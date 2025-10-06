FLYYQ INVESTOR ALERT: Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman LLC Announces that Spirit Aviation Holdings, Inc. Investors with Substantial Losses Have Opportunity to Lead Class Action Lawsuit

NEW YORK, Oct. 06, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Attorney Advertising -- Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC, a nationally recognized law firm, notifies investors that a class action lawsuit has been filed against Spirit Aviation Holdings, Inc. (“Spirit” or “the Company”) (OTCMKTS: FLYYQ) and certain of its officers.

Class Definition

This lawsuit seeks to recover damages against Defendants for alleged violations of the federal securities laws on behalf of all persons and entities that purchased or otherwise acquired Spirit securities between May 28, 2025 and August 29, 2025, both dates inclusive (the “Class Period”). Such investors are encouraged to join this case by visiting the firm’s site: bgandg.com/FLYYQ.

Case Details

The complaint alleges that throughout the Class Period, Defendants made materially false and misleading statements regarding Spirit's business, operations, and prospects. Specifically, the Complaint alleges that Defendants made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) Spirit was at substantial risk of being unable to meet certain of its debt and other financial obligations; (2) Spirit was also at substantial risk of being forced to file for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection within a mere matter of months; (3) accordingly, Defendants had overstated enhancements to Spirit's financial condition, liquidity, and overall business and operations, while simultaneously downplaying the negative impacts of adverse market conditions on the same; and (4) as a result, Defendants' public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.

What's Next?

A class action lawsuit has already been filed. If you suffered a loss in Spirit you have until December 1, 2025, to request that the Court appoint you as lead plaintiff.

There is No Cost to You

Investors in class actions are typically represented on a contingency fee basis, where attorneys' fees are a percentage of the total recovery, only if successful.

Why Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman

Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC is a nationally recognized firm that represents investors in securities fraud class actions and shareholder derivative suits. Our firm has recovered hundreds of millions of dollars for investors nationwide.

