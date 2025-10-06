Andrew Brenneman Scholarship for Aviation Launches for Aspiring Aviators

DENVER, Oct. 06, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Andrew Brenneman Scholarship for Aviation is excited to announce the launch of its inaugural scholarship program, aimed at supporting undergraduate students pursuing careers in the aviation industry. This $1,000 scholarship will be awarded based on a competitive essay contest, encouraging students to articulate their passion for aviation and their future aspirations within the field. The submission deadline for essays is June 15, 2026, with the winner to be announced on July 15, 2026.

The scholarship is named in honor of Andrew Brenneman, an accomplished pilot and a proud native of Portland, Maine. Andrew’s journey from a small-town student to a successful commercial pilot exemplifies the values of dedication, discipline, and excellence. After excelling at Cape Elizabeth High School and earning accolades in both academics and athletics, Andrew pursued his passion for aviation at Rocky Mountain College in Billings, Montana. Graduating with a degree in Aeronautical Science, he achieved significant recognition, including being named Commercial Pilot of the Year and Multiengine Pilot of the Year.

Currently flying with Frontier Airlines, Andrew embodies the spirit of perseverance and commitment to safety in the aviation industry. His story serves as an inspiration to aspiring aviators, motivating them to pursue their dreams while maintaining a focus on excellence.

The Andrew Brenneman Scholarship for Aviation aims to support students who share this vision. Eligible applicants must be enrolled in an accredited undergraduate program related to aviation and demonstrate academic achievement. The centerpiece of the application process is an essay of 500-750 words that addresses the following prompt:

"Describe your passion for aviation and how you plan to contribute to the industry in the future. Share any experiences or challenges you've faced that have shaped your journey."

“Andrew’s story is one of dedication and achievement, and we hope this scholarship will empower the next generation of aviation leaders,” said Andrew Brenneman, The Founder. “We believe that supporting students who are passionate about aviation is essential for the future of the industry. This scholarship is designed to help them turn their aspirations into reality.”

Students interested in applying for the Andrew Brenneman Scholarship can find more information and submission guidelines on the official website at [https://andrewbrennemanscholarship.com/]. Applications must be submitted via email to apply@andrewbrennemanscholarship.com by June 15, 2026. The selected winner will be announced on July 15, 2026.

In addition to the financial assistance, the scholarship aims to foster a sense of community among aspiring aviators, encouraging them to connect and share their experiences. The scholarship committee is committed to seeking out candidates who not only display academic excellence but also demonstrate a passion for aviation that aligns with the values Andrew Brenneman exemplified throughout his life.

As we look to the skies, the Andrew Brenneman Scholarship for Aviation stands as a testament to the belief that with dedication and support, the next generation of aviators can soar to new heights. We invite all eligible students to apply and share their stories as they embark on their journeys in the aviation industry.

Contact Info:

Spokesperson: Andrew Brenneman

Organization: Andrew Brenneman Scholarship for Aviation

Website: https://andrewbrennemanscholarship.com/

Email: apply@andrewbrennemanscholarship.com

