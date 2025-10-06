Banijay Group: weekly share transactions

Press Release
Paris – 6 October 2025
Share Transactions Disclosure
Banijay Group N.V. (894500G73K46H93RF180) declares the following transactions made on its own shares (NL0015000X07) from 29 September to 3 October 2025 in accordance with the authorization given by the shareholder’s annual meeting on 22 May 2025.
|Trade Date
|Side
|Total Daily Volume (Number of Shares)
|Average Price
|Amount of Transactions
|Market Identification Code
|2025-09-29
|BUY
|250
|8.921200
|2 230.30
|XAMS
|2025-09-29
|SELL
|736
|9.043207
|6 655.80
|XAMS
|2025-09-30
|BUY
|454
|9.053855
|4 110.45
|XAMS
|2025-09-30
|SELL
|619
|9.144265
|5 660.30
|XAMS
|2025-10-01
|BUY
|489
|9.113292
|4 456.40
|XAMS
|2025-10-01
|SELL
|517
|9.226789
|4 770.25
|XAMS
|2025-10-02
|BUY
|278
|9.112230
|2 533.20
|XAMS
|2025-10-02
|SELL
|698
|9.206662
|6 426.25
|XAMS
|2025-10-03
|BUY
|70
|9.150000
|640.50
|XAMS
|2025-10-03
|SELL
|100
|9.200000
|920.00
|XAMS
The disclosure of all share transactions was made publicly available and can be consulted on the company’s website (https://group.banijay.com/liquidity-agreement/) under the section « Investors ».
About Banijay Group
Banijay Group is a global entertainment leader founded by Stéphane Courbit, a 30-year entrepreneur and entertainment industry pioneer. Our mission is to inspire passion by providing audiences with engaging and innovative entertainment experiences. The Group’s activities include Content production & distribution (through Banijay Entertainment, the largest international independent producer distributor), Live experiences (through Banijay Live, a leading player in live experiences) and Online sports betting & gaming (through Banijay Gaming, Europe’s fastest-growing online sports betting platform). In 2024, Banijay Group recorded revenue and Adjusted EBITDA of €4.8bn and €900m respectively.
Banijay Group is listed on Euronext Amsterdam (ISIN: NL0015000X07, Bloomberg: BNJ NA, Reuters: BNJ.AS).
