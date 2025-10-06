DPM Metals Responds to Revocation of the Loma Larga Environmental Licence

TORONTO, Oct. 06, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- DPM Metals Inc. (TSX: DPM, ASX: DPM) (“DPM” or “the Company”) confirmed that it received notification from the Ministry of Environment and Energy that it has revoked the environmental licence for the Loma Larga project in Ecuador.

“DPM is committed to the highest standards of environmental stewardship and transparency, and we strictly comply with the laws in the countries where we operate,” said David Rae, President and CEO.

“We are deeply concerned by the decision to revoke our environmental licence, which was issued in June following a rigorous process by the government to ensure high Ecuadorian standards are applied in the development of Loma Larga. We are confident that our environmental management plan and the robust environment protection measures in place for Loma Larga are in compliance with those standards.

“Responsible management of water and the sensitive environmental ecosystem near Loma Larga are key considerations in the project’s design. Water studies conducted by independent experts, DPM and the regulators, consistently demonstrate that the project would have no adverse impact on water supply.

“In light of this development we are assessing all available options to preserve value and maintain optionality for our shareholders.”

