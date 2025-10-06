Kevin Sumlin Announces National Scholarship Opportunity for Collegiate Student-Athletes

BETHESDA, Md., Oct. 06, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Kevin Sumlin Scholarship for Student Athletes is now accepting applications for its upcoming 2026 award cycle, inviting undergraduate student-athletes across the United States to apply for a one-time academic scholarship. Spearheaded by veteran football coach Kevin Sumlin, the initiative reflects a continued commitment to supporting students who demonstrate discipline, resilience, and academic focus while actively participating in collegiate athletics.

Kevin Sumlin, known for his decades-long coaching career at institutions such as the University of Houston, Texas A&M University, and the University of Arizona, introduces this scholarship as a way to recognize the unique challenges and strengths of student-athletes. The Kevin Sumlin Scholarship for Student Athletes is open to undergraduate students enrolled at accredited colleges or universities who are currently engaged in collegiate sports.

Applicants must submit a 500–700 word essay responding to the following prompt:

“As a student-athlete, what lessons have you learned from balancing academics and athletics, and how will these experiences help shape your future beyond sports?”

All completed applications and essays should be submitted via email to: apply@kevinsumlinscholarship.com. The deadline for submission is June 15, 2026, and the selected recipient will be announced on July 15, 2026.

Kevin Sumlin continues to advocate for student development beyond the playing field. Through the Kevin Sumlin Scholarship for Student Athletes, he aims to highlight the value of time management, leadership, and academic integrity—qualities often cultivated through the dual demands of sports and education. The scholarship is not limited by geographic location and welcomes applicants from all regions of the United States.

“Student-athletes face a distinct set of responsibilities that require balance, focus, and long-term vision,” says Kevin Sumlin. “This scholarship is designed to honor those who are not only committed to their sport but also to their academic and personal growth.”

Kevin Sumlin’s name remains synonymous with mentorship and strategic leadership in collegiate athletics. His transition from coaching to educational advocacy reflects a broader mission to support future leaders in all fields. The Kevin Sumlin Scholarship for Student Athletes is a continuation of that mission—offering recognition and support to those who strive for excellence both on and off the field.

The scholarship committee encourages applicants to reflect deeply on their personal journey as student-athletes and to articulate how their experiences have shaped their aspirations beyond sports. The review process will prioritize clarity, authenticity, and alignment with the scholarship’s core values.

Kevin Sumlin’s involvement in this initiative underscores his belief in the transformative power of education and athletics. By launching the Kevin Sumlin Scholarship for Student Athletes, he reinforces his dedication to nurturing well-rounded individuals prepared to make meaningful contributions in their chosen paths.

For full eligibility details and application instructions, visit the official scholarship website: https://kevinsumlinscholarship.com.

Contact Information

Spokesperson: Kevin Sumlin

Organization: The Kevin Sumlin Scholarship for Student Athletes

Website: https://kevinsumlinscholarship.com

Email: apply@kevinsumlinscholarship.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/e85e84e7-24ac-477a-8d48-6634b95c2361