Vivoryon Therapeutics N.V. Successfully Completes Private Placement Raising EUR 5.1 Million





Capital increase by issuing 3,380,500 new shares at a purchase price of EUR 1.50 per new share

Placement supported by existing and new shareholders

Capital raise extends cash runway well into Q3 2026

Proceeds provide financial runway and flexibility to realize strategic partnership for varoglutamstat in chronic kidney disease





Halle (Saale) / Munich, Germany, October 6, 2025 - Vivoryon Therapeutics N.V. (Euronext Amsterdam: VVY; NL00150002Q7) ("Vivoryon" or the "Company"), a clinical stage company developing small molecule medicines for inflammatory and fibrotic disorders, with a primary focus on kidney diseases, today announced that it has completed a private placement of new shares to selected investors (“Offering”) with gross proceeds in the amount of EUR 5.1 million.

Pursuant to the results of the Offering, the Company will issue 3,380,500 new ordinary shares at an offering price of EUR 1.50 per share, amounting to gross proceeds of EUR 5.1 million. The new shares issued pursuant to the Offering represent 12.9 % of Vivoryon’s existing issued share capital and will be issued from the Company’s authorized capital under exclusion of the existing shareholders’ pre-emptive rights. As a consequence, the Company’s number of shares outstanding will increase to 29,614,337 and the Company’s share capital will increase from EUR 262,338.37 by EUR 33,805.00 to EUR 296,143.37 on completion of the Offering.

The private placement was supported by existing and new shareholders.

“This successful financing demonstrates the trust and confidence of both our longstanding and our new investors in our program and company strategy” said Frank Weber, MD, CEO of Vivoryon. “This is the first time Vivoryon has raised capital for the development of varoglutamstat in chronic kidney disease and it is an important step in moving the project forward including securing a strategic partnership. We are currently in discussions with several pharmaceutical companies, and this additional support provides us with the financial runway and financial flexibility to realize the right collaboration.”

The Company intends to use the proceeds from the private placement towards realizing the immediate next steps in ongoing clinical development of its lead candidate varoglutamstat, namely securing a partnership and, if required, additional funding to enable initiation of the planned Phase 2 study in diabetic kidney disease, as well as for general corporate purposes.

The Company now expects, based on its most recent financial and business plan, that its existing cash and cash equivalents including the proceeds from the private placement will be sufficient to fund its operating plans well into Q3 2026.

Koch Wertpapierhandels GmbH supported the private placement, Girolist AG acted as Transfer Agent.

The new shares are expected to be admitted to trading on Euronext Amsterdam on October 7, 2025 with delivery to the investors on or around October 9, 2025. The new shares will rank pari passu in all respects with the existing ordinary shares in the Company.

###

About Vivoryon Therapeutics N.V.

Vivoryon is a clinical stage biotechnology company focused on developing innovative small molecule-based medicines for the treatment of inflammatory and fibrotic disorders of the kidney. Driven by its passion for ground-breaking science and innovation, the Company strives to improve patient outcomes by changing the course of severe diseases through modulating the activity and stability of pathologically relevant proteins. Vivoryon’s most advanced program, varoglutamstat, a proprietary, first-in-class orally available QPCT/L inhibitor, is being evaluated to treat diabetic kidney disease. www.vivoryon.com



Vivoryon Forward Looking Statements

This press release includes forward-looking statements, including, without limitation, those regarding the business strategy, management plans and objectives for future operations of Vivoryon Therapeutics N.V. (the “Company”), estimates and projections with respect to the market for the Company’s products and forecasts and statements as to when the Company’s products may be available. Words such as “anticipate,” “believe,” “estimate,” “expect,” “forecast,” “intend,” “may,” “plan,” “project,” “predict,” “should” and “will” and similar expressions as they relate to the Company are intended to identify such forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance; rather they are based on the Management’s current expectations and assumptions about future events and trends, the economy and other future conditions. The forward-looking statements involve a number of known and unknown risks and uncertainties. These risks and uncertainties and other factors could materially adversely affect the outcome and financial effects of the plans and events described herein. The Company’s results of operations, cash needs, financial condition, liquidity, prospects, future transactions, strategies or events may differ materially from those expressed or implied in such forward-looking statements and from expectations. As a result, no undue reliance should be placed on such forward-looking statements. This press release does not contain risk factors. Certain risk factors that may affect the Company’s future financial results are discussed in the published annual financial statements of the Company. This press release, including any forward-looking statements, speaks only as of the date of this press release. The Company does not assume any obligation to update any information or forward-looking statements contained herein, save for any information required to be disclosed by law.

