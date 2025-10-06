Banijay Group: weekly share transactions

 | Source: Banijay Group N.V. Banijay Group N.V.

Press Release

Paris – 6 October 2025

Share Transactions Disclosure

Banijay Group N.V. (894500G73K46H93RF180) declares the following transactions made on its own shares (NL0015000X07) from 29 September to 3 October 2025 in accordance with the authorization given by the shareholder’s annual meeting on 22 May 2025.

Trade DateSideTotal Daily Volume (Number of Shares)Average PriceAmount of TransactionsMarket Identification Code
2025-09-29BUY2508.9212002 230.30XAMS
2025-09-29SELL7369.0432076 655.80XAMS
2025-09-30BUY4549.0538554 110.45XAMS
2025-09-30SELL6199.1442655 660.30XAMS
2025-10-01BUY4899.1132924 456.40XAMS
2025-10-01SELL5179.2267894 770.25XAMS
2025-10-02BUY2789.1122302 533.20XAMS
2025-10-02SELL6989.2066626 426.25XAMS
2025-10-03BUY709.150000640.50XAMS
2025-10-03SELL1009.200000920.00XAMS

The disclosure of all share transactions was made publicly available and can be consulted on the company’s website (https://group.banijay.com/liquidity-agreement/) under the section « Investors ».

Agenda

Q3 2025 results: 6 November 2025

Investor Relations

investors@group.banijay.com

Press Relations

banijaygroup@brunswickgroup.com  

About Banijay Group

Banijay Group is a global entertainment leader founded by Stéphane Courbit, a 30-year entrepreneur and entertainment industry pioneer. Our mission is to inspire passion by providing audiences with engaging and innovative entertainment experiences. The Group’s activities include Content production & distribution (through Banijay Entertainment, the largest international independent producer distributor), Live experiences (through Banijay Live, a leading player in live experiences) and Online sports betting & gaming (through Banijay Gaming, Europe’s fastest-growing online sports betting platform). In 2024, Banijay Group recorded revenue and Adjusted EBITDA of €4.8bn and €900m respectively.
Banijay Group is listed on Euronext Amsterdam (ISIN: NL0015000X07, Bloomberg: BNJ NA, Reuters: BNJ.AS).

Attachment


Attachments

2025.06.10 - Banijay Group - Weekly share transactions - PR

Recommended Reading