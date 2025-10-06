Paris, Make Room for Moda Productions: Sophistication, Craft, and Bespoke Design in Motion

Tracy Murray Founder Moda Productions
PARIS, Oct. 06, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Clear the calendar and cue the cameras: on October 3, Moda Productions rallies a globe-spanning squad to light up Paris Fashion Week with sculptural genius, red‑carpet sparkle, resilient craft, and theatre-kid charisma. Expect structure with soul, couture with a wink, and beauty that lets the woman take the spotlight.
Instagram @modaproductionsofficial
Why October 3 Matters
- Structure with feeling: geometry, tailoring, and fit engineered to move with life, not against it.
- Craft, not costume: theatre, sparkle, and story, anchored in handwork and longevity.
- Sustainability with style: upcycled luxury and natural fibers that read as desire, not duty.
- Women first: design that amplifies presence, voice, and ease.
Presented cohesively by Moda Productions, this showcase connects continents and craft traditions into one electric day, a living mood board for where fashion goes next. Add a seat cushion and a charged phone; the looks will be photo-hungry, and the pace deliciously high. On October 3, arrive curious and leave changed: from RAXXY’s 3D revelations to Jeevan’s refined heritage, the future looks fearless, global, and gloriously well‑made.
Raxxy Founder William Shen
RAXXY by William Shen
Math meets motion as William Shen reimagines outerwear with patented, block‑built 3D structures that move like future armor and honor Chinese craft traditions, a cerebral rush with runway swagger. Website: Raxxy.com
Alersundi Founder Alejandra Lersundi
Alersundi by Alejandra Lersundi
Mexico’s eveningwear firebrand delivers curve-hugging silhouettes and modern shimmer, all hand-finished and Made‑to‑Order, built for BAFTA-to-Grammy moments and midnight entrances. Instagram: @alersundi
Brand Director Tatiana Prosnitskaya & MAZINI Founder Maria Mazina
MAZINI by Maria Mazina
From lecture halls to power suiting, MAZINI outfits ambitious women in natural fabrics and meticulous tailoring, elegance that reads boardroom, cocktails, and calm under pressure.
Instagram @mazini.official
NÜ CZN Founders Judy and Nikki Murdock
NÜ CZN by Judy & Nikki Murdock
Hollywood makeup royalty turns runway renegade: luxury upcycling, gender‑fluid tailoring, and streetwise edge collide in pieces that feel cinematic and sustainably sharp.
Instagram: @nuczn.newcitizen
Founders Natalie and Aleen of Aleen Sabbagh
Aleen Sabbagh
Craft meets community in quietly luxurious silhouettes built to last beyond seasons, substance-forward pieces that wear like belonging and age beautifully.
Instagram: @aleenelsabbagh
SAGIO Founder Alexander Sagio
SAGIO by Alexander Sagio
Budapest precision with a pulse: architectural lines, sensual negative space, and fits that frame the body like a modernist façade, minimal, magnetic, memorable.
Instagram: @sagio_official
Jeevan Founder Hussain Rehar
Jeevan by Hussain Rehar
Launched in 2024 by acclaimed Pakistani designer Hussain Rehar, Jeevan translates South Asia’s textile heritage into architectural silhouettes, meticulous embellishment, and quiet sophistication, tradition tuned for a global stage. It’s cultural fluency with international polish, crafted for women who value individuality, technique, and serene confidence.
Instagram: @jeevanbyhussianrehar
Nuki Cosmetics Founder Nuki Koshkelishvili
MOLMAUNI x Nuki Cosmetics
A couture-and-cosmetics duet for the theatre of life: MOLMAUNI’s soft strength meets Nuki’s pandemic-forged beauty ethos for looks that illuminate the woman rather than eclipse her.
Instagram: @molmauni Instagram: @nuki.koshkelishvili_official
Ragged Romances Founder Rosii Nguyen
Rosii Nguyen & Ragged Romances
Color-forward bridal for bold hearts: painterly dyes and kinetic tulle turn vows into visual poetry, stitching personal stories into gowns that don’t wait for permission.
Contact Information:
Contact Person's Name: Tracy Murray
Organization / Company: Moda Productions
Company website: www.modaprod.com
Contact Email Address: tracy@modaprod.com
Address: Copenhagen, Denmark
