of extensive experience in compliance, supervision, and operations across SEC-registered broker-dealers and RIAs.

Miller joins NBC Securities from M Financial Group, where he served as Deputy Chief Compliance Officer. Prior to that, he spent nearly a decade at Concourse Financial Group, where he held the role of Chief Compliance Officer and previously served as Chief Supervision Officer. Earlier in his career, Miller held compliance leadership positions with Sterne, Agee & Leach, Inc. and served as Director of Operations at MetLife Financial Group.

“Looking ahead, we are excited to welcome Blaine to the team,” said CEO John Doody. “His deep expertise, proven leadership, and collaborative approach make him an excellent addition to NBC Securities. Blaine’s experience and perspective will help strengthen our compliance program and support our continued growth.”

Miller said, “It’s a privilege to step into the role of Chief Compliance Officer at NBC Securities during such a transformative period in the firm’s journey. NBC’s reputation for integrity, client-first service, and collaborative leadership is well established across the industry. I’m committed to helping shape how the firm manages risk in today’s dynamic environment, while continuing to advance our dedication to trusted relationships, personalized solutions, and meaningful value for our clients, partners, and employees.”

Miller is widely respected in the industry for his practical knowledge, approachable leadership style, and strong commitment to regulatory excellence. He will oversee NBC’s compliance strategy, supervisory framework, and regulatory engagement.

About NBC

NBC Securities is a privately held, full-service broker-dealer and registered investment advisor. The firm caters to individuals and companies across the United States. They provide private wealth services and asset management strategies from financial professionals who average over 25 years of industry experience, in addition to technology-driven custodial solutions that streamline and optimize operations for advisors nationwide.

They are independent and employee-owned, committed to building lasting relationships and legacies. The firm achieves this through the combined power of its network of advisors, sophisticated suite of business services, and in-house portfolio products and research that spans equities, fixed income, mutual funds, SMAs, annuities, and life insurance.

NBC Securities manages or advises approximately $5 billion in assets with an operating footprint that spans the US with corporate headquarters located in Birmingham, Alabama and 28 branch offices, including Alabama, Florida, Iowa, Kentucky, Maryland, Minnesota, and Ohio.

For more information, visit www.nbcsecurities.com.

Contact: press@mbcstrategic.com