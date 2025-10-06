Council on Tall Buildings and Urban Habitat Announces New Name: Council on Vertical Urbanism

Chicago, Oct. 06, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- After more than half a century as the world’s preeminent authority on tall buildings, the Council on Tall Buildings and Urban Habitat (CTBUH) today announced its transformation into the Council on Vertical Urbanism (CVU). More than a mere renaming and rebranding, this evolution recognizes and validates that vertical urbanism has emerged as a legitimate philosophy, discipline and global movement, shaping the way cities around the world confront the challenges of the 21st century.

“For decades, we’ve helped define how tall buildings are designed, measured and understood,” said Javier Quintana de Uña, CEO of CVU. “Now we are widening the lens. Vertical urbanism isn’t just about height; it’s about designing upward in smarter, more integrated ways to deliver sustainable, connected and human-centered cities.”

Beyond tall buildings: The rise of vertical urbanism

In a world where 70 percent of the population will live in cities by 2050, vertical urbanism is essential. Outward expansion consumes natural resources, increases emissions and exacerbates inequality. Building upward—responsibly—offers a solution.

Vertical urbanism integrates social, environmental, economic and cultural imperatives into high-density development, creating compact but complete urban ecosystems: places where people live, work and rejuvenate within layered vertical environments that conserve resources and enhance well-being.

According to Shonn Mills, CVU board chair and director at WWM, “Vertical urbanism isn’t a break from the organization’s past, it’s a logical extension. It reflects what’s already happening in fast-growing cities, where density has to be reimagined not just as taller towers but as three-dimensional, connected systems that support healthier urban life.”

Examples of vertical urbanism are already evident around the world: the High Line in New York City, transit-oriented developments in Asia, multidimensional districts in China, rooftop gardens in Singapore, skybridges in North America and multilayered transport systems in Europe and the Middle East. Together, these projects illustrate how vertical urbanism isn’t just conceptual but an emerging reality shaped by a new generation of tall buildings.

From legacy to expanded vision

Founded in 1969, CTBUH became the global authority on tall buildings, defining the world’s tallest and setting the standard for skyscraper expertise. Its evolution into CVU preserves that legacy while broadening its mandate to embrace four tenets shaping tomorrow’s cities: verticality, sustainability, livability and innovation. This expanded vision recognizes tall buildings not as isolated icons, but as integral parts of a larger urban ecosystem, woven together with infrastructure, public space, transit and policy.

“Knowledge-sharing and collaboration have always been at the heart of the council,” continued Mills, “From the beginning, our goal was to push the limits of design, safety and performance. But today’s cities face far more complex challenges, including affordable housing, equity and climate resilience. Vertical urbanism gives us a framework to tackle those together.”

The council’s embrace of vertical urbanism reflects a wider evolution in practice, research and policy. Universities worldwide are embedding vertical urbanism into curricula, firms are designing vertical “cities within cities” and governments are beginning to recognize upward density as part of climate and housing strategies.

“Tall buildings can no longer be designed as isolated monuments,” explained Dr. Swinal Samant, visiting associate professor at the National University of Singapore. "They should be seen as integral components of larger urban systems, integrating green, blue, food, energy, mobility and public space systems wherever possible, so that these systems can be repaired and regenerated. That is the power of vertical urbanism: shifting from iconic towers to reinforcing urban systems, and from simply sustaining to actively regenerating our cities and urban environments."

Toward the cities of tomorrow

CVU is dedicated to leading the global discourse on “building tall better,” positioning density as a force for urban renewal: cities that are taller and greener, concentrated and more livable, technologically advanced and human-centered.

“If humankind is going to survive climate change, reducing embodied and operational carbon in the built environment is integral,” observed Ron Klemencic, former board chair and co-chair of the council’s college of fellows. “The other piece of the pie that’s maybe even more challenging is the workforce and underlying ability to actually build these buildings. By leveraging decades of expertise and a global network, CVU is bringing this knowledge to the regions where construction is happening fastest, ensuring vertical urbanism transforms skylines, local practices and the quality of urban life.”

The CVU name and brand transition will occur throughout October, culminating in a new website, logo, social media handles, and other graphic assets, marketing collateral and toolkits for members, chapters and partners at the end of the month.

About the Council on Vertical Urbanism

The Council on Vertical Urbanism (CVU) is the leading global nonprofit dedicated to advancing tall buildings and responsible density in cities worldwide. With a network of hundreds of thousands of professionals across disciplines, CVU drives engagement, innovation and transformation in the built environment through research, policy, events and a global awards program. From defining the world’s tallest structures to pioneering vertical urbanism as a philosophy and practice, CVU is shaping the sustainable, resilient and livable cities of the future. For more information, please visit VerticalUrbanism.org.