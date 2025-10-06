gCurv Launches First AI-Powered Platform “Packgine” to Automate Global Packaging Compliance and ESG Reporting

West Chester, Pennsylvania, Oct. 06, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- gCurv today announced the launch of its AI-powered sustainability platform "Packgine", the first enterprise-level platform designed to automate global packaging compliance. The system provides brands with instant lifecycle analytics, automated reporting for regulations like Extended Producer Responsibility (EPR), and AI-driven recommendations to help companies reduce costs, meet climate goals, and navigate the complex web of international packaging laws.





Packgine's centralized dashboard serves as a single source of truth, uniting procurement, sustainability, and compliance teams with shared, real-time data on carbon footprint, recyclability, and material usage to enable collaborative decision-making.

As regulatory pressures from frameworks like the EU's Packaging and Packaging Waste Regulation (PPWR) intensify, multinational companies face significant financial and operational risks. Manual tracking with spreadsheets has become inefficient and prone to error, leading to costly delays and potential penalties. Packgine addresses this by replacing fragmented workflows with an unified, intelligent system.

"For too long, sustainability, compliance, and procurement teams have operated in silos, struggling with outdated tools that can't keep pace with global regulations," said Kevin Kai Wong, Managing Partner at Packgine.

"We built Packgine to be the single source of truth that connects these functions. Our platform transforms compliance from a burdensome obligation into a strategic advantage, allowing brands to make faster, smarter, and more sustainable packaging decisions with confidence."

Packgine's platform delivers a suite of powerful features for enterprise clients:

Automated Global Compliance: The software automates compliance tracking and report generation for EPR, PPWR, and Post-Consumer Recycled (PCR) mandates across all key markets. It sends proactive alerts before laws change, ensuring full market coverage and minimizing risk.

AI-Powered Portfolio Optimization: Brands can simulate changes to materials or suppliers to forecast the impact on costs, carbon footprint, and compliance. The platform's AI makes actionable recommendations for material swaps and design improvements.

Enterprise Material Intelligence: Users gain access to a curated database of over 25,000 packaging materials to benchmark options and make data-driven decisions that align with both financial and environmental targets.

By centralizing data and automating complex processes, Packgine enables cross-functional collaboration between procurement, sustainability, and compliance teams. The platform slashes approval times for new packaging from months to days, turning sustainability into a measurable driver of business growth.





Packgine's AI platform transforms the manual chaos of spreadsheet-based compliance tracking into an automated dashboard, providing clear, real-time insights on PCR compliance, recycled content, and carbon footprint across all regions.

About Packgine



Packgine is an AI-powered platform that makes sustainable packaging simple for businesses. We help companies instantly analyze their packaging's environmental impact, optimize material choices, and automate regulatory compliance across global markets. Our platform provides instant analytics on recyclability and carbon footprint, AI-driven recommendations for cost-effective material swaps, and automated compliance tracking for regulations like PPWR and EPR. Packgine transforms complex sustainability challenges into actionable insights, helping teams drive measurable change while maintaining regulatory confidence across all markets.



Press inquiries

Packgine

https://packgine.ai/

Kevin Kai Wong

info@packgine.com

West Chester, Pennsylvania, USA

A video accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.youtube.com/embed/KKEoKxZGJ0g