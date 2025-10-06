Solana Surge and Bitcoin ETF Buzz Align as MAGACOIN FINANCE Presale Crosses $15.5M

NEW YORK, Oct. 06, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MAGACOIN FINANCE, an Ethereum-based altcoin, today confirmed it has raised over $15.5 million in its presale with 14 000 + global investors participating. The achievement comes as Solana’s market rally and Bitcoin ETF speculation combine to broaden investor interest across new Ethereum-built projects.



Presale Progress

Capital raised: $15.5 M +



$15.5 M + Investors: 14 000 +



14 000 + Allocation sold: ≈ 80 % complete



≈ 80 % complete Current price: $0.007 per token



Analyst coverage notes that MAGACOIN FINANCE’s structured pricing and strong community growth differentiate it from typical meme-style presales.

Market Context

Solana’s price resurgence and ETF headlines around Bitcoin have re-energized the altcoin sector. In that environment, MAGACOIN FINANCE’s funding results stand out as evidence of sustained retail engagement even as institutional attention remains on larger assets.

Key Highlights

$15.5 M presale milestone reached.



Rapid stage-by-stage sell-outs.



Visibility alongside Solana and Bitcoin in analyst roundups.



Conclusion

As market momentum builds around Solana and Bitcoin, MAGACOIN FINANCE’s funding achievement demonstrates how Ethereum-based presales are capturing spillover demand from broader ETF-driven optimism.

About MAGACOIN FINANCE

MAGACOIN FINANCE is an Ethereum-based cryptocurrency project designed to combine cultural relevance with scalable blockchain utility. With over $15.5 million raised, a growing community, and scarcity-driven tokenomics, it aims to be a leading altcoin entrant of 2025.

