Mubite Officially Launches as a Global Leader in Crypto Prop Trading

Prague, Czech Republic, Oct. 06, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The future of funded crypto trading has arrived. Mubite, a proprietary trading firm headquartered in Prague, has officially launched its global crypto prop trading platform — offering instant access to capital and redefining transparency in the rapidly growing world of proprietary trading.

A New Era of Crypto Prop Trading Begins

As the demand for crypto-funded accounts surges, Mubite delivers a solution that empowers traders to scale without risking their own capital. Built on a foundation of speed, trust, and real results, the platform is setting a new global standard.

Since its early-stage release, Mubite traders have surpassed $1 billion in total trading volume — a milestone proving that the model works when it's backed by integrity and infrastructure.

Why Traders Choose Mubite

Instant Funding up to $40,000 – start trading in minutes



up to $40,000 – start trading in minutes Funded Accounts up to $1,000,000 – scale like a pro



up to $1,000,000 – scale like a pro Backed by Bybit – trusted execution & deep liquidity



– trusted execution & deep liquidity No Hidden Rules – performance-based, no evaluations



– performance-based, no evaluations 4.9 Trustpilot Rating – the highest-rated crypto prop firm globally







“Mubite is a platform for serious traders. We don’t change the rules mid-game. If you perform, we provide the capital,” said Petr Andreas, CEO and Founder of Mubite.

Start trading on Mubite’s crypto prop trading platform

From Prague to the World

Mubite’s platform now supports traders across five continents, localized in 9 languages: English, German, Czech, Korean, Japanese, Spanish, Portuguese, Russian, and Ukrainian. Operating under a transparent European legal framework, Mubite offers clarity, compliance, and real regulatory oversight in an often murky industry.

What Makes Mubite a Global Standout?

Legally registered in the EU



Powered by Bybit with institutional-grade execution



with institutional-grade execution Global trading community on the Mubite Discord



on the Mubite Discord Education-first ecosystem with webinars, mentorship, and challenges



with webinars, mentorship, and challenges Real trader results shared transparently in real time



shared transparently in real time Read verified trader experiences

More Than Just Capital – A Full Trading Ecosystem

Mubite is building one of the most engaged proprietary trading ecosystems worldwide, featuring:

The Mubite Trading Academy



Affiliate Growth Programs



Weekly Webinars & Mentorship



Live Trading Tournaments with real prize pools



In September, Mubite hosted a live event in Prague with partner Bybit, where the winning trader earned nearly $10,000 in under three hours. Next stops include Dubai, Singapore, and online events open to traders worldwide.



Trust, Growth, and the Road Ahead

In a space often clouded by uncertainty, trust is Mubite’s most valuable currency. With verified payouts, European licensing, and a platform built for growth, Mubite is positioned to lead the next generation of funded crypto trading.

“Our mission is simple — to give skilled traders the capital and support they need to trade at 100% of their potential,” added Andreas.

As Mubite expands its tournaments, mentorship programs, and trading tech, it continues building toward a more open, fair, and performance-driven future for traders.

About Mubite

Mubite is a next-generation proprietary crypto trading firm based in Prague, Czech Republic. It offers instant-funded trading accounts, real capital up to $1 million, and a community-first approach to professional growth. With a 4.9-star Trustpilot rating, European compliance, and strategic partnership with Bybit, Mubite helps traders perform at their best.

Visit Mubite.com to explore crypto prop trading opportunities.



